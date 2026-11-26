Cyprus rental taxation changed materially from tax year 2026. Rental income is no longer subject to Special Defence Contribution. It remains within income-tax rules and, for an individual, can also be subject to GHS/GESY…

For individuals, Cyprus taxes rental income under progressive income tax, tax-free up to €22,000 and rising to 35% above €72,000, after a 20% wear and tear deduction, plus a 2.65% General Healthcare System contribution. Cypriot companies pay 15% corporation tax on rental income and owe no GHS contribution on it.

The rental property market in Cyprus has seen significant growth in recent years, attracting both local and international investors. Whether you're an individual property owner or a Cypriot Company, understanding the tax implications of rental income is crucial for optimizing your investment returns and ensuring compliance with Cypriot tax law. The taxation landscape in Cyprus is multifaceted, with different rules applying to individuals and companies. Proper tax planning can make a substantial difference in your net income, as well as in your long-term financial strategy.

In this guide, we provide a detailed exploration of the taxation of rental income in Cyprus. We will examine the tax obligations for both private individuals and Cypriot companies. By understanding these regulations, property owners can make informed decisions, minimize their tax liabilities, and take full advantage of the available deductions and reliefs.

Understanding the differences in tax obligations between individuals and companies can significantly impact your investment strategy.

Where the property is let through an online booking platform, the platform may report the rental income to tax authorities under DAC7; see our DAC7 platform reporting guide.

When an individual owns rental property in Cyprus, the income generated from renting out the property is subject to several forms of taxation, including income tax and general healthcare system (GHS) contributions. Below is a breakdown of each applicable tax:

The former SDC charge on 75% of gross rents applied through tax year 2025. From tax year 2026 rent is outside SDC. Old articles and 2025 return guides still showing rental SDC should not be used for a 2026 computation.

a. Income Tax

Individuals must declare rental income as part of their annual income. The rental income is added to any other income streams (e.g., salary, dividends) and taxed according to the following progressive rates:

From To Tax Rate (%) 0 22,000 0 22,001 32,000 20 32,001 42,000 25 42,001 72,000 30 72,001 and above 35

The tax treatment depends on the property and the taxpayer. In particular, the statutory 20% deduction applies to gross rent from buildings; it must not be applied automatically to rent from land or other non-building property. Any actual expense or finance-cost deduction also depends on the conditions in the Income Tax Law and should be evidenced.

The annual-return obligation is not a universal “property owners over €22,000” rule. From tax year 2026, Cyprus tax residents aged at least 25 and under 71 at year-end file irrespective of income level; persons outside that age range and non-residents must apply the statutory filing triggers to their Cyprus-source rental income and other Article 5 income.

Ensure you deduct all eligible expenses to reduce your taxable income effectively.

b. General Healthcare System (GHS) Contribution

Individuals earning rental income must also contribute to the General Healthcare System (GHS). The contribution is levied at 2.65% on the gross rental income, with a cap of €180,000 in total annual income from all sources.

This applies to both Cyprus and non-Cyprus tax resident property owners, and irrespective of domicile status.

When a Cypriot company owns rental property, the tax implications differ from those of individual ownership. Cypriot Companies are subject to the following taxes on rental income:

a. Corporation Tax

Rental income earned by a Cypriot company is subject to corporation tax at a flat rate of 15%. Companies can deduct expenses related to the property, including interest on loans, maintenance costs, insurance, and other allowable expenses, similar to individuals.

b. General Healthcare System (GHS) Contribution

Corporate entities are not required to contribute to the General Healthcare System (GHS) in terms of rental income.

Consider the benefits of corporate ownership for potentially lower tax rates and more flexible expense deductions.

Tax Component Individuals Cypriot Companies Income Tax / Corporation Tax Progressive Rates:

- €0-€22,000: 0%

- €22,001-€32,000: 20%

- €32,001-€42,000: 25%

- €42,001-€72,000: 30%

- Above €72,001: 35%

Deductions:

- Maintenance costs

- Interest on loans

- Insurance premiums

- 20% standard deduction for wear and tear

Applicability:

- Applies to both Cyprus and non-Cyprus tax resident property owners, regardless of domicile status Flat Rate:

- 15% on rental income

Deductions:

- Maintenance costs

- Interest on loans

- Insurance premiums

- Other allowable expenses General Healthcare System (GHS) Contribution Rate:

- 2.65% on gross rental income

Cap:

- Applies on total annual income up to €180,000

Applicability:

- Applies to both Cyprus and non-Cyprus tax resident property owners, regardless of domicile status N/A

Tax efficiency is crucial in maximizing the profitability of rental property investments. Below are strategies that could help in optimizing your tax position:

Structuring Ownership: Evaluate the benefits of holding property as an individual versus within a corporate entity. A corporate structure may offer lower tax rates (e.g., 15% Corporation Tax) and greater flexibility in deducting expenses, while individual ownership could benefit from progressive tax rates and exemptions.

Deductible Expenses: Ensure that all allowable expenses are properly documented and deducted from the gross rental income to reduce taxable income. Regular maintenance, repairs, and insurance are common deductions.

Understanding and managing the tax obligations for rental income in Cyprus is essential for property owners and investors, whether individuals or companies. With proper tax planning, you can optimize your financial outcomes, ensuring compliance with Cypriot tax laws while minimizing liabilities. Given the complexities of the tax landscape, including recent changes in legislation, it is advisable to seek expert legal and tax guidance tailored to your specific circumstances. Our firm is here to provide the expertise you need to effectively manage your rental property investments and achieve the best possible results.