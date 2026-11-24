For more than sixty years, almost every meaningful document executed in Cyprus carried a tax before it carried a signature. A share purchase agreement, a facility letter, a lease, a corporate guarantee, a construction contract — each attracted stamp duty calculated on its value, up to a ceiling of €20,000 per document. On 1 January 2026 that regime ended. The Law Repealing the Stamp Duty Laws of 1963 to 2025, Law 239(I)/2025, was published in the Official Gazette on 31 December 2025 as part of the wider tax reform package approved by the House of Representatives on 22 December 2025.

The headline is straightforward and genuinely good news: instruments drawn up and signed on or after 1 January 2026 are outside stamp duty altogether. The detail is less comfortable. The repeal looks forward only, and a large number of Cyprus businesses are sitting on 2025 paperwork that was never stamped, on the assumption that the obligation disappeared with the law. It did not.

What was abolished, and what the Tax Department actually said

The Cyprus Tax Department’s own guidance is unambiguous on both halves of the change. It confirms that, under Law 239(I)/2025, the Stamp Duty Laws of 1963 to 2025 are repealed as from 1 January 2026. It then adds the qualification that matters: documents that were drawn up and signed — even by only one of the contracting parties — up to 31 December 2025 remain subject to stamp duty as determined under the Stamp Duty Laws of 1963 to 2025, and must be stamped in accordance with the legislation in force at the material time.

Two points deserve emphasis. First, the test is the date of signature, not the date of completion, performance or filing. A facility agreement signed by the borrower in November 2025 and countersigned by the lender in February 2026 falls within the old regime. Second, a single signature is enough to engage it. Agreements circulated for execution late in 2025 and finalised in the new year are precisely the population most likely to have been overlooked.

The Department of the Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property issued its own confirmation on 19 January 2026, announcing that documents submitted to the Department do not require stamp duty as of 1 January 2026. The Tax Department has separately published a guide to the stamping procedure applying from 1 April 2026, which is the route anyone still holding chargeable pre-2026 documents must now follow.

What a Cyprus document used to cost

The repealed schedule was value-based, with a nil band at the bottom and a cap at the top. These are the rates that still govern any document signed on or before 31 December 2025.

Contract value Stamp duty under the repealed law Up to €5,000 Nil €5,001 to €170,000 €1.50 for every €1,000 or part thereof (0.15%) Above €170,000 €2.00 for every €1,000 or part thereof (0.20%), subject to a maximum of €20,000 per document

Source: Cyprus Tax Department, Stamp Duties (duties applicable up to 31 December 2025). Separate fixed duties applied to a range of ancillary and formal documents.

The late-stamping penalty is now at its maximum

Article 20 of the Stamp Duty Laws sets out what happens when a chargeable document is stamped late. The scale escalates by reference to the date of first signature, and because every surviving chargeable document was signed on or before 31 December 2025, every one of them passed the six-month mark during 2026. The final tier is no longer a risk; it is the position.

Stamped within Amount payable 30 days of first signature The unpaid duty only 6 months of first signature The unpaid duty, plus €2 where the duty does not exceed €2; plus an amount equal to the duty where it is between €2 and €35; or plus €35 and a further 10 cent for every €1 (or part) of duty above €35 After 6 months The duty, together with a penalty equal to double the corresponding amounts above

Source: Article 20 of the Stamp Duty Laws N.19/1963 to 2025, as reproduced by the Cyprus Tax Department.

Failure to stamp never invalidated a contract. The sanction under the repealed regime was evidential rather than contractual: an unstamped instrument could not readily be produced in evidence in civil proceedings. That is why the exposure tends to surface at the worst possible moment — in a dispute, on a due diligence request, or when a counterparty asks for the stamped original before closing.

What the abolition is worth from 2026 onwards

For businesses operating in or through Cyprus, the saving is real but it is not only financial. On the largest financings the duty reached the €20,000 ceiling; on a mid-sized commercial lease or supply agreement it ran into the hundreds or low thousands. Those amounts now fall away entirely.

The procedural gain is arguably larger. Stamping sat on the critical path of corporate transactions: documents had to be assessed, duty calculated across a suite of related instruments, payment arranged and evidence obtained before filings could proceed or lenders would disburse. Removing that step shortens closings, simplifies cross-border signings where originals had to travel, and removes a recurring source of friction for foreign investors unfamiliar with the concept. Taken with the reduction in Special Contribution for Defence on dividends from 17% to 5% and the extension of the loss carry-forward period from five to seven years, it offsets part of the increase in the corporate income tax rate from 12.5% to 15% that applies from the 2026 tax year.

What has not changed

The repeal removes stamp duty. It does not remove other charges imposed under separate legislation, which continue to apply until each is separately amended. Court fees, in particular, are governed by procedural rules rather than by the Stamp Duty Laws and are unaffected. Registrar of Companies filing fees, land transfer fees, VAT and other transaction costs sit outside the repeal and should be budgeted independently rather than assumed away.

What to do now

The practical exercise is narrow and worth doing once, properly. Identify every agreement bearing a signature dated on or before 31 December 2025 — sale and purchase agreements, loan and security documents, leases, guarantees, shareholders’ agreements, construction and supply contracts, and any addenda to them. Establish which were stamped and which were not. Quantify the duty and the doubled penalty on the unstamped population, and regularise anything that is likely to be relied on in evidence, produced in due diligence or filed with a public authority. Then update templates, checklists and completion agendas so that stamping no longer appears as a condition precedent in documents executed from 2026 onwards.

The abolition of stamp duty is one of the clearest simplifications Cyprus has made in years. It rewards businesses that close the file on the old regime properly rather than assuming it closed itself.