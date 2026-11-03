Cyprus Removes The Foreign Tax Residence Restriction From Its 60 Day Rule

Individuals can now become tax resident in Cyprus under the 60-day rule even where another country also treats them as resident for the same year. The change, made by Law 244(I)/2025 amending the Income Tax Law, was published in the Official Gazette on 31 December 2025 and has applied since 1 January 2026.

The test before and after

The 60-day rule took effect on 1 January 2017. Until the end of 2025 an individual had to meet five conditions together in the tax year: not staying in any other single state for more than 183 days in aggregate; not being tax resident in any other state for the same year; staying in Cyprus for at least 60 days; carrying on a business in Cyprus, being employed in Cyprus or holding an office with a person tax resident in Cyprus; and maintaining a permanent home in Cyprus that the individual owns or rents.

The new definition removes the requirement not to be tax resident elsewhere and retains the other four conditions. The statutory proviso concerning termination of the qualifying Cyprus business, employment or office also remains. A person relying on that connection must review any cessation or change during the tax year against the proviso; physical presence alone does not satisfy the 60-day test.

The separate domestic 183-day test is unchanged: an individual who spends more than 183 days in Cyprus during the tax year is a Cyprus tax resident under that test. Applicable treaty rules may still need to be considered.

How the days are counted

The Cyprus tax year is the calendar year, making 2026 the first year assessed under the revised test. The day of departure counts as outside Cyprus and the day of arrival as inside Cyprus. Arrival followed by departure on the same day counts as one day in Cyprus; departure followed by return on the same day counts as one day outside Cyprus. A complete travel calendar is essential, particularly where visits are short or frequent.

Cyprus tax residence generally brings worldwide income within the Cyprus income-tax framework, subject to exemptions, deductions, treaty provisions and available double-tax relief. The tax payable cannot be determined from the residence test alone.

Treaty analysis where two countries claim residence

Another country may continue to treat the individual as resident under its own law. Where an applicable double-tax treaty contains an individual residence tie-breaker, it determines residence for treaty purposes; it does not automatically erase domestic residence or filing obligations in either country. In the absence of an applicable treaty, there is no treaty tie-breaker to resolve the overlap.

Article 4 of the 2018 UK-Cyprus convention illustrates the sequence. It first considers a permanent home; if one is available in both states, it considers the centre of vital interests. Where that cannot be determined, or no permanent home is available in either state, it considers habitual abode. Habitual abode in both or neither moves the inquiry to nationality, and dual or neither nationality leaves the matter to agreement between the competent authorities. Other treaties must be read on their own terms.

Meeting the Cyprus 60-day test is therefore the start of the analysis for someone who remains resident elsewhere, not the end of it.

Evidence still matters

The Tax Department's publicly listed form T.D.126 remains the 2022 version. It asks for travel evidence, such as passport stamps, boarding passes and tickets, a title deed or lease for the permanent home, and documents supporting the qualifying Cyprus connection. An employment contract is relevant to the employment route; business activity or office-holding requires the corresponding evidence. The old form also asks the applicant to declare that they are not and will not become resident in another state.

That foreign-residence declaration predates the 2026 amendment. An applicant should not sign an inaccurate statement to fit the old form. The actual facts, including any foreign residence, should be disclosed to the Tax Department and the appropriate submission treatment confirmed under the amended law.

The 2022 form allows a declaration of days already spent or intended to be spent in Cyprus and an intention to maintain the qualifying connection until 31 December. It requires notification and return of the certificate for cancellation if the declared conditions are not fulfilled. A certificate issued before year-end therefore does not dispense with meeting the conditions for the completed tax year.

The file should contain a complete travel record, evidence of the permanent home and evidence supporting the particular business, employment or office route relied upon. Utility bills and other evidence of actual living arrangements can also help establish the facts relevant to a treaty analysis.

We advise anyone relying on the 60-day rule while keeping a home or residence in another country to speak to Cyprus tax residency lawyers before filing, to confirm that the form and supporting documents match the law for the relevant tax year, and to check each year that all four conditions are still met.

Employment exemptions and domicile for new arrivals

Tax residence and employment exemptions are separate tests. For a new arrival, section 8(23A) can exempt 50% of qualifying employment remuneration for up to 17 tax years where the statutory conditions are met, including at least 15 consecutive years of prior non-residence. The law also defines first employment by reference to a period of 15 consecutive tax years without salaried services in Cyprus.

The remuneration threshold is more than €55,000, with specific rules for the first 12 months, the early years and later fluctuations. The exemption is not automatically available merely because an employment contract quotes that annual salary. Start dates, prior residence and employment, remuneration and any transitional provisions must be reviewed together.

Section 8(21A) provides a different exemption of 20% of qualifying remuneration or €8,550, whichever is lower. It concerns first employment commencing within the statutory window after publication of the 2022 amendment and up to 2027, and requires three consecutive preceding years of employment abroad by an employer not resident in Cyprus. The statutory first-employment definition also applies. Relief runs for seven tax years starting with the year after commencement. It cannot be combined with section 8(23A); other reliefs, including section 8(21B), have their own conditions and restrictions.

For SDC, an individual without a Cyprus domicile of origin becomes deemed domiciled after Cyprus tax residence in at least 17 of the 20 preceding years; qualifying 60-day-rule years count. Article 3D permits eligible deemed-domiciled individuals to apply for an alternative €250,000 SDC payment for a five-year period, for up to two periods under the statutory conditions. The application requires acceptance by the Commissioner and is due by 30 June of the first year of the relevant period. This election is separate from both the residence test and employment relief.

Other 2026 changes for individuals

SDC on rental income ended from 1 January 2026. The general dividend SDC rate for Cyprus tax resident and domiciled individuals is 5%. A transitional 17% applies to dividends received from Cyprus tax resident companies by 31 December 2031 out of profits up to and including 2025. Foreign-company dividends received from 2026 do not follow that old-profit distinction. Non-domiciled residents remain exempt from dividend and interest SDC. GHS at 2.65% remains relevant to dividend, interest and rental income within its scope, subject to exemptions and the €180,000 annual contribution-base cap.

Law 244(I)/2025 makes residence in another state compatible with the domestic 60-day test, provided all its remaining requirements are met. It increases the importance of checking both countries' rules, the applicable treaty and the evidence supporting each year's position.