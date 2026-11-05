Cyprus Beneficial Ownership Confirmation Window Is Open Until 31 December 2026

Law and guidance as at 2 November 2026

Cyprus entities within the scope of beneficial ownership reporting have until 31 December 2026 to complete their annual confirmation. The Department of Registrar of Companies and Intellectual Property announced on 16 September that the confirmation period runs from 1 October to 31 December 2026. It covers companies, European public limited companies (SEs) and partnerships subject to the regime, taking account of the applicable exemptions, including those for qualifying listed companies.

The confirmation is required every year, whether or not anything has changed. Depending on the entity, it covers the beneficial owners, the senior management officials recorded where no beneficial owner can be identified, or the due diligence applied. The notice states that the confirmation is made only once during the period.

Timing inside the window

Where an initial registration, a change or any other action on the register falls within the confirmation period, that action must be completed first and the confirmation made afterwards, by 31 December. For a new company, the initial filing is due within 90 days of incorporation or registration, and a company whose 90-day deadline falls inside the period must also confirm its information by 31 December 2026. Making the initial filing does not replace the confirmation.

Changes run on their own clock: the Registrar's guidance requires a change in beneficial ownership information to be filed within 45 days of the date it was brought to the entity's attention. If a change occurs after the company has confirmed, no second confirmation is needed, but the change itself must still be filed.

Access to the system

The register is electronic and filings are made through the Registrar's dedicated system using CY Login. A corporate or partnership profile must be authenticated through the prescribed process at a designated Citizens Service Centre or Citizens Centre (KE.PO). Authentication can be arranged through a duly authorised person where the officers are abroad; it is distinct from authority to submit the beneficial ownership filing.

The Registrar's guidance also states that beneficial ownership details may be submitted only by the entity's own officer or partner, not by a person acting on its behalf such as a service provider, unless that person is also an officer. A director without working access should resolve it now, not in late December.

What is at stake

According to the Registrar's notice, a company that does not complete the confirmation by 31 December 2026 faces a fine of €100 for the first day of non-compliance and €50 for each further day, up to a total of €5,000, regardless of any criminal liability.

Under Article 61A of Law 188(I)/2007 on the prevention and suppression of money laundering, a director or managing director of a company that fails to meet its beneficial ownership filing obligations is jointly and/or severally liable with the company for the fine. The Registrar's guidance adds that a director who exercised due diligence, and whose own act, omission or negligence did not cause the breach, is not held liable. The same article allows the Registrar to strike off a company that refuses, omits or neglects to meet those obligations.

Article 61A also makes it a criminal offence to refuse, omit or neglect to file after notice from the Registrar, or knowingly to make a false, misleading or fraudulent statement about a company's beneficial owners. The penalty on conviction is up to one year's imprisonment, a fine of up to €100,000, or both.

Who counts as a beneficial owner

Under Law 188(I)/2007, a holding of 25% plus one share, or an ownership interest of more than 25%, by a natural person is an indication of direct ownership. The same holding through a company, or several companies, under that person's control indicates indirect ownership.

Ownership percentages are not the only test. A natural person may qualify through control by other means, including rights that confer significant influence or control. The ownership chain, voting arrangements and relevant agreements should therefore be assessed together, and the basis of each person's ownership or control accurately recorded.

Where all possible means have been exhausted and there are no grounds for suspicion, the senior managing official is recorded in the circumstances permitted by the law, including where no natural person has been identified or there is doubt that the identified person is the beneficial owner. The entity must document the steps taken. This fallback is not a substitute for investigating an opaque ownership structure or unresolved suspicions.

Trusts

Where a trust appears in the ownership structure, the filing identifies the trust and the relevant natural persons behind it, including the settlor, trustees, beneficiaries or class of beneficiaries, protector where applicable, and persons exercising ultimate control. The Registrar's technical guidance makes the settlor, trustee and beneficiary categories mandatory for Cyprus trusts and requires at least one category for a foreign trust. That platform requirement does not limit the separate legal duty to identify all relevant beneficial owners under the applicable anti-money-laundering rules.

Trusts themselves sit on a separate register. Article 61C of the same law requires the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to keep a register of express trusts and similar legal arrangements, and a trustee established or resident in Cyprus must apply to it, separately from the company's filing with the Registrar.

Who can see the register

The general public has had no access to the register since 23 November 2022. The Registrar suspended it after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled on 22 November 2022, in joined cases C-37/20 and C-601/20, that the directive provision making beneficial ownership information accessible in all cases to any member of the general public was invalid under the Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Under Article 61A, the supervisory authorities, the Unit for Combating Money Laundering, the Customs Department, the Tax Department and the Police have unrestricted access, without the company being notified. Obliged entities may search the register for customer due diligence but may not rely on it alone; the Registrar's guidance sets a fee of €3.50 per legal entity, after approval of an e-request.

The law also provides for limited access by a person who shows a legitimate interest in preventing money laundering and terrorist financing. At the time of writing, the Registrar's e-search guidance describes search as open only to the authorities and to obliged entities.

Discrepancies

Obliged entities must report discrepancies between the register and the beneficial ownership information they hold, within the applicable reporting deadline. The authorities have a corresponding duty where reporting is appropriate and does not unduly interfere with their functions. The Registrar examines the report and, where appropriate, sends a notice identifying the disputed information and requiring a reasoned written reply within 30 days.

A company must also give obliged entities its beneficial ownership information when they carry out due diligence, so the confirmed entry should match what its service providers hold.

Practical steps

The register records the natural person who ultimately owns or controls the company, directly or indirectly, typically through a holding of more than 25%, rather than an intermediate holding company. Companies with layered or cross-border ownership should allow time to trace the chain.

Ordinary beneficial ownership submissions, updates and annual confirmations do not carry a filing fee and do not require supporting documents to be uploaded as part of the standard entry. The entity must nevertheless obtain and retain adequate, accurate and current supporting information, and provide evidence when lawfully requested. Share certificates, the articles and shareholders' agreements may all be relevant. This differs from the fee for an eligible search of the register.

For a small company the steps are short: compare what the register holds with the current shareholding, file any update first, then confirm the details and complete the final submission in the system, and keep a record of it. The team providing accounting and audit services for Cyprus companies at Philippou Law advises confirming early in the window rather than in the last days of December, so that any access or data problem can be fixed in time.

The dates and the entities covered are set out in the Registrar's announcement of 16 September 2026.