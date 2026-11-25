What is the probate process for estate administration in Cyprus?

The District Court grants probate to a willing executor named in a valid will, or letters of administration where appropriate. The representative inventories assets, settles lawful debts and tax matters, distributes the balance and accounts for it. There is no fixed one-week grant or six-to-twelve-month completion period. Cyprus estate duty was abolished for deaths from 1 January 2000.

The legal process that follows a death in Cyprus, from the court application to distributing the estate.

After a death, a Cyprus estate may need a grant from the District Court before the personal representative can collect and distribute assets. There is no guaranteed one-week grant or six-to-twelve-month completion period. The route depends on whether there is a valid will, an executor able to act, the assets and creditors, and any cross-border issues. Our probate team can review the file and prepare the relevant application.

This guide is a practical sequence, not eight mandatory statutory steps or a promise about timing.

A grant of probate confirms a will and authorises its named executor to administer the estate. Where there is no valid will, or no executor willing and able to prove it, the Court may instead grant letters of administration, sometimes with the will annexed. Under sections 14 and 18 of the Administration of Estates Law, Cap. 189, the will alone does not confer the authority needed to deal with the estate.

The representative identifies assets and liabilities, complies with the Court and Tax Department requirements, pays lawful debts from the estate, accounts for transactions and distributes the balance to those entitled. The Wills and Succession Law, Cap. 195 governs the shares where Cyprus succession law applies; Regulation (EU) 650/2012 may point to another law in an international estate.

Question Probate Letters of administration Typical case A valid will names an executor who proves it No valid will, or no executor able and willing to act Representative Executor named in the will Court-appointed administrator, sometimes with the will annexed Distribution Under the applicable will and succession law Under the applicable succession law, or a valid will annexed to the grant Authority Court grant of probate Court grant of administration

A will does not automatically make a case quicker: contested validity, missing documents, foreign assets and tax or creditor issues can affect either route.

The 8-step probate process in Cyprus

The stages below describe a typical working order. Requirements can overlap or change with the facts, Court directions and the type of asset.

Step 1: Provide information to lawyers

Gather the death certificate, original will and codicils (if any), family details, existing foreign grants, known assets, debts, tax records and information about the deceased's last habitual residence. The representative's identity and eligibility, beneficiaries and any competing wills must be checked. Additional evidence or sworn statements may be required.

Step 2: Court application

An application for the appropriate grant is filed with the District Court with the supporting evidence required for that file. The Court may ask for corrections, security or further material. There is no fixed one-week issue period. The grant, once issued, establishes the representative's authority; the will by itself does not.

Step 3: Asset searches and Inland Revenue

The representative may need searches at banks, the Land Registry and other institutions to identify assets and liabilities. The Cyprus Tax Department has a separate deceased-estate process. For deaths on or after 1 January 2000, its published guidance describes Form T.F.701 and a staged process leading to T.F.702 and, where relevant, transfer authorisation. It also states that a declaration of the deceased's assets and liabilities is due within six months of death.

The Tax Department may ask for additional evidence specific to the deceased. A foreign tax-residence certificate is not a universal requirement, and no standard three-to-four-month wait for such a document can be assumed.

Step 4: Inventory of assets and debts

The representative records the estate's property and debts and submits the required inventory and supporting material to the Court and, as applicable, the Tax Department. The Tax Department's published list includes T.F.78 and supporting ownership evidence in the court-appointed administration route. Asset values and outstanding liabilities should be verified before distributions are planned.

Step 5: Tax Clearance Certificates

Tax obligations and transfer documents depend on the estate and the asset. For a Cyprus immovable-property transfer, the Land Registry may require the Court grant, tax-liability settlement certificates and Tax Department authorisation, together with title, municipal or sewerage documents. This is not a rule that a separate “Tax Clearance Certificate” is issued for every bank account, vehicle and property, or that every asset is legally frozen until one universal certificate is obtained.

Ask for the exact document list for the transfer in question. The Tax Department's guidance distinguishes its preliminary and later review stages; Form T.F.704 is used for transfer authorisation after a death on or after 1 January 2000.

Step 6: Settle debts and distribute assets

The personal representative normally pays lawful estate liabilities, including outstanding tax, from the estate before distributing the balance. There is a specific exception: in the wholly intestate, no-grant circumstances covered by section 27(1)(c) of Cap. 189, an heir who receives estate property is liable for the deceased's debts and liabilities up to the value received or the sale proceeds. Creditors, disputes, reserved shares where Cyprus law governs, and the terms of a valid will need to be resolved before distribution.

Step 7: Final accounts

The representative keeps records of estate receipts, payments and distributions and files the accounts required under Cap. 189. Supporting evidence depends on the case. A beneficiary's receipt may be useful evidence of a distribution but does not replace the representative's duties or any required Court filing.

Step 8: Closure

After the estate has been administered, the representative completes the required accounts and outstanding transfer or Court steps. The Court or registrar's process varies by file; closure should not be assumed merely because assets have been handed over.

How long does probate take in Cyprus

There is no statutory completion promise of six to twelve months for every Cyprus estate. Timing depends on the completeness of the application, Court processing, asset searches, valuations, the Tax Department, property transfers, creditor claims, disputes and foreign documents. The correct estimate can be given only after those facts are reviewed. A cross-border estate or contested will can take substantially longer than an uncomplicated file.

What if the deceased had no will

Intestacy is not the same as forced heirship. When there is no valid will and Cyprus law governs, the distribution follows the intestacy order in Cap. 195, sections 44 onward. The Court may appoint an administrator under Cap. 189. Spouses, descendants and other relatives can have shares depending on the family tree; an unmarried partner's status and any civil-partnership or foreign-law rights require separate review. See our intestacy guide.

Cross-border estates and foreign wills

Regulation (EU) 650/2012 generally points to the deceased's habitual residence at death, subject to a valid choice of nationality law and other rules. Formal validity, Court jurisdiction, recognition of a foreign grant, local registration and tax must still be assessed separately. A foreign will is not automatically invalid in Cyprus, and a separate Cyprus will is not automatically the safest solution. Where two wills are used, each must be coordinated so that revocation and asset-scope clauses do not conflict.

If there is a UK grant, the Cyprus resealing route under Cap. 192 may be relevant, depending on the grant and jurisdiction. Do not assume it replaces every Cyprus document or transfer step. See our guide on UK and Cyprus wills and our wills and probate service.

Official sources:Administration of Estates Law, Cap. 189; Wills and Succession Law, Cap. 195; Cyprus Tax Department: administration of deceased estates; European e-Justice Portal: succession in Cyprus; Regulation (EU) 650/2012.