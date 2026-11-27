Somewhat unconventionally, I will begin with what might otherwise have been my closing statement: it is no longer enough to attract the company. We need to attract the business behind the company. This statement, in my view, captures one of the most fundamental changes in international taxation over the past decade.

At first glance, the distinction may appear subtle. It is not. In today’s profoundly changed international tax environment, it is both substantive and consequential.

The OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative, increasingly sophisticated transfer pricing rules, greater demands for economic substance, automatic exchange of information and, more recently, the Pillar Two global minimum tax rules have progressively reduced the relevance of structures based predominantly on legal ownership and corporate presence.

This does not mean that international tax planning is becoming less important. Quite the opposite. It means that sound international tax planning must increasingly be anchored in the commercial reality of the business.

Even in a post-BEPS environment, incorporating a legal entity in any jurisdiction remains relatively straightforward. The difficult question that must be answered, is whether the profits attributed to that entity are supported by the functions performed, assets used and risks assumed in that jurisdiction. Focusing on the connection between taxable profit and genuine economic activity lies at the heart of the international tax debate.

Assessing the efficiency and resilience of an international structure has therefore become an increasingly complex, fact-driven exercise. Technical tax analysis remains essential, but it should only inform rather than dictate the commercial decision. Ultimately, the central question for every adviser and board is: where is the real value of the business actually being created?

Answering that question convincingly, and supporting the answer with demonstrable facts on the ground, becomes particularly important when a multinational group is considering relocating activities from one jurisdiction to another.

What activity is actually being moved? Are the people responsible for the relevant functions moving with it? Which decisions will be taken in the new jurisdiction? Which risks will be managed there? Will intellectual property, financing, management or other strategically important functions move as well?

Accordingly, when advising investors that are considering relocating or establishing operations in any jurisdiction, the starting point should not be the level of its tax rates in isolation. It should be the nature of the business, its operating model and the functions that need to be performed to support value creation. Only once those factors are understood should the tax structure be designed around them.

Genuine commercial activity is established through the appropriate combination of people, functions, assets, risks and decision-making. The structure should follow the business and not be artificially constructed around the structure.

Pillar Two has changed the terms, but it has not ended tax competition

There is another development that cannot be ignored: Pillar Two. For multinational groups within its scope, the 15% global minimum effective tax framework materially changes the traditional discussion about headline corporate tax rates. It would nevertheless be a mistake, in my view, to conclude that tax competition between countries or jurisdictions has ended.

Jurisdictions will continue to compete for international business and investment, but the headline corporate tax rate is likely to represent a smaller part of the overall decision-making equation. Businesses will increasingly assess the total proposition a jurisdiction can offer. Relevant factors include access and proximity to markets, availability of skilled personnel, legal certainty, infrastructure, connectivity, quality of life, the ability to attract talent and experienced executives and the overall efficiency, predictability and administration of the tax system. This combination of tax and non-tax factors creates a meaningful opportunity for smaller EU economies.

Where does Cyprus fit into this?

A smaller EU country cannot compete with Europe’s largest economies on market size. But market size is not necessarily decisive for an internationally mobile business. Smaller jurisdictions can compete through accessibility, adaptability, specialised business ecosystems and the ability to respond efficiently to the needs of internationally active businesses.

Technology reinforces this point. Meaningful operations do not necessarily require hundreds of employees in a single country. Regional headquarters, treasury functions, investment offices, technology businesses and intellectual-property-related activities may be operated by relatively concentrated teams of highly specialised individuals performing clearly defined functions, exercising genuine authority and assuming real responsibilities.

Historically, Cyprus has been recognised as an international business centre and has been used extensively for holding, investment and financing structures. Those activities remain relevant, but they should not, in my view, define the limits of Cyprus’s future development. Cyprus has a significant opportunity, provided that we think differently about what the country should represent in international business.

The greater challenge, and at the same time the greater opportunity, is to position Cyprus as a jurisdiction in which genuine international business is conducted. That is a fundamentally different proposition from simply offering an overseas investor a Cyprus company. There is also another part of the equation that I consider critical: people. Businesses do not relocate in isolation. Entrepreneurs, executives, employees and their families may relocate with them. The ability to attract and retain the people who make and implement key decisions is therefore an integral part of attracting the business itself.

A business cannot credibly claim that its headquarters have moved to Cyprus if its key strategic and operational decisions continue to be made elsewhere. Equally, an office, periodic board meetings and local directors do not, by themselves, establish that the economic centre of a business has moved. Substance must be assessed by reference to the particular business and the functions attributed to the relevant entity. There is no universal substance checklist that can replace a proper analysis of the facts.

Transfer pricing is equally important. A relocation involving functions, assets, risks or intellectual property may give rise to significant tax consequences in both the jurisdiction of departure and the jurisdiction of arrival. This is precisely why today’s tax advisors need to understand more than tax legislation. Understanding the business model, how value is created and where the relevant people, decisions and risks are genuinely located is key. Leading the discussion about where the business itself should operate. The objective is not merely to establish a legal presence, but to create an operating model in which the location of profits, functions, people, assets, risks and decision-making can withstand international scrutiny.

That, in my view, is where international tax planning is heading. For Cyprus, this creates both an opportunity and a challenge. The opportunity is to become a genuine European base for entrepreneurs, international investors and internationally active businesses. The challenge is to demonstrate, consistently and credibly, that Cyprus offers considerably more than an attractive tax system.

The jurisdictions that succeed in the next phase of international tax competition will not simply be those that offer companies the most attractive place to incorporate. They will be those that offer businesses the strongest reasons to operate, invest, employ people, take decisions and create value there. That is the high standard against which Cyprus should aim to compete.