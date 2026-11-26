Cyprus citizenship may arise through origin, registration or naturalisation under different rules. Property investment and permanent residence do not buy or guarantee a passport.

Which Cyprus citizenship route applies: M127, M125 or origin?

Ordinary M127 naturalisation requires a final 12 months of lawful, continuous residence immediately before filing, with total absences of up to 90 days not interrupting that period, plus 7 cumulative lawful years in the 10 years immediately before that final 12-month period and the other statutory conditions. M125 is a separate registration route for a qualifying spouse or civil partner after at least three years of marriage or partnership; Cyprus-resident couples have additional residence tests. Origin routes depend on the applicant's birth and the parent's status. M127 and M125 require applications; an origin claim needs a separate route check.

Which Cyprus citizenship route applies? Ordinary M127 naturalisation requires a final 12 months of lawful, continuous residence immediately before filing (with limited absences) and 7 cumulative lawful years in the 10 years before that final period, plus the other statutory conditions. M125 registration through a Cypriot spouse or civil partner and citizenship through origin are separate routes. The Ministry publishes no universal decision time for these applications.

Cypriot Citizenship by Naturalization

Acquiring the citizenship of the Republic of Cyprus is a significant legal milestone. It also confers EU citizenship and the associated rights, subject to the relevant conditions. For an adult without a Cypriot parent or spouse, ordinary naturalisation under the current Civil Registry Law may be the relevant route. Origin and marriage or civil partnership have separate rules.

Some people may already have a claim to citizenship through origin; others need a registration or naturalisation decision. Our citizenship lawyers can identify which route applies to your circumstances.

Legal Basis

The Civil Registry Law, as amended governs ordinary naturalisation. Under article 111, the Minister may grant an M127 certificate to an eligible adult; this is not a routine Council of Ministers decision. The Ministry of Interior's current M127 guidance reflects the residence and knowledge rules effective from 19 December 2023. M125 marriage or civil-partnership registration and citizenship by origin have distinct tests and forms.

Citizenship by Naturalization-Requirements

To be eligible for citizenship by naturalisation, the applicant must satisfy the following conditions:

Residency requirement: The applicant must have: Accumulated at least seven (7) years of lawful residence in Cyprus during the ten-year period immediately preceding the last year, and

Maintained continuous legal residence for the 12 months immediately before the application submission, with absences not exceeding 90 days. Good character: The applicant must satisfy the statutory good-character requirement. The current M127 checklist calls for an original clean criminal-record certificate from Cyprus; the authority assesses the complete record. Language and civic-knowledge tests: The general route requires accepted proof of Greek at B1 level and a pass of at least 60% in the examination on the basic elements of Cyprus's contemporary political and social reality. The Ministry identifies accepted certificates and limited education-based language exceptions. Income and accommodation: The applicant must show suitable accommodation and stable and regular financial resources, sufficient for the maintenance of themselves and their family members. Intention to reside: The applicant must demonstrate an intention to reside in Cyprus after obtaining citizenship.

For the ordinary M127 route, the final 12 months and the earlier seven cumulative lawful years are separate periods. The seven years must fall within the ten years immediately before the final 12-month period; the separate high-skilled route has different earlier-residence conditions. A Cyprus address or a total of eight years since first arrival is not enough by itself.

Citizenship by Descent

The Ministry of Interior lists several origin routes. Eligibility and the correct form depend on the applicant's birth date and place, the parent's citizenship when the applicant was born, and any relevant historical rules. For example, M121 is a consular birth-certificate route for qualifying people born abroad; M126 is a separate route for a minor whose parent acquired Cypriot citizenship after the child's birth. Neither is simply part of an adult's M127 application.

M126 does not apply in every case: the Cyprus Embassy's guidance excludes a child whose parent acquired citizenship through M125.

The precise parentage and transitional rules must be checked before advising that someone is already a citizen or can register. The Ministry does not publish one universal completion time for every origin application.

Citizenship Through Marriage

Foreign spouses and civil partners use the separate M125 registration route. The official right-to-apply conditions distinguish couples residing in Cyprus from couples permanently residing abroad:

The marriage or civil partnership must have completed at least three (3) years before the application

For a couple residing in Cyprus, the couple must have resided in the Republic for at least six months in each year and for at least two years in total during the three years immediately preceding the application

A couple permanently residing abroad may also apply after completing three years of marriage or civil partnership, using the documentary route applicable to them

The current M125 form, supporting-document list, certification rules and harmonious-cohabitation declaration must be followed

The qualifying relationship and supporting evidence are assessed; three years of marriage or civil partnership do not themselves grant citizenship. No universal two-year processing time is published for this route.

Application Procedure

For ordinary M127 naturalisation, the applicant files at the local District Administration Office. Other routes, including M125 and origin registration, have their own form and submission rules; the Ministry's office guidance distinguishes residents in Cyprus from applicants living abroad. The practical steps are:

Route and evidence check: Identify the applicable M127, M125 or origin route and verify the necessary residence, family and civil-status facts. Submission: File the correct form at the office specified for that route, with the current supporting documents, certifications and fee. Verification: The competent authorities examine the evidence and may seek further information. M127 includes a residence and character assessment; M125 focuses on the qualifying relationship and its own supporting documents. Decision and statutory completion: On the ordinary M127 route, the Minister may grant the naturalisation certificate if the conditions are met. Article 111 requires the prescribed formal affirmation of loyalty. The Ministry lists a further certificate fee if M127 is approved. Identity documents: After citizenship is established, the person can apply separately for a Cypriot identity card or passport under those services' current rules.

Required Documents

The Ministry's M127 checklist governs the actual file. For an ordinary naturalisation application it currently includes:

Completed application form (Form M127)

Original birth certificate

Marriage certificate (if applicable)

Original clean criminal-record certificate from Cyprus

Copy of a valid residence permit and a valid passport or other travel document

Passport pages showing entry and exit stamps, plus a detailed record of arrivals and departures

Copies of the notices from two consecutive daily-newspaper publications announcing the application

Accepted Greek-language evidence and a civic-knowledge examination result of at least 60%

Proof of accommodation and stable financial resources, using the documents applicable to the applicant

Two recent passport-sized photographs with the required certification and the fee-payment receipt

The checklist has additional evidence for qualifying highly skilled applicants. A foreign police certificate or tax-clearance certificate should not be presented as a universal M127 item; the authority can request additional case-specific documents. Check the current official form and checklist before filing.

Dual Citizenship

Cyprus generally permits more than one nationality, but retaining another citizenship is not guaranteed in every case. Article 111 of the Civil Registry Law allows the Council of Ministers, on the Minister's proposal, to require renunciation in a particular naturalisation case or category. The law of the other country may also affect whether that nationality is retained. Both must be checked before relying on a dual-citizenship outcome.

Decision, affirmation and timing

For the ordinary M127 route, the Minister may grant a naturalisation certificate if satisfied that the statutory conditions are met. Under article 111, the recipient must give the prescribed formal affirmation of loyalty; the law does not establish a universal Council decision followed by a public ceremony. The Ministry currently lists a €500 application fee and, if approved, a further €500 certificate fee for M127. These are government fees, not the firm's professional fees.

The Ministry does not publish a single processing timeframe for every M127 or M125 application. The route, completeness of the file and any further checks affect timing. A qualifying highly skilled M127 applicant may request the separately priced accelerated examination described in the official M127 guidance; that special route is not a timing promise for an ordinary application.