What are the key points about Individual income-tax bands from 2026?

Taxable income Rate --- ---: EUR 0–22,000 0% EUR 22,001–32,000 20% EUR 32,001–42,000 25% EUR 42,001–72,000 30% Above EUR 72,000 35% The bands are marginal and apply to taxable income after only those deductions and exemptions for which the taxpayer qualifies. New family, housing and green deductions have specific conditions and caps and should not be assumed from a label.

Cyprus tax reform took effect from tax year 2026. This page records the principal verified changes used elsewhere on this website; it is not a substitute for the enacted legislation or a taxpayer-specific transition analysis.

For advice on how the changes affect your company or personal affairs, explore our Cyprus tax and accounting services, including annual returns, business compliance and tax-residency advice.

Need this done rather than explained?

Our tax and accounting specialists can take this on for you. Accounting and audit from €2,100 a year + VAT.

Handled by Sergios Charalambous, Partner.

Taxable income Rate EUR 0–22,000 0% EUR 22,001–32,000 20% EUR 32,001–42,000 25% EUR 42,001–72,000 30% Above EUR 72,000 35%

The bands are marginal and apply to taxable income after only those deductions and exemptions for which the taxpayer qualifies. New family, housing and green deductions have specific conditions and caps and should not be assumed from a label.

The standard Cyprus corporate income-tax rate is 15% from tax year 2026. Existing articles using 12.5% are historical for earlier tax years. The IP Box 80% nexus deduction can produce an effective 3% rate only on qualifying IP profit.

Rental income is no longer subject to SDC from tax year 2026. It remains within income-tax rules and can attract 2.65% GHS for an individual within the shared EUR 180,000 cap. The statutory building-rent deduction, capital allowances, interest, VAT and company treatment must be calculated separately.

The existing deemed-domicile framework must be distinguished from any separate SDC election introduced by the reform. A payment or election leaves the person's non-dom expiry unchanged, does not remove GHS or income tax and must be made only under the enacted conditions and official procedure.

The filing platform and deadlines depend on taxpayer type and tax year. The Tax Department states that the company income-tax return for tax year 2026 is due by 31 January 2028. Individual filing moves through Tax For All under the published year-specific procedure. Do not copy a prior-year deadline into 2026 content.

Primary sources: the Tax Department's Tax Reform 2026 hub, individual return and bands and company return guidance.

Use the law and official guidance for the relevant tax year. A 2025 rate, deduction, SDC treatment or deadline can be wrong for 2026.