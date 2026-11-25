Seven offices: the Nicosia headquarters and six District Lands Offices

As read on 3 November 2026, the Land Registry's offices page lists seven offices: the headquarters in Nicosia and six District Lands Offices (Επαρχιακά Κτηματολογικά Γραφεία), one for each of the island's six districts. The Keryneia (Kyrenia) and Ammochostos (Famagusta) offices are temporarily based in Nicosia and Paralimni under special legislation, because, in the Land Registry's words, the records and archives of these offices remain in the possession of the occupying forces.

Which office you use depends on the application: a search certificate can be applied for at any District Lands Office, a title copy application can be emailed to the office of the district of your choice, and a sale contract is deposited at the competent District Lands Office.

Office Address Headquarters Kyrenia Avenue 159-161, 2112 Nicosia Lefkosia (Nicosia) District Lands Office 12 Nikou Kranidioti Str., ELMENI COURT, 2411 Egkomi Keryneia (Kyrenia) District Lands Office 41-49 Agiou Nikolaou Str., NIMELI COURT, Block A, 1st floor, 2408 Egkomi, Nicosia Lemesos (Limassol) District Lands Office 54 Demokratias Str., Limassol, P.O. Box 71011 Larnaka District Lands Office Konstantinou Kavafi, Irida 2, 6301 Larnaca Pafos (Paphos) District Lands Office New Government Offices, T.Th. 62008, 8060 Paphos Ammochostos (Famagusta) District Lands Office 245 1st April Avenue, 5280 Paralimni

Four documents, four fees: title copy, search, encumbrance certificate, certified copy

A copy of the title deed, a search certificate, a certificate of encumbrance and a certified copy of other documents are four separate Land Registry documents, each with its own fee line, and the fees below are as read on 3 November 2026. The title deed is the Certificate of Registration, one of the land registration records, and the Land Registry's page for a copy of it is headed Certificate of Registration (Title) of immovable property. A search certificate gives information on the registered property of a named person. A certified copy of other documents is a copy the Land Registry prepares and certifies document by document, charged by the page.

Document Land Registry name (English; Greek) Who may apply, or how Fee Title deed copy Certificate of Registration (Title); τίτλος ιδιοκτησίας Online through CY Login, or by email to the District Lands Office of your choice €10 for each title deed Search certificate Search Certificate; πιστοποιητικό έρευνας The owner, an agent authorised by a power of attorney, or an attorney, says the Land Registry FAQ €10 per district, municipality or community, or €20 for all of Cyprus where the computerised system applies Certificate of encumbrance Certificate of Encumbrance; Πιστοποιητικό Επιβάρυνσης The owner or any person with an interest in the property (the certified copies page, for its applications in general) €30 each Certified copy of other documents Certified copy; πιστοποιημένο έγγραφο The owner or any person with an interest in the property; any interested person on the Greek page €2 a page for pages 1 to 20, €1 a page above 20

The register records owners, plots and charges, and is closed to the public

The land register in Cyprus holds the survey reference of the plot or unit, its location, a description, its surface area and its fiscal value, according to the EU e-Justice portal page last updated on 11 March 2024. It also holds the owner or owners, each owner's share and how and when the property was acquired, and it records charges in rem, encumbrances, deeds of sale, easements, tenancies and restrictive covenants. There is no public access to the land register and the Land Information System, the same page says, and the Land Registry FAQ adds that its portal does not show who owns a property because that information is not considered open data.

A search certificate costs €10 per district or €20 for all of Cyprus

On the Land Registry fee table, as read on 3 November 2026, a search certificate on the registered property of a named person costs €10 for each district, municipality or community. It costs €20 per certificate for all of Cyprus where the Land Registry's computerised Land Information System applies. The certificate's Greek title describes it as a search on a specific owner's property with or without encumbrances and prohibitions. A separate fee line charges €10 for the name of the registered owner or co-owner of a specific registered property, for each property.

Form N50 has to be filed and the fee paid before a search certificate is issued, and the English FAQ says the form must be physically submitted at any District Lands Office. The Greek FAQ also allows filing through the portal, provided the representative already has a general power of attorney filed at a District Lands Office. After an online application, the certificate is prepared in an informal PDF format that the user can download. The 2011 Citizen's Charter on the Land Registry portal gave 1 to 30 days to process a search certificate application, depending on the information requested, a 2011 figure and not a current service level.

