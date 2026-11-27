Many British expatriates in Cyprus assume that relocating removes them from UK inheritance tax. It does not. The 2025 long-term residence rules may keep you within scope for years after leaving the UK, even if all your Cyprus affairs are in order.

Quick Answer

Does moving to Cyprus remove UK inheritance tax?

No. Since 6 April 2025, long-term UK residence can bring non-UK assets within UK IHT if the person was UK resident for at least 10 of the preceding 20 tax years. A post-departure tail can last up to 10 tax years. UK assets, excluded-property rules and available reliefs require separate review; Cyprus has no domestic inheritance tax.

Moving to Cyprus does not, by itself, remove UK inheritance tax (IHT) exposure. Under UK law, the answer depends on residence history, the location and type of assets, and any applicable exclusions, allowances and reliefs. This matters to former UK residents of any nationality, not only British citizens. This guide covers the UK side. For the Cyprus side, see Does Cyprus have inheritance tax?

Does living in Cyprus remove UK inheritance tax?

No. Cyprus does not impose a domestic inheritance tax, but UK IHT is governed by UK rules, not by Cyprus residence alone.

From 6 April 2025, the UK replaced its domicile-based system with a long-term residence framework. Under this framework:

A former long-term UK resident may remain within UK IHT scope for a period after leaving the UK

UK-situated assets can remain within scope after departure, subject to asset-specific exclusions and reliefs

Non-UK assets may also be within scope depending on long-term UK residence history

The change can affect people who have moved to Cyprus after living in the UK, irrespective of nationality. Transitional rules and trusts may require separate analysis.

Relocating to Cyprus does not automatically remove UK inheritance tax exposure. The 2025 long-term residence rules may keep you within scope for a number of years after leaving the UK.

The long-term UK residence test

From 6 April 2025, an individual is broadly a "long-term UK resident" if they were UK tax resident for at least 10 of the preceding 20 tax years. Non-UK assets, including assets in Cyprus, may then come within UK IHT when a chargeable event occurs, subject to the detailed rules and reliefs.

There is a tail period after leaving the UK during which the long-term residence rules continue to apply. The length of this tail period depends on how long the individual was UK tax resident. For someone who was resident in the UK for 20 years, the tail period is 10 years.

Someone who moved to Cyprus after many years of UK residence may therefore remain within the long-term-residence regime for up to 10 tax years after departure. UK-situated assets need a separate assessment even after that tail ends.

The tail period under the long-term residence rules ranges from 3 to 10 years depending on how long you were UK tax resident before leaving.

How UK inheritance tax applies to your assets

HMRC applies inheritance tax based on a combination of factors:

UK tax residence history

Length of UK residence over time

Location of assets, particularly UK property

UK assets, including UK property and some UK accounts, can remain within the UK IHT regime after departure. The asset's situs and any excluded-property rules matter: for example, HMRC lists certain foreign-currency bank accounts and some authorised unit-trust or open-ended investment-company holdings as excluded assets for a person based abroad. UK property is generally in scope, but exemptions and reliefs can still affect the amount payable.

Non-UK assets, including Cyprus property and investments, may be within scope if the person is a long-term UK resident at the relevant time. Trust interests and transitional rules need separate review.

The standard UK IHT rate is 40% on the chargeable amount after applicable exemptions, reliefs and allowances. The basic nil-rate band is £325,000. An additional residence nil-rate band of up to £175,000 may apply where an eligible home passes to direct descendants; it is subject to conditions and tapers for estates above £2 million.

Lifetime gifts and the 7-year rule

Many individuals try to reduce inheritance tax through lifetime gifting. However, gifts do not automatically fall outside the UK inheritance tax regime.

Gifts may remain taxable if death occurs within 7 years of the transfer

The "gift with reservation of benefit" rules apply where the donor retains any benefit from the gifted asset, for example, continuing to live in a property that has been transferred

Where a gift is chargeable and the conditions are met, taper relief may reduce the tax on gifts made between 3 and 7 years before death; it does not reduce the value of the gift

Informal or incomplete gifting strategies often fail to achieve the intended tax reduction. A gift with reservation of benefit is treated as still part of the estate for inheritance tax purposes.

Gifting must be properly structured and documented to be effective. This is particularly important for British expatriates whose estates span both the UK and Cyprus.

Why Cyprus alone is not a complete solution

Cyprus has different domestic estate-tax rules:

No inheritance tax

No separate domestic gift tax, although transfers can have other tax or legal consequences

Cyprus succession law still needs to be coordinated with any UK will and asset ownership

However, Cyprus law does not override UK tax legislation. Estates with UK connections should be planned across both jurisdictions. A Cyprus will does not, by itself, resolve potential UK IHT exposure on UK assets or on non-UK assets within the long-term-residence rules.

The 2018 UK–Cyprus double-taxation convention covers specified income and capital-gains taxes under Article 2. It does not itself remove UK IHT. Any relief from double estate taxation would require a separate, case-specific basis.

Key risks for UK expatriates in Cyprus

The most common situations where unnecessary inheritance tax exposure arises are:

Retaining UK property without reviewing the inheritance tax position

Assuming that becoming a Cyprus tax resident eliminates UK tax exposure

Having a Cyprus will but no coordinated UK will

Making informal gifts without professional advice on the 7-year rule

Not accounting for the long-term-residence tail period and the specific rules for asset transfers and trusts

Each of these can change the legal and tax analysis. No reduction in UK IHT can be assumed from relocation alone.

How to protect your estate

Effective estate planning for British expatriates in Cyprus requires a review of both jurisdictions. The key areas to address are: