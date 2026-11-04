Cyprus Permanent Residence By Investment And The Conditions Beyond The Investment Threshold

Third-country nationals seeking permanent residence in Cyprus through the expedited investment route apply under Regulation 6(2) of the Aliens and Immigration Regulations. The published policy remains the fourth revision effective from 2 May 2023, read together with the Migration Department's subsequent clarifications. Meeting the €300,000 investment threshold is only one part of eligibility; income, family, documentation and continuing compliance requirements also apply.

Four investment categories

The investment must fall into one of four categories: a house or apartment bought first-hand from a development company for at least €300,000 plus VAT; other real estate, such as offices, shops or hotels, worth €300,000 in total, where resales are accepted; share capital of €300,000 in a new or existing Cyprus company that operates in Cyprus, has a proven physical presence there and employs at least five people; or €300,000 in units of a Cyprus collective investment undertaking (AIF, AIFLNP or RAIF) whose investments are held in Cyprus.

Investment funds must be evidenced as coming from abroad through the permitted applicant, spouse or company account. Where the spouse's funds are used, the spouse must be included as a dependent. The clarification also allows a company account where the applicant and/or spouse are its sole shareholders and the relevant shareholder is included in the application. The payment trail to the seller's account at a Cyprus financial institution must be established. For the ordinary property route, receipts for at least €300,000 excluding VAT are required, and the money must not be the proceeds of domestic borrowing.

A qualifying home investment may comprise up to two houses or apartments, including from different developers, whose combined value meets the threshold. The title deed or duly deposited sale contract and payment evidence must meet the policy requirements. A property purchase through a legal person can qualify where it is established in Cyprus or another EU or EEA state and the applicant and/or spouse are its sole shareholders or ultimate beneficial owners. These options do not remove the source-of-funds and documentation conditions.

Income and the quality criteria

The applicant must prove secured annual income of at least €50,000, increased by €15,000 for a spouse and €10,000 for each dependent minor child. The spouse's income can be included in the assessment. For a first-sale home investment, the income must derive from abroad; for the other three investment categories, all or part may come from Cyprus activities. The applicant and spouse must provide the required clean criminal record certificates and meet the public-order and security criteria. The applicant and dependent family members also need the required inpatient and outpatient medical cover.

The Department's clarification permits income to be proved by the return filed in the country of tax residence or by official certificates from an independent certified accountant. Investors in the non-residential-property, company or fund categories must also show suitable accommodation in Cyprus. Further accommodation evidence is required where an investment home does not have enough bedrooms for the dependent family.

There is no general permission to work. The applicant and spouse confirm that they will not take up employment in Cyprus, except as directors of the company in which they invested. Where the investment is not in share capital, they may hold shares in Cyprus companies, receive dividends and serve as unpaid directors.

Who the permit covers

The permit covers the spouse and children under 18. Unmarried, financially dependent children aged 18 to 25 who are studying in tertiary education abroad can make separate applications, with an additional €10,000 of parental annual income for each. Children wishing to study in Cyprus use the relevant temporary student-permit route; after completing those studies they may apply under the policy regardless of age, subject to the specified conditions and the additional €10,000 income requirement.

Economically independent adult children can be included through a higher-value investment: €600,000 for the investor and one adult child, €900,000 for the investor and two, and so on. Each adult child must demonstrate €50,000 of secured annual income, increased by €15,000 for their spouse and €10,000 for each dependent minor child. For real estate under this higher-value route, the policy requires evidence of payment of at least 66% of market value on application. The current policy does not provide for parents or parents-in-law as dependants.

A spouse may obtain a separate permit on a separate application and fee without independently satisfying the investment criteria, but cancellation of the investor's permit also affects that permit. A qualifying student child's permit can remain valid after age 25, marriage or the end of study or financial dependence; the child's future spouse or children cannot be added under that permit. The policy also provides for cancellation of the child's permit if the investor-parent's permit is cancelled.

Applying

Applications are made to the Migration Department by appointment, personally or through an authorised representative with certified authority. The application fee is €500, plus €70 for each person needing an Alien Registration Certificate. The current forms include MIP2 and the relevant checklists and declarations. Documents must meet the Department's certification and translation requirements, and applicants must complete the required biometric formalities. Submission of an application does not itself grant a right to remain in Cyprus pending approval.

Keeping the permit

Each year the holder must prove that the investment is maintained and, for anyone no longer covered by GESY, that health insurance is in place. A clarification to the policy removed the annual income test and set the criminal record certificate at every three years for the applicant and adult family members. Disposing of the investment without immediate replacement of equal or greater value leads to cancellation.

The right of residence is unlimited, but the card is replaced every ten years; a minor's card runs to age 18. The permit lapses if a family living abroad does not take up residence within one year of approval, or if the holder acquires permanent residence elsewhere or is absent from Cyprus for two years.

The Department estimates approximately two months for examining a complete application that meets the policy requirements; this is not a guaranteed approval period. British nationals moving after the transition period generally use third-country routes unless they qualify under the Withdrawal Agreement, including as eligible joining family members, or under another applicable free-movement regime.

What changed in 2023

The 2023 revision increased the principal annual-income threshold from €30,000 to €50,000 and removed the previous provision for parents and parents-in-law. Applicants should use the current policy together with its clarifications, particularly the clarification on monitoring, rather than an older summary of the programme.

Residence, not citizenship or tax residence

The permit grants a right of residence, not citizenship. Cyprus's separate citizenship-by-investment programme was halted from 1 November 2020, a decision the government announced on 13 October 2020 after reports of abuses.

Tax residence is separate. An individual is a Cyprus tax resident under the domestic day-count test if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during the tax year. The alternative 60-day rule requires at least 60 days in Cyprus, no more than 183 days in any other single country, the qualifying Cyprus business, employment or office connection, and a permanent owned or rented home. Office-holding must be with a Cyprus tax resident person, and the statutory termination proviso must be considered. Holding an immigration permit does not itself satisfy either tax-residence test.

Plans to tighten the scheme

On 24 September 2026, Deputy Migration Minister Nicholas Ioannides told a parliamentary committee that tighter investment-permit arrangements were being considered in connection with planned Schengen accession. Those announcements do not themselves amend the eligibility criteria. As at 2 November 2026, the Migration Department continues to publish the fourth revision with its clarifications. Applicants should check for any formally published changes before committing funds or submitting an application.

Our advice to anyone considering permanent residence by investment in Cyprus is to assemble the income, source-of-funds and criminal record evidence before committing to a purchase, because the investment on its own does not satisfy the policy.

The Migration Department's criteria for investors should be read together with the additional information, clarifications and current application checklists on the same official service.