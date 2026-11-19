Do I pay both VAT and transfer fees when buying in Cyprus?

Normally no. VAT on the same transaction generally exempts it from transfer fees. A non-VAT resale normally receives a 50% reduction in transfer fees. Cap.219 includes valuation and lender-sale exceptions.

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A buyer in Cyprus pays one government charge on the price, not two: VAT on a new build bought from the developer, or the Department of Lands and Surveys transfer fee, reduced by 50%, on a resale, because section 10(1) of Cap.219 charges no transfer fee where VAT is imposed on the same transaction for the same property. Philippou Law Firm's buy-property service page puts it the same way: resale properties are exempt from VAT but subject to transfer fees, currently at a 50% discount, and if VAT was paid on the property, as with new builds from developers, transfer fees are waived entirely. VAT is 19% at the standard rate, or 5% for an eligible buyer of a home used as their main and permanent residence. Stamp duty no longer applies to a contract signed after 1 January 2026. Two fixed Land Registry charges apply on either route: €50.00 to deposit the contract of sale and €10.00 for each copy of the title deed.

On this page a new build means a building bought before first occupation, and a resale a building transferred after it, because paragraph 1(b)(i) of the Eighth Schedule to the VAT Law takes the transfer of a building with its plot out of the VAT exemption only where it happens before first occupation.

Cost New build (before first occupation) Resale (after first occupation) Rule VAT 19%, or 5% for an eligible person on an eligible home none: the VAT carve-out covers only transfers before first occupation, and the firm states that resale properties are exempt from VAT VAT Law sections 17 and 18(1), Fifth Schedule Table C, Eighth Schedule paragraph 1(b)(i) Transfer fee none where VAT is charged on the same transaction 3%, 5% and 8% scale, reduced by 50% Cap.219 section 10 and Schedule Chapter 17 Stamp duty none for a contract signed after 1 January 2026 none for a contract signed after 1 January 2026 Law 239(I)/2025 Contract deposit fee €50.00 €50.00 Cap.219 Schedule Chapter 7(c) Title deed copy €10.00 per deed €10.00 per deed Land Registry fee page Lawyer's fee a clear fee quote from the firm before you commit a clear fee quote from the firm before you commit the firm's property hub page

The lawyer behind this page is Eleni Philippou, Senior Partner at Philippou Law Firm, who specialises in real estate and conveyancing, contract law, and wills, estate planning and probate. She leads the firm's Property Department and serves as its Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer. She has been a member of the Cyprus Bar Association since 2001 and a certified STEP member since 2015. In her article Cyprus Property Taxes for Buyers, Owners and Sellers, updated on 17 March 2026, she writes: "Buyers pay either VAT (19%, or 5% on an eligible first home) on new property, or transfer fees at a 50% reduction on resales, never both."

The firm states on its property hub that its conveyancing team has handled over 1,000 property transactions across Cyprus. On its buy-property page, the firm states that the purchase process typically takes 2 to 6 months from offer to completion.

On a transfer by sale, other than from parent to child, the transfer fee is calculated on the sale price under the Chapter 17 scale in the Schedule to Cap.219. The fee is paid by the person in whose name the property will be registered, that is the buyer. Chapter 17(a) charges 3% on every euro up to €85,000, 5% on every euro above €85,000 up to €170,000, and 8% on every euro above €170,000, and the Land Registry fee page gives the same bands.

Section 10(2) of Cap.219 reduces the transfer fee by 50% on every transfer declaration on which Chapter 17 fees are charged. Law 81(I)/2016, gazetted 25 July 2016, gave section 10(2) that wording, and the subsection states no end date. Section 10(2A) withholds the reduction where the property was acquired through a lender's sale procedure under Part VI or Part VIA of the Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property Law.

Band of the sale price Full rate After the 50% reduction up to €85,000 3% 1.5% (3% halved) above €85,000 up to €170,000 5% 2.5% (5% halved) above €170,000 8% 4% (8% halved)

Where VAT is imposed on the same transaction for the same property, no Chapter 17 fee is charged, under section 10(1) of Cap.219. The Land Registry applies the rule on a certificate from the VAT Department, and adds that if the Director is not satisfied with the stated amount, fees are charged as Article 10 of Cap.219 provides. Under the proviso to section 10(1), the Director may, at his discretion, charge a Chapter 17 fee where he is not satisfied that the declared price on which VAT was charged was the market value at the date the sale was agreed. On a sale where the transfer fee applies, the Director may likewise charge the fee on market value at the date of the transfer declaration or of the contract of sale, if not satisfied that the declared price represents it. The buyer can dispute a fee charged on that valuation by Application/Appeal under section 80 of the Immovable Property (Tenure, Registration and Valuation) Law.

