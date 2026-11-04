Cyprus Assets In A Foreign Estate And The Limits Of The Home Grant

A Paphos apartment or a Cyprus bank account in an English estate file raises three early questions: can the home grant be used in Cyprus, which law governs the succession, and what must be filed with the Cyprus tax authorities?

Resealing a UK grant

The Probates (Re-sealing) Law, Cap.192, provides a route for qualifying foreign probate grants, including grants made by UK probate courts, to be resealed by a Cyprus District Court. The grant or a copy meeting the statutory sealing or court-certification requirements must be produced and deposited, and the procedural requirements satisfied. An ordinary photocopy is insufficient. Once properly resealed, the grant has the same force and effect in Cyprus as if the Cyprus court had made it.

Resealing is not a formality. Before sealing letters of administration, the court must be satisfied that security covering the Cyprus property has been given, and it may ask for evidence of domicile. On a creditor's application it may also require security for debts owed to creditors resident in Cyprus. A grant from a jurisdiction outside the wording of Cap. 192 needs its route confirmed before beneficiaries are promised anything.

The United Kingdom and Cyprus are parties to the Hague Apostille Convention, which provides a method of authenticating relevant public documents without consular legalisation. Certification, apostille and translation requirements should be checked for each document and the receiving authority. They are not universal: exemptions may apply, including under EU rules for specified public documents exchanged between member states, and an accepted-language document may not require translation.

Which law governs

Cyprus applies Regulation (EU) No 650/2012 to persons dying on or after 17 August 2015. The United Kingdom, like Ireland and Denmark, is not bound by it, but that does not keep it out of a Cyprus file: the law it designates is applied whether or not it is the law of a Member State.

The general rule is the law of the deceased's habitual residence at death, unless the exceptional manifestly-closer-connection rule applies. A person may choose the law of a state whose nationality they hold at the time of choice or death, by an express choice in a disposition upon death or one demonstrated by its terms. For a British national habitually resident in Cyprus without an effective choice, the general rule therefore points to Cyprus law.

Where the Regulation refers to the law of a third state, Article 34 may require its private-international-law rules to be considered. This can produce renvoi, including a reference back to Cyprus law for immovable property situated here. A valid nationality-law choice under Article 22 is excluded from renvoi. The result in an English-connected estate consequently depends on the basis on which the governing law is identified, not simply on the existence of an English grant.

Where Cyprus law governs, the Wills and Succession Law, Cap. 195, caps the disposable portion. If a child or a child's descendant survives, it cannot exceed one quarter of the net estate. If a spouse or parent survives but no child or descendant, the cap is one half, with a narrow exception for gifts to a surviving spouse. Only where none of these survive is the whole estate disposable. Excess gifts are abated.

Where the relevant Cyprus rules apply, Cap.195 also affects revocation: a later will can revoke an earlier one, and subsequent marriage or the birth of a first child may revoke a will unless it was made in contemplation of the event. For a cross-border estate, the law governing the disposition and its revocation must be determined under the applicable conflict rules, including Article 24 of the Regulation where relevant. A Cyprus will and a foreign will should be coordinated so that their scope and revocation clauses do not conflict.

The European Certificate of Succession

The European Certificate of Succession allows eligible heirs, legatees, executors and administrators to demonstrate their status or powers across participating member states. Its use is optional and its effects do not require a special recognition procedure in those states. Ireland and Denmark do not participate, and the United Kingdom is not bound by the Regulation. The certificate can support registration of succession property, but does not dispense with the applicable national registration requirements or the Regulation's exclusions concerning property rights and registers.

A UK court cannot issue a European Certificate of Succession. Nevertheless, a British or English-connected estate may involve a certificate validly issued by a competent authority in a participating state. General jurisdiction under Article 4 normally follows habitual residence in a participating state; Article 10 can provide subsidiary jurisdiction where habitual residence was outside that framework and the specified asset and connection requirements are met. Resealing, a local grant and any valid certificate must therefore be assessed against the particular facts and the Cyprus asset concerned.

Administration under Cap. 189

International jurisdiction must be established before local venue is selected. Under Cap.189, the relevant District Court is generally that of the deceased's usual or last residence in Cyprus, with the statutory Nicosia fallback where that residence is unknown. That venue rule does not itself establish international jurisdiction under the EU Regulation. On the relevant grant, the estate vests in the personal representative under the applicable statutory provisions.

The personal representative must collect the estate with reasonable speed, pay funeral expenses and debts in the statutory order, and distribute the balance. An inventory supported by affidavit is filed within the time directed by the court. Estate funds must be handled through the prescribed separate bank account unless the court grants the statutory exception. Accounts are generally due within two years of the grant and every six months thereafter until administration is completed, subject to applicable court directions and requirements.

One definition catches families abroad. Cap. 189 counts an heir who is absent from the Republic as an heir "under incapacity", alongside minors. On an intestacy the administrator must apply to the court for an order before distributing that heir's share, and a similar rule applies under a will unless it appoints a trustee or guardian for the heir.

Land and bank accounts

Cyprus land is transferred to heirs through the Department of Lands and Surveys. The supporting documents depend on the registration route and whether administration has been granted. The current inheritance checklist should be used for the grant where required, declarations of heirs and shares, property particulars and tax clearances. Relevant Tax Department documents include T.D.704, formerly I.R.704, for the authorised transfer or distribution, and the N313 clearance where required. These forms should not be treated as interchangeable.

Under the Department of Lands and Surveys (Fees and Charges) Law, Cap. 219, no registration fee is charged when title is registered in the name of a lawful heir, whether under a will or on intestacy. A legatee who is not a lawful heir pays a fee: three per thousand of the market value at 1 January 2013 prices, unless the legatee is close family (a child, spouse or relative within the third degree), when the fee is charged as on a gift.

Under Law 78(I)/2000, no asset of the deceased may be transferred, no deposit with a bank or other financial institution withdrawn and no insurance policy surrendered without the Tax Department's approval, and banks, insurers and the Land Registry must not act without its written authorisation.

Tax

Cyprus estate duty was abolished for deaths on or after 1 January 2000 by Law 74(I)/2000. Under Law 78(I)/2000, the legal representatives must nevertheless submit the prescribed statement within six months of death, covering assets and liabilities in Cyprus and abroad, with any will. The statutory statement also extends to the specified information concerning dependants and a surviving spouse without taxable income. The current T.D.78 and its requirements should be used. The absence of Cyprus estate duty does not exclude an inheritance or estate tax charge elsewhere.

Law 78(I)/2000 defines legal representatives broadly, including executors, administrators, lawful heirs, persons taking possession of or intermeddling with estate assets, and applicants for a grant or resealing. They must address the deceased's tax obligations to the extent provided by the law and the estate's available assets. The statutory tax charge is subject to express protections for specified pre-existing bona fide rights; it does not automatically override every secured creditor. The required Tax Department certificate of no objection must be lodged before probate or letters of administration are granted.

Practical steps

Establish the deceased's habitual residence, nationality, wills and any effective choice of law; identify the Cyprus assets and the appropriate jurisdiction and grant or certificate route; and diarise the six-month tax statement. We recommend involving probate lawyers in Cyprus before giving beneficiaries a distribution timetable, so that succession law, administration, registration and tax clearance are addressed together.

Before relying on a foreign grant, check that the issuing court falls within the wording of the Probates (Re-sealing) Law, Cap. 192.