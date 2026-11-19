Non-EU nationals do not choose a Cyprus residence permit by name alone. The lawful route depends on the real purpose of stay: visiting without economic activity, remote work for foreign counterparties, Cyprus employment, an innovative startup, investment residence or long-term lawful residence.

Residence and work rights are route-specific. A permit should never be marketed as allowing an activity that its legal basis prohibits.

For advice on which route fits your circumstances, our Cyprus immigration lawyers can assess your plans, explain the documents and agree the scope and fees before you instruct us.

Need this done rather than explained?

Our immigration lawyers can take this on for you. Tax relocation from €1,950 + VAT.

Handled by Eleni Philippou, Senior Partner.

The autonomous visitor permit under Regulation 14 is for residence without economic activity in Cyprus. The applicant must satisfy the live MVIS8 checklist, including sufficient resources and the required banking, accommodation, insurance and family evidence. An old fixed EUR 24,000 amount is not a substitute for the current autonomous-visitor checklist. Foreign remote work is not blanket-authorised by visitor status.

This route is for a third-country national who works remotely for an employer or clients outside Cyprus. The current scheme is capped at 500 permits and requires at least EUR 3,500 net monthly income, increased for accompanying family. The first permit is issued for one year and may be renewed for up to two further years. Family members cannot undertake economic activity merely through dependent status.

Cyprus employment requires the residence and employment permit for the approved employer and category. A labour-market test is not universal. Qualifying highly paid staff of a registered Company of Foreign Interests follow the CFI policy; support-level employment has its own labour-market requirement. Other workers use the procedure for their occupation.

The Blue Card is currently limited to ICT, pharmaceutical research and specified maritime occupations, with a EUR 43,632 gross annual salary floor and other qualification and contract conditions. Other professions currently have a zero admission quota.

The renewed scheme runs through December 2026 and the practical guide states a capacity of up to 150 visas. A positive innovation decision gives an Initial Approval for economic activity for two years, renewable for at least another year. It does not itself grant entry, residence or employment; the separate Migration Department process remains necessary.

This expedited policy requires at least EUR 300,000 in one of four eligible categories, together with secured annual income of at least EUR 50,000 plus the current family increments and the remaining source-of-funds, insurance, criminal-record and maintenance conditions. It is not a general work permit and does not buy citizenship.

Category F is the separate income-based Regulation 5 route. The published baseline is EUR 9,568.17 for the applicant plus EUR 4,613.22 for each dependant from abroad, subject to the authority's assessment. It is premised on the applicant not undertaking a business, trade, profession or employment in Cyprus.

An eligible third-country national may apply after five years of lawful and continuous residence, subject to the official absence limits, excluded categories, resources, insurance and other conditions. Five years in any temporary category does not automatically produce this status; the applicant must qualify and apply.