VAT on a new build is 19% under section 17 of the VAT Law 95(I)/2000, unless the buyer qualifies for the reduced 5% rate under section 18(1). Paragraph 1 of Table C of the Fifth Schedule applies the 5% rate to a building, with its plot, supplied before first occupation and used as the main and permanent place of residence in the Republic. Table C defines first occupation as the first use of the building after its supply or construction, including own occupation, own use, letting or any other systematic use, and first use as systematic use for at least eighteen months.

Law 42(I)/2023, gazetted 16 June 2023, limits the 5% rate to the first 130 square metres of buildable area, as shown on the plans filed for the planning permit, up to a value of €350,000, provided the whole transaction is not above €475,000 and the total buildable area not above 190 square metres. Where the value exceeds €475,000, Circular 11/2023 of the Cyprus Tax Department, dated 28 November 2023, applies the standard rate to the whole amount of the purchase.

Those 2023 limits do not apply to buildings whose planning permit was obtained, or applied for, by 31 October 2023, where the responsible declaration is filed within three years from the date the 2023 law came into force, under section 63 of the VAT Law. Law 109(I)/2026, gazetted 24 April 2026, lets the Tax Commissioner examine such applications until 31 December 2026 where planning authority delays held them up.

An eligible person is at least 18 on the date of applying, acquires the home as their main and permanent place of residence in the Republic, and has no other home in the Republic bought at the reduced rate. The Cyprus Tax Department's FAQ describes the eligible person as any natural person, a citizen of Cyprus or of any state. The buyer files a responsible declaration on the Tax Commissioner's form, a solemn statement and not an oath, then hands the seller or contractor a certified copy of the application, and from then on the seller must charge the reduced rate. Until the approval certificate is issued, the seller or contractor must charge the standard rate on every payment, the FAQ states.

Condition What the rule requires Who decides or certifies Person a natural person, citizen of Cyprus or of any state, 18 or over on the application date Tax Commissioner, on the responsible declaration Use main and permanent place of residence in the Republic declared by the buyer No earlier 5% home no other home in the Republic bought at the reduced rate declared by the buyer Timing supply before first occupation the Law's definitions of first occupation and first use Area the first 130 m² of buildable area, total buildable area not above 190 m² the plans filed for the planning permit Value up to €350,000, whole transaction not above €475,000, otherwise the standard rate on the whole amount Cyprus Tax Department Ten years use as residence, otherwise notice within 30 days and pro rata repayment Tax Commissioner

An eligible person who stops using the home as their residence before ten years have passed must, within thirty days, notify the Tax Commissioner and pay the difference between the tax at the reduced rate and the tax at the standard rate. The rates are those in force when the home was supplied or built, and the difference is due in proportion to the period the home was not used for own occupation. Nothing is repaid on the death of the eligible person, or on a transfer to an adult child who is an eligible person at the time. The Cyprus Tax Department's announcement of 3 June 2024 states that where a home approved for 5% was not used, or stopped being used, as main and permanent residence for less than ten years, the Department claims the VAT back.

Section 2 of Law 239(I)/2025, gazetted 31 December 2025, repeals the Stamp Duty Laws on 1 January 2026. The Cyprus Tax Department's notice of 7 January 2026 states that a document drawn up and signed, even by one party, after 1 January 2026 is not subject to stamp duty. Documents signed, even by one party, by 31 December 2025 are normally subject to stamp duty and must be stamped, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry circular of 8 January 2026 states. For those contracts the Schedule to the Stamp Duty Law 19/1963 gives nil up to €5,000, €1.50 for every €1,000 or part of €1,000 from €5,001 to €170,000, and €2 for every €1,000 or part of €1,000 above €170,000, with a maximum of €20,000.

