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Cyprus IP Box structure: how to set up the company so the IP Box works.

Watch before you design your group, because mixing income streams makes the application very complicated.

The common structure for the Cyprus IP Box is a separate Cyprus entity that deals only with eligible income and eligible expenses, so the profitability of that company is isolated. The franchise fees are then outsourced to a USA, Asian or other European entity that does the actual trading on your behalf. That entity can be independent or part of a group, and a holding company can sit above them. The key point is that the IP company deals only with IP: its revenue is the eligible IP revenue in your application, and the same goes for the expenses. Because group companies are related entities, a transfer pricing working file or full study may also be required since 2024, depending on the size of the related-party transactions, so always check the current thresholds with local experts.

00:00 The standalone IP Box company

00:48 Keep the IP company dealing only with IP

01:38 Getting the structure checked

02:00 Transfer pricing for related entities