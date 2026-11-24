Buyers should verify the relevant area against the approved plans and obtain the necessary Tax Department approval.

Cyprus property VAT in 2026 requires closer attention to how a building has actually been used. From 1 September 2026, revised rules link the VAT treatment of building supplies to “first occupation”, defined through systematic use for at least 18 months. A property described as a “resale” is not necessarily exempt, and a completed building does not become exempt merely because it remains unsold.

For buyers, the consequences affect the acquisition budget. For developers and investors, they also affect pricing, rental strategy and recovery of VAT on expenditure. The analysis should be completed before the parties commit to a price or sign a reservation agreement.

What changed on 1 September 2026?

Decree KDP 103/2026, published on 27 February 2026, amended the Eighth Schedule to the VAT Law. It took effect on 1 September 2026. The change is enacted and effective, rather than a proposal.

The relevant provisions cover transfers of buildings, parts of buildings and associated land before first occupation. They also cover specified transfers of possession under sale agreements, agreements for future transfer and leases with a purchase option. Reviewing only the eventual title-transfer date may therefore miss an earlier relevant event.

The previous framework used a five-year period from completion and a 24-month continuous-use condition involving an unrelated person. The replacement focuses on first occupation and an 18-month systematic-use test. These amendments do not change the standard 19% VAT rate or abolish the separate 5% relief for qualifying main residences.

How does the 18-month rule work?

First occupation includes owner-occupation, own use, letting or another use continuing systematically after delivery or construction. “First use” requires systematic use or exploitation for at least 18 months.

The practical distinction is between the passage of time and actual use. Keeping an apartment vacant for 18 months is not the same as using it for that period. Nor should a lease signed on paper be treated as conclusive evidence of genuine occupation.

Where the relevant first-occupation condition has been satisfied, a subsequent building supply generally falls within the immovable-property exemption. However, the wider VAT framework still matters. The rule does not automatically bring every private sale within VAT: the seller’s status and whether the transaction forms part of an economic activity must also be examined.

Historical exclusions remain relevant. For example, the Eighth Schedule excludes buildings with a duly completed planning-permit application submitted before 1 May 2004 from the specified building provisions. Separate wording applies where no planning application was required. Undeveloped building land also has its own rules; it is not made exempt by the building-use test.

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Evidence matters more than the marketing description

A transaction review should establish when construction and delivery occurred, when use began, who used the property and whether that use was systematic. Relevant evidence may include handover records, leases, rent receipts, utility records and accounts. These should be read together, rather than treating one document as decisive.

In a development or portfolio, different units may have different histories. Evidence that one apartment was occupied does not establish the position for the whole building.

Illustrative example: a developer offers two completed apartments. One has remained vacant; the other has been genuinely and systematically let for 20 months. Their physical condition may be similar, but their VAT treatment may differ. The second apartment’s use history may support exemption, subject to the transaction’s other facts. The developer must separately consider any consequences for VAT previously deducted.

Transactions spanning 1 September 2026 need particular care. The dates of agreements, payments, delivery and possession should be reviewed together. Signing before commencement should not be assumed, by itself, to preserve the previous treatment.

When can a buyer obtain 5% VAT?

The question whether a sale is taxable comes before the question which rate applies. The reduced residential rate is a separate relief for eligible individuals acquiring or constructing their main and permanent home in Cyprus. It is not a general discount for a first property purchase, a holiday home or an investment apartment.

Under the ordinary rules in the Fifth Schedule, 5% applies to the first 130 square metres of qualifying buildable area, up to the qualifying value of €350,000, provided the total transaction value does not exceed €475,000 and the total buildable area does not exceed 190 square metres.

Where those overall limits are met, the part outside the reduced-rate entitlement is generally taxed at 19%. Exceeding an overall limit can remove the ordinary entitlement altogether. Special provisions for eligible persons with disabilities and larger families, and any applicable transitional protection, require separate consideration.

Buyers should verify the relevant area against the approved plans and obtain the necessary Tax Department approval. An advertised price “plus 5% VAT” does not establish eligibility.

The ten-year condition remains separate

The 18-month rule does not release a buyer from the obligations attached to an earlier 5% approval.

If a beneficiary stops using the home as their residence before ten years have elapsed, the law generally requires notification to the Commissioner within 30 days and repayment of the difference between reduced and standard VAT, proportionate to the remaining period. Statutory exceptions include death and certain transfers to an eligible adult child.

A sale may therefore be exempt while the seller still owes a repayment arising from the original reduced-rate purchase. Letting a former main home can also have consequences. These liabilities should be addressed before agreeing the seller’s net proceeds.

Older projects: check the 2026 transitional deadline

Some projects retain access to the earlier 5% regime covering the first 200 square metres. Article 63 links that protection to planning permission obtained, or an application submitted, by 31 October 2023 and the relevant declaration requirements.

Law 109(I)/2026, published on 24 April 2026, allows the Commissioner to examine qualifying applications until 31 December 2026 where examination was delayed by the planning authorities. This is conditional relief, not a general extension for every buyer.

The Tax Department’s announcement of 4 May 2026 confirms that the 15 June 2026 submission deadline remained relevant where the building permit had been issued by 31 December 2024. Buyers relying on transitional treatment should have the permit dates, filing history and reason for delay checked promptly. An older development does not qualify automatically.

Developers and investors: assess the whole VAT cost

Letting before selling can affect both the eventual sale and recovery of input VAT: VAT paid on construction, acquisition and other costs. An exempt sale does not automatically preserve every earlier deduction. Changes between taxable and exempt activities may require adjustments.

The commercial calculation should therefore consider rental VAT, deductions, possible repayments and the eventual sale together. A strategy based solely on waiting 18 months may produce an unexpected cost. Renovation has separate conditions too: KDP 102/2026 retains the relevant three-year condition for an old private residence and provides that the 18-month period runs concurrently with it, rather than being added afterwards.

Agree the tax position before signing

As part of legal due diligence for a Cyprus property purchase, the parties should establish the basis for the proposed VAT treatment and record it clearly in the contract.

The agreement should specify whether the price includes VAT, what happens if reduced-rate approval is refused, and who bears additional tax if the treatment is challenged. Appropriate provisions may also address supporting documents, cooperation with the Tax Department and protection against inaccurate statements about occupation history.

Contractual allocation cannot bind the Tax Department. Its purpose is to make the commercial consequences clear between the parties and reduce the risk of a dispute after completion.

Originally published 9 November 2026.