Who may search: the law and the Land Registry FAQ word it differently

Section 51A(1) of Cap 224 says the Land Registry's Director gives any interested person, on payment of the prescribed fee, any information about any entry in any register or book kept at any District Lands Office. Section 51A(2) defines an "interested person" to include the owner and the owner's successors, the holder of any right or interest in the property, a person who satisfies the Director of being a prospective buyer or mortgagee, and a lawyer proven to be instructed by any of them. The Land Registry FAQ words the rule for a search certificate more narrowly: only the owner, an agent authorised by a power of attorney, or an attorney may file.

A title deed copy costs €10, ordered online through CY Login or by email

As read on 3 November 2026, the fee is €10 for each title deed (τίτλος ιδιοκτησίας on the Greek page), which is not the €2 a page charged for certified copies of other documents. An online application needs a registered and identified user profile in CY Login. Alternatively, the application can be emailed, with the listed documents attached, to the District Lands Office of the district of your choice. For an email application, the Land Registry's public service methods page says the original documents are not needed, except in exceptional cases where they are asked for after submission.

Once an online application shows the status "Completed" or "Pending (Official) Certificate Dispatch", the certificate is kept in the application for 120 days as an unofficial PDF that the user can download. The paper form notes that any co-owners will also appear on the copy. The public service methods, introduced as of 12 April 2023, give two ways to receive copies of title deeds and search certificates: in person at the District Lands Office, after being told the date by telephone or email, or by post. The 2011 Citizen's Charter said copies of certificates of registration were normally issued on the same day or the day after the application, a 2011 figure.

Certified copies cost €2 a page up to 20 pages; encumbrance certificates €30

On the fee table, a certified copy of other documents costs €2 a page from 1 to 20 pages and €1 a page above 20, for preparing and certifying each document. The certified copies page lists €30 for each certificate of encumbrance and says the application may be made by the owner of the property or any person who has an interest in it. Where a representative files, the page charges €50 to file a general power of attorney and nothing for a special power of attorney. For Paphos, the page gives [email protected] as the District Lands Office's applications email.

As read on 3 November 2026, the certified copies page lists stamp duties of €2 for each certified copy of a document. Law 239(I)/2025 repeals the Stamp Duty Laws 1963 to 2024 on 1 January 2026. The Cyprus Tax Department announcement of 7 January 2026 says fees under the legislation of other ministries, services or departments may continue to be paid with existing stamps until the competent authorities make new arrangements, and it names no Land Registry fee. None of these sources settles whether the €2 stamp on a Land Registry certified copy is payable today.

The seller's search certificate must be dated within five working days of signing

The Land Registry's instruction sheet on Law 132(I)/2023 says that for contracts concluded after 12 December 2023, the seller must include a search certificate of the property as an integral part of the contract. The certificate must carry a date no more than five working days from the contract signing date, the same sheet says. The rule sits in article 4(1A) of the Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law 81(I)/2011, for contracts concluded after the 2023 amending law came into force. According to the Land Registry, that amending law, Law 132(I)/2023, entered into force on 12 December 2023. If the seller leaves the certificate out, the Land Registry's Director may impose an administrative fine not exceeding €10,000 under article 4(1B) of Law 81(I)/2011.

The Land Registry activated the fines procedure by an announcement of 13 February 2026, with a three-month transitional period from 16 February 2026 to 16 May 2026, and its scale lists a fine of €10,000 where the sale price is above €500,001. A Land Registry notice dated 13 July 2026 says that where a sale contract is not accompanied by a search certificate issued within five working days of the contract date, an administrative fine will be imposed.

Contract deposit: accepted only on listed conditions, among them six months from signing

Under article 3(1) of Law 81(I)/2011, a sale contract deposited by any of the contracting parties is accepted only if the listed conditions are met. Among them, article 3(1)(a) requires an entry in the Land Register of the competent District Lands Office in the name of at least one of the sellers. Article 3(1)(c) requires the contract to be deposited within six months of its signing date at the District Lands Office of the district where the property is situated. Under article 5(1), and subject to the other conditions of Law 81(I)/2011, the deposit creates an encumbrance on the property, ranked by the priority it receives from the deposit. Separately, as read on 3 November 2026, the Land Registry fee table lists €50 for the deposition of a Contract of Sale.

