Cyprus Extends The Transitional Home VAT Route To 31 December 2026 For Qualifying Delayed Projects

A specific extension allows qualifying Cyprus home projects affected by planning-authority delays to use the more generous pre-2023 reduced-VAT rules. The relevant examination window runs to 31 December 2026. The ordinary deadline for the old transitional regime was 15 June 2026; that deadline did not abolish the separate, continuing reduced-rate regime for eligible main and permanent residences.

What the amendment does

The VAT (Amendment) Law of 2026, Law 109(I)/2026, was published in the Official Gazette (Issue 5089) on 24 April 2026. It adds a proviso to article 63 of the VAT Law, the transitional provision introduced in 2023. Under the proviso, the Tax Commissioner may examine applications submitted under article 63 until 31 December 2026 where their examination was not completed in time because of delays by the planning authorities.

The Tax Department explained how it will apply the change in an announcement on 4 May 2026. The Commissioner will accept declarations for the 5% rate where a planning permit was applied for or issued by 31 October 2023 and the building permit was issued after 1 January 2025, or will not have been issued by 31 December 2026. Where the planning application was made by 31 October 2023 but the building permit was issued on or before 31 December 2024, the declaration had to be submitted by 15 June 2026 for the 5% rate to apply to the first 200 square metres. That date has not moved.

The ordinary and transitional regimes

The 2023 reform, Law 42(I)/2023, narrowed the general relief. Under the ordinary rules, 5% applies to the qualifying portion covering the first 130 square metres of buildable area and up to €350,000 in value, provided the total transaction value does not exceed €475,000 and total buildable area does not exceed 190 square metres. The portion outside the reduced-rate area or value allowance bears 19%. Exceeding either overall ceiling removes ordinary relief for the whole transaction, subject to the specific disability and large-family rules described below.

Article 63 preserves the earlier rules for qualifying transitional cases: 5% on the first 200 square metres of buildable area, with 19% on the balance, without the new overall area and value ceilings. A planning permit must have been obtained or applied for by 31 October 2023, and the declaration must meet the applicable filing and transitional conditions. The ordinary transitional deadline was 15 June 2026; the 2026 amendment addresses the specified planning-delay cases.

For example, a new home with 250 square metres of buildable area and a price above €475,000 falls outside the ordinary scheme. If it validly qualifies under the transitional rules, however, the portion corresponding to the first 200 square metres can still benefit from 5%. The permit history and eligibility conditions therefore have a direct effect on the tax cost.

Who can still claim

The applicant must be at least 18, acquire the home as their main and permanent residence in Cyprus and satisfy the conditions concerning any previous reduced-rate home or housing grant. Having previously owned property does not, by itself, rule out relief. Where a previous reduced-rate residence is replaced within the ten-year period, the repayment rules must be addressed. Applications are submitted through the Tax Department's Tax For All (TFA) portal.

Making the declaration

The declaration is made by the buyer, not the developer. The Fifth Schedule permits submission during construction or, on a purchase, before possession. The Commissioner has a limited power to accept a declaration up to 12 months after possession for absence, illness or another adequate reason. That provision should not be treated as a general extension of the separate deadlines for the old transitional regime.

Supporting evidence includes the sale or construction contract, architectural plans and area calculations, the relevant permit application and the contractor documentation required by the law and the current TFA checklist. Evidence of actual use as the main and permanent residence, such as electricity, water or municipal tax bills, must be provided within 12 months of possession. The Tax Department may request further information during assessment.

A married applicant must provide the spouse's declaration required by the legislation concerning another home in Cyprus used as a main and permanent residence. The couple's previous housing position must be assessed against the applicable eligibility and repayment rules.

Submitting an application does not by itself authorise reduced-rate invoicing. Under the current TFA procedure, the Tax Department assesses the application and issues an approval certificate. Until that certificate is received, the seller or contractor must charge the standard rate on payments. Once issued, the certificate determines the allocation between 5% and 19%, where both apply.

The ten-year rule

The relief carries a ten-year main-and-permanent-residence commitment. If that use ceases within ten years, the buyer must notify the Commissioner within 30 days and repay the difference between reduced and standard VAT proportionately for the unexpired period, using the rates applicable when the home was supplied or built. The legislation provides exceptions, including death and a transfer to an adult child who is eligible for the reduced rate at the time of transfer.

Since the 2023 reform, a person who has already bought a home at 5% may claim the reduced rate again on another home before the ten years are up, provided they make that repayment.

Disabled buyers and large families

For a qualifying person with a disability, the Tax Department's guidance provides relief on the first 190 square metres, irrespective of the home's total buildable area, up to the applicable €475,000 value limit. Disability must meet the statutory criteria. For families with more than three children, the overall permitted buildable area increases by 15 square metres for each additional child. That increase does not enlarge the ordinary 130-square-metre reduced-rate band or change the €350,000 and €475,000 value limits.

Land, resales and transfer fees

The reduced rate can cover land sold together with the qualifying home. A separate supply of undeveloped buildable land by a taxable person in the course of an economic activity is subject to its own VAT rules and is not automatically covered by the dwelling relief.

Previous occupation does not automatically make a resale VAT-exempt. The exemption for immovable property is subject to the rules for buildings supplied before first occupation. Under the current statutory definitions, described by the Tax Department as applying from 1 September 2026, first use requires systematic use or exploitation for at least 18 months. A brief period of occupation is therefore insufficient to conclude that a recently completed home is outside VAT. The transaction and its actual use history must be examined.

Transfer fees also require a separate check. Under the Department of Lands and Surveys fees law, the statutory exemption generally removes transfer fees where VAT is imposed on the same transaction, subject to its conditions and the valuation provisions. Where transfer fees are payable and the transaction falls within the general reduction, they are reduced by 50%. A buyer should confirm the treatment of the particular transaction before budgeting.

What sellers should do

Because the permit dates decide which regime a buyer can use, they belong at the start of any new-build sale. A lawyer for selling property in Cyprus at Philippou Law would advise developers to have the planning and building permit dates ready before contracts are signed, and to address in the contract what happens if the 5% rate is refused.

For a new application seeking the old 200-square-metre treatment after the ordinary deadline, the remaining route described here is the limited extension under Law 109(I)/2026 and the Tax Department's permit-date criteria. It does not invalidate relief properly secured earlier or close the ordinary reduced-rate scheme. Buyers and sellers should establish the planning and building permit dates and the application history before deciding which rules apply.

This article is general commentary and does not constitute legal advice. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.