Depositing the contract of sale at the Land Registry costs €50.00. With the deposit, the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law 81(I)/2011 applies, which aims to protect the purchaser if the vendor fails to meet the obligations in the contract. Under section 5(1) of that Law, the deposit creates an encumbrance on the property, ranking in the order of priority it takes on deposit. The contract must be deposited within six months of its signature, unless a court order permits late deposit. A copy of the title deed costs €10.00 per deed.

The example assumes one buyer, a sale price of €300,000 before VAT, a contract signed after 1 January 2026 and, for the 5% column, an eligible person buying a main residence within 130 square metres, with €300,000 inside both the €350,000 and the €475,000 limits. The resale pays no VAT because the transfer follows first occupation, and the new build pays no transfer fee because VAT is charged on the same transaction.

Line (€) Resale New build, eligible for 5% New build at 19% VAT 0 15,000 = 5% x 300,000 57,000 = 19% x 300,000 Transfer fee, full scale 17,200 = 3% x 85,000 (2,550) + 5% x 85,000 (4,250) + 8% x 130,000 (10,400) 0 0 Transfer fee after the 50% reduction 8,600 = 17,200 / 2 0 0 Stamp duty 0 0 0 Contract deposit fee 50 50 50 Total government charges 8,650 = 8,600 + 50 15,050 = 15,000 + 50 57,050 = 57,000 + 50 Title deed copy, if ordered, outside the total 10 10 10 Lawyer's fee quoted by the firm before you commit quoted by the firm before you commit quoted by the firm before you commit

On a new build, the seller charges VAT on each payment, at the standard rate until the 5% approval certificate is issued. The €50 deposit fee is paid when the contract is deposited, which must happen within six months of signing. The transfer fee is charged on the transfer declaration. Philippou Law Firm's Property Transfer Cost calculator estimates the total costs of purchasing property in Cyprus, including transfer fees and VAT, as indicative estimates based on standard 2026 rates, and leaves out legal fees.

The Land Registry transfer fee calculator works on whole shares: for a share, the amount of that share is entered as the sale amount. Eleni Philippou's article states that with more than one buyer the price is divided by the number of buyers and the transfer fees apply to each share, often giving a lower total. This is the calculator's method applied to the Chapter 17 scale, not a per-buyer rule written in Cap.219.

Two buyers with a half share each enter €150,000: 3% of 85,000 = 2,550, plus 5% of 65,000 = 3,250, total 5,800 each, 11,600 together, halved under section 10(2) to €5,800 in total. Against the €8,600 one buyer pays in the worked example, the saving is 8,600 less 5,800 = €2,800. Under Chapter 17(b), a person who buys a share and then another share of the same property within two years pays fees on the total of both transfers, less the fees already paid.

The seller pays a levy of 0.40% of the sale price at the transfer, under Law 172(I)/2022, where the Land Registry has set a general valuation value for the property. The Tax Commissioner collects the levy and issues the payment confirmation needed for the transfer. An estate agent is not necessary for a property transaction, under section 20(1) of the Real Estate Agents Law 71(I)/2010. Unless agreed otherwise, the agent's fee is 3% of the value of the transaction, due on conclusion of the sale agreement, under the proviso to section 20(2). Antonis Loizou wrote in the Cyprus Mail on 2 August 2021 that the commission is paid by the seller unless otherwise agreed. For the buyer's own lawyer, Philippou Law Firm provides a clear fee quote before you commit. There has been no annual Immovable Property Tax since Law 86(I)/2016 abolished it from 1 January 2017.

Two English couples waited over nine years for Paphos villa title deeds blocked by developer disputes, the firm reports in a case page last updated 17 October 2020. The firm lodged a Blocked Title Deeds application under Law 139(I)/2015, and the deeds were registered in approximately 14 months from the firm's instruction. Section 44ΙΗ, inserted by Law 139(I)/2015 gazetted 4 September 2015, applies to every case where a property is burdened with a contract deposited at the District Land Office by 31 December 2014.

The preamble of Law 110(I)/2025, gazetted 4 July 2025, describes these trapped buyers as people who have fully performed their obligations to the seller, where the seller cannot transfer the property into their name because of encumbrances. It also records that by Civil Appeal 285/2018, decided on 20 June 2024, sections 44ΙΘ to 44ΚΒ were held unconstitutional. Under section 44ΙΗ(b) as replaced in 2025, a title deed must have been issued for the property. Applications filed before the 2025 law are examined provided a title deed is issued within two years and eight months of that law's commencement.