Blocked title deeds: replaced article 44ΙΗ sets contract dates and needs an issued deed

Articles 44ΙΗ to 44ΚΖ of the Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property Law were introduced by a 2015 amending law to protect a group of citizens described as "trapped buyers", the preamble of Law 110(I)/2025 says. The same preamble records that, in Civil Appeal 285/2018 of 20 June 2024, articles 44ΙΘ to 44ΚΒ were found unconstitutional, as contrary to Articles 23 and 26 of the Constitution. Law 110(I)/2025 was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cyprus on 4 July 2025. It replaced article 44ΙΗ, which now covers two kinds of sale contract. The first was concluded and deposited at the District Lands Office by 31 December 2014. The second was concluded by that date and deposited under a court order, on an application filed in the District Court by 31 December 2024. The replaced article also requires that a title deed has been issued for the property. Where no title deed has been issued, our articles on how to secure title deeds, the transfer of blocked title deeds and buying a property without title deeds cover that case.

Our Senior Partner Eleni Philippou wrote about Law 110(I)/2025 in our article of 17 September 2025. She wrote that under the law the title deed must be issued within two years and eight months from the date of the amending law. In our article of 17 October 2020, our Managing Partner Gregoris Philippou reported on two English couples whose Paphos villas still had no separate title deeds nine years after they bought them. After the developer objected to the transfer, we applied under Law 139(I)/2015, a law amending the Immovable Property (Transfer and Mortgage) Laws, to enable the transfer and registration of the deeds into the couples' names. The title deeds were registered in our clients' names about 14 months after they instructed us, as our 2020 article reports.

Transfer fees: 3%, 5% and 8% by price band

As read on 3 November 2026, the Land Registry fee table charges the transfer fee on a sale other than by parents to children by the bands below. The fee is charged on the sale price or the market value of the property. The transferee, the person in whose name the property is transferred and registered, always pays it. The bands are the scale in Chapter 17 of the Schedule to Cap 219. The Schedule applies that scale to cases including a sale other than from a parent to a child, a purchase at auction and a compulsory expropriation. Section 10(2) of Cap 219 reduces the transfer fee by 50% where a transfer attracts Chapter 17 fees. The fee table states the same reduction for all Chapter 17 cases. Section 10(2A) gives no discount on those fees for property acquired through the sale procedure under Parts VI and VIA of the Transfer and Mortgage of Immovable Property Law. The fee table also says no registration fees are paid on the transferred property when VAT was paid. For the transfer, the Land Registry lists Form N313, duly completed and stamped by the Tax Registrar, among the required documents.

Price band Rate Up to €85,000 3% €85,000 to €170,000 5% Above €170,000 8%

As an illustration only, not a quote, a sale price of €250,000 gives 3% of the first €85,000 (€2,550), 5% of the next €85,000 (€4,250) and 8% of the remaining €80,000 (€6,400), a gross transfer fee of €13,200. Where the 50% reduction applies, the same illustration comes to €6,600 (half of €13,200), and where VAT was paid on the purchase no registration fees are due. Our property transfer cost calculator uses the same scale, 3% up to €85,000, 5% up to €170,000 and 8% above.

Official sources

Department of Lands and Surveys: history page, offices page, FAQ in English and Greek, copy of the title page and paper form, certified copies of documents page, public service methods page, Rights and Fees table in English and Greek

Department of Lands and Surveys: instruction sheet on Law 132(I)/2023, announcement of 13 February 2026 and notice of 13 July 2026 on administrative fines

Department of Lands and Surveys, Citizen's Charter, 2011 edition

Sale of Immovable Property (Specific Performance) Law 81(I)/2011, articles 3(1), 4(1A), 4(1B) and 5(1), as amended by Law 132(I)/2023

Cap 224, section 51A

Cap 219, sections 10(2) and 10(2A), Schedule Chapters 3 and 17

Law 110(I)/2025, published in the Official Gazette on 4 July 2025, and Law 139(I)/2015

Law 239(I)/2025, repeal of the Stamp Duty Laws on 1 January 2026, and the Cyprus Tax Department announcement of 7 January 2026

EU e-Justice portal, Cyprus land registers page, last updated 11 March 2024

Laws and figures checked on 3 November 2026.