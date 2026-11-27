Cyprus has quietly made selling property considerably cheaper. From 1 January 2026 the lifetime capital gains exemption available to an individual on the disposal of a private principal residence rose to €150,000, up from €85,430. The overall lifetime ceiling across all categories rose by the same amount. At the 20% capital gains rate, that extra €64,570 of sheltered gain is worth €12,914 in tax.

It is the largest single change to Cyprus property taxation in the 2026 reform, and it is the one least discussed, because the headlines went to the corporate rate and to stamp duty. This article sets out what actually changed, what did not, and the two conditions that most often cost a buyer the reduced VAT rate.

The exemptions, before and after

Capital gains tax in Cyprus is charged at 20% on gains from the disposal of immovable property situated in Cyprus, calculated after indexing the original cost for inflation and deducting allowable costs. The rate itself has not changed. What changed is how much of the gain never reaches it.

Lifetime exemption From 1 Jan 2026 To 31 Dec 2025 Private principal residence €150,000 €85,430 Agricultural land disposed of by a farmer €50,000 €25,629 Any other disposal €30,000 €17,086 Overall lifetime maximum €150,000 €85,430

Source: PwC Worldwide Tax Summaries, Cyprus — Individual — Other taxes, read with the Cyprus Tax Department. Figures stated for tax year 2026.

Two features of these allowances are routinely misunderstood, and both matter more than the headline figure.

They are lifetime allowances, not per-sale allowances. A claim made on one disposal permanently reduces what remains for the next.

They are capped in aggregate. The three categories are not additive up to €230,000. The overall lifetime maximum across all of them is €150,000, so a person who uses the full principal-residence exemption has nothing left for a later disposal of any kind.

May be of interest to you Cyprus Scrapped Stamp Duty - and Every Unstamped 2025 Contract Now Carries Double Penalties

What the change is worth, on real numbers

Take an individual who bought a principal residence for €300,000 and sells it in 2026. After indexing the cost for inflation and deducting allowable costs, the chargeable gain comes to €160,000.

Same sale, same gain Sold in 2026 Sold in 2025 Chargeable gain after indexation €160,000 €160,000 Less principal residence exemption (€150,000) (€85,430) Taxable gain €10,000 €74,570 Capital gains tax at 20% €2,000 €14,914

A difference of €12,914 on an identical transaction, decided only by the calendar. The figures are illustrative for one set of assumed facts; indexation and allowable costs vary with every property.

Buying: VAT or transfer fees, never both

On acquisition the decisive question is whether the transaction carries VAT, because that single fact switches off Land Registry transfer fees entirely. Where VAT applies, no transfer fee is payable. Where it does not — typically a resale — transfer fees are charged on a progressive scale and are currently reduced by 50%.

Transfer fee band Rate Effective after 50% reduction Up to €85,000 3% 1.5% €85,001 to €170,000 5% 2.5% Above €170,000 8% 4% Where VAT applies on the purchase Nil Nil

Source: PwC Worldwide Tax Summaries, Cyprus — Corporate and Individual — Other taxes, read with the Department of Lands and Surveys.

The two conditions that cost people the 5% VAT rate

The standard VAT rate on property in Cyprus is 19%. A reduced rate of 5% is available on a primary and main residence, and most published summaries describe it as applying to the first 130 square metres of buildable area up to €350,000 of value. That is correct as far as it goes, and it is where the description usually stops.

There are two further conditions, and they are the ones that disqualify buyers:

The total transaction value must not exceed €475,000 . Exceed it and the reduced rate is unavailable — not merely restricted to the first €350,000.

. Exceed it and the reduced rate is unavailable — not merely restricted to the first €350,000. The total buildable area must not exceed 190 square metres. A 200 square metre house does not get 5% on its first 130 metres; it falls outside the relief.

Within the relief, the qualifying portion is taxed at 5% and the remaining square metres at 19%. The property must be a new building, acquired by an individual or other eligible person, and used as the primary and main residence for ten years. Note also that from 1 September 2026 the meaning of “first occupation” changed, requiring use for at least 18 months — which affects whether a transaction is a first sale carrying VAT at all.

Two things that did not change in 2026

Two points are frequently misattributed to the 2026 reform, and getting them wrong leads people to expect a saving that is either older than they think or not theirs to claim.

The annual immovable property tax was not abolished in 2026. The national immovable property tax has been abolished since 1 January 2017. What remains for an owner are local charges — municipal and community immovable property fees, sewerage board charges and refuse collection — set by each authority and varying by district. These are unaffected by the reform.

Stamp duty was abolished, but the date that matters is the execution date. Stamp duty has been abolished as of 1 January 2026. We have covered this separately, including why a contract signed on or before 31 December 2025 stays within the old regime even if the property transfers in 2026, in Cyprus Scrapped Stamp Duty — and Every Unstamped 2025 Contract Now Carries Double Penalties.

Which Cyprus

Every rule stated here is that of the Republic of Cyprus. It does not apply to property in the areas not under the effective control of the Republic, where title and taxation are governed differently.

Questions worth settling before you sign

Is this a first sale carrying VAT, or a resale carrying transfer fees? The answer changes the acquisition cost by tens of thousands. If VAT applies, does the transaction clear both the €475,000 value limit and the 190 square metre limit, not merely the 130 square metre and €350,000 thresholds? How much of your lifetime capital gains exemption have you already used on earlier disposals? If you own through a company rather than personally, has the arithmetic been re-run since corporation tax rose to 15%? What is the indexed cost of the property, and which of your costs are actually allowable against the gain?

How we can help

Most of the property questions that reach us are not about the rates, which are public, but about which of them applies to a particular transaction — and that is usually settled by facts the buyer has not yet thought to check. We confirm the VAT position and transfer fee exposure before a contract is signed, calculate the indexed gain and the exemption actually available on a disposal, and model whether personal or corporate ownership costs less over the intended holding period.