Under section 3(1) of Cap.109, an alien may not acquire immovable property, other than on death, without the prior permit of the Council of Ministers. Citizens of EU member states and of EEA states are excluded from the definition of alien in section 2, so the permit concerns buyers from outside the EU and the EEA. A valid contract gives an alien no right to acquire until the permit is granted, and any registration in breach of section 3 is void. Where the land exceeds the area strictly needed for a home or professional premises, and in any case two skales (the Act's own unit of area), the permit is also subject to conditions set by Regulations. The applicant submits Form Comm.145 to the District Officer of the district where the property is, and the form states that all arrangements for the purchase, up to the transfer at the District Lands Office, are the sole concern of the applicant and the registered owner. The Cyprus Mail reported on 3 September 2026 that the Disy, Akel and Diko parties had drafted four separate bills to restrict foreign property purchases, so these are bills and not law.

The Central Bank of Cyprus Residential Property Price Index (RPPI), on base 2010Q1 = 100, stood at 109.7 in the second quarter of 2026, up 2.4% on the quarter and 8.5% on the year, in the release of 24 September 2026. Apartments rose 8.9% year on year and houses 5.8%. The Central Bank attributes the rise to strong demand for housing, mainly from foreign buyers and to a lesser extent from local buyers, and to rising construction costs.

The House Price Index of the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), on base 2025 = 100, is a preliminary estimate of 105.46 points for 2026 Q2, up 2.4% on the quarter and 7.9% on the year, in the release of 30 September 2026. Cystat builds the index on administrative data received quarterly from the Land Registry. Registered contracts of sale reached 14,969 in January to September 2026, against 13,173 a year earlier, up 14%, in the Land Registry file of 5 October 2026.

Paphos apartments led the districts at 18.5% year on year in 2026 Q2, while Paphos houses rose 3.1%. Foreign buyers made up 66% of Paphos sales contracts, against local shares of 84% in Nicosia, 66% in Limassol and 57% in Larnaca.

District RPPI, year on year Apartments, year on year Houses, year on year Index level 2026 Q2 Sales contracts 2026 Q2 Buyer mix 2026 Q2 Land Registry contracts, January to September 2025 vs 2026 Nicosia 5.7% 4.6% 4.4% 90.3 1,076 84% local 2,991 vs 3,163, +6% Limassol 7.8% 7.8% 4.3% 128.5 1,765 66% local 4,156 vs 4,860, +17% Larnaca 9.8% 7.9% 8.9% 104.0 1,169 57% local 2,869 vs 3,291, +15% Paphos 9.6% 18.5% 3.1% 119.4 1,073 66% foreign 2,531 vs 2,999, +18% Famagusta 10.0% 7.4% 10.5% 102.8 215 broadly balanced 626 vs 656, +5% Cyprus 8.5% 8.9% 5.8% 109.7 5,298: 3,191 local, 735 EU, 1,372 non-EU 13,173 vs 14,969, +14%

Capital gains tax is 20% on the gain from a disposal of property, under section 4 of the Capital Gains Tax Law 52/1980, subject to the exemptions in the Law. In computing the gain, section 6 deducts the value of the property at 1 January 1980 with its later increase due to inflation, and any expenditure incurred wholly and exclusively for the gain after that date and not deductible for income tax, also adjusted for inflation. Inflation is measured by the retail price index of the Statistics and Research Department of the Ministry of Finance.

From 1 January 2026, when Law 242(I)/2025 came into force, an individual pays no tax where the total gain from all disposals, in the same year or any other year, is not above €30,000, or €50,000 for agricultural land sold by a farmer. A main residence used by the owner for at least five years exclusively for own occupation, on land up to one and a half decares, is exempt up to a gain of €150,000, with tax on the amount above it. Only one of the two exemptions applies, whichever is greater.

Exemption Amount Conditions General, any individual €30,000 on the total gain from all disposals, in any year raised from ten thousand pounds by Law 242(I)/2025, in force 1 January 2026 Farmer, agricultural land €50,000 disposer's main occupation is farming Main residence €150,000, tax on the excess at least five years of own occupation, land up to 1.5 decares, raised from fifty thousand pounds by Law 242(I)/2025 Interaction general or main residence, whichever is greater one of the two only

Laws and figures checked on 23 October 2026.

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