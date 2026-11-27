What is a Memo?

Persons (whether natural or legal) who have obtained either Interim Orders (Injunctions) or Final Court Decisions in their favor (judgement creditors), may register them against immovable property registered in the name of the judgement debtor (i.e. the party against whom a decision has been issued) provided that the judgement debtor also has a beneficial interest in the property. This registration is known as a Memo, short for memorandum.

Such registrations are considered a form of enforcement of Court Decisions, and their registration acts as an encumbrance on the immovable property.

The registration takes place at the competent Lands Registry Office where the property is situated. Any subsequent Search Certificate with Encumbrances issued by the Lands Registry Department will include any Memos registered against the property.

Examples of Orders/Decisions registered as Memos:

Examples of Interim Orders registered as Memos, include, without limitation, orders prohibiting the judgement debtor from certain actions, such as transferring the immovable property in any way or creating any further encumbrance over it (eg. mortgaging it). In certain cases, interim Orders may also be issued against third parties, who hold assets for the beneficial interest of the judgement debtor. These are known as Chabra Orders.

Examples of Final Court Decisions include a final judgement awarding a specific monetary amount to the judgement creditor, together with interest and expenses.

No specific provision needs to be included in the relevant Court Decision to permit the registration of Memo, as, the right to register a Memo is provided for under the relevant legislation. In practice, where the registration of Memo is a product of a settlement, the parties to the Court proceedings may agree on the terms of registration of the Memo, eg. limiting the Memo to one property or attaching conditions specifying when it may be lifted. However, this is a matter of agreement between the parties.

What is the function of a Memo? Can I sell, otherwise transfer, or purchase a property that is encumbered with a Memo?

In most cases not relating to freezing orders, the existence of a Memo does not render the property untransferable and merely acts as an impediment to a potential transfer. Generally, Memos and other encumbrances need to be lifted so that the Lands Registry allows for the transfer to proceed. This is the primary function of a Memo.

However, if the Judgment debt remains unsatisfied within one year following the registration of the Memo, the Judgement creditor may request the compulsory sale of the property, for the satisfaction of the judgment debt.

In practice, transfers of immovable properties burdened with Memos, including those subject to compulsory sale proceedings are often possible, usually after reaching an agreement with the Memo holder or with the potential purchaser, whereby the Memo will be paid off and lifted in order for the transfer to proceed.

How long does the Memo registration last and how is a Memo removed?

A Memo is valid for a period of ten years. Its validity can be renewed with a Court Order. There are several prerequisites under the relevant Law that must be satisfied for a Memo to be renewed. Renewal orders are also registered in the Lands Registry Department but are usually not reflected on the relevant Search Certificate with Encumbrances.

The main ways under which Memos may be removed/deleted include:

By cancellation of the Interim Order (by a subsequent Court Order), when the Memo arises from an Interim Order.

Once the judgment debt has been satisfied, the Memo holder (or their advocate) files the relevant documentation with the Lands Registry to have the Memo removed.

Upon expiry of the ten-year period provided that no renewal Order has been obtained. In such cases, enquiries with the Lands Registry may be necessary, especially in the event of Search Certificate exhibits Memos of over 10 years of age.

By obtaining a Court Order, specifically ordering the cancellation of Memo. The law includes a general provision for a request for cancellation of Memos, however, the instances under which a cancellation order can be issued, are not specifically defined. Generally, in the absence of convincing reasons, Courts are somewhat reluctant to issue orders canceling Memos. Nevertheless, there may be circumstances justifying such an application, including where the underlying judgement has been set aside or where execution of the judgement has been stayed by the Court. Each case will depend on its particular grounds.

While the registration of a Memo may create obstacles, there are various ways in which such issues may be addressed. Each case may present different challenges, and the appropriate course of action will depend on the circumstances and surrounding facts. Nevertheless, practical solutions are often available, allowing the parties involved to move forward.