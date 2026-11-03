Cyprus Companies Approach Their First Year End Under The 15 Percent Corporate Tax Rate

Cyprus companies are approaching their first year-end under the 15% corporate income tax rate. For companies within the ordinary provisional-tax timetable, the second instalment falls due on 31 December 2026, also the deadline for revising the year's estimate. Companies that first become chargeable on income later in the year need to consider the special timing rule as well.

The rate rose from 12.5% to 15% as part of a package of six amending tax laws voted through by the House of Representatives on 22 December 2025 and published in the Official Gazette on 31 December 2025. Most of the changes, including the new rate, apply from 1 January 2026, so the 12.5% rate continues to govern profits up to the end of tax year 2025.

Separate from the Pillar Two minimum tax

The 15% figure also appears in a different law. Cyprus transposed Council Directive (EU) 2022/2523 of 14 December 2022, on a global minimum level of taxation for multinational and large-scale domestic groups in the Union, through Law 151(I)/2024, published in the Official Gazette on 18 December 2024. That law sets a minimum tax rate of 15%.

The minimum-tax framework principally concerns constituent entities in multinational or large-scale domestic groups with consolidated annual revenue of at least €750 million in at least two of the four preceding financial years, subject to the legislation's scope rules and exclusions. The domestic corporate tax rate and the Pillar Two effective-tax-rate calculation are different measures. A company outside the minimum-tax framework remains subject to the ordinary corporate income tax rules.

Provisional tax comes first

Companies with taxable income ordinarily pay provisional tax on estimated taxable income in two equal instalments, due on 31 July and 31 December. The estimate may be revised by 31 December. An upward revision can generate interest on the shortfall in the earlier instalment; a downward revision follows the prescribed Tax Department procedure. Article 24 of the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law provides a special calculation deadline of 31 December where income of the relevant kind is first acquired after 30 June.

The December review matters because of the underestimation rule. Where the provisional assessment is below 75% of the final assessment, the additional charge is 10% of the difference between the final tax and the provisional tax payable or paid under the statutory calculation. This is separate from interest or penalties for late payment. Estimates based on the old 12.5% rate or incomplete profit information should be revisited.

A later return and balancing payment

The reform also moved the end of the cycle. From tax year 2026, the company tax return is due by 31 January of the second year after the tax year, and the final balancing payment is aligned with that date. The 2026 return and any balance of tax are therefore due by 31 January 2028. For tax year 2025 the previous timetable still applies, with the return due by 31 March 2027.

The ordinary assessment period is now measured by reference to the later submission of the return or revised return for the relevant tax year, rather than simply the end of that year. The standard period is six years, but statutory exceptions and extensions must also be considered. Books and records must generally be retained for at least six years from the later of the filing deadline and actual submission of the return or revised return, and longer where another applicable requirement demands it.

Residence and losses

The reform also rewrote the residence test for companies, with effect from 1 January 2026. A company is now tax resident in Cyprus if its management and control is exercised in Cyprus, or if it is incorporated in Cyprus under the Companies Law, unless a double tax treaty provides otherwise. Under the previous rule, incorporation made a company resident only where it was not tax resident in any other state, and that condition has been removed. A company that has transferred its registered office or seat to Cyprus is treated as incorporated in Cyprus.

A Cyprus-incorporated company managed abroad therefore needs to consider Cyprus residence alongside the other country's domestic rules and the applicable treaty. Treaty treatment is not necessarily automatic: some treaties require agreement between the competent authorities in cases of dual corporate residence.

The amendment to section 13 extends the tax-loss carry-forward period from five to seven years, subject to the applicable utilisation and transitional rules. Loss schedules should be reviewed by year of origin and expiry. The change should not be treated as an unrestricted revival of every historical loss. Where a qualifying loss is used against income taxable at 15%, each euro of deduction reduces tax by 15 cents.

Profits now sit under two regimes

Deemed dividend distribution is abolished for profits earned from 1 January 2026. The general SDC rate on dividends received by Cyprus tax resident and domiciled individuals is now 5%. A transitional 17% rate applies to dividends received from Cyprus tax resident companies by 31 December 2031 out of profits of tax years up to and including 2025. The same profit-vintage distinction does not apply to dividends from foreign companies received from 2026. Companies distributing old reserves must identify their source and take account of any relevant previous deemed distribution.

The amended SDC law also introduces a 10% charge on disguised dividend distributions to individuals who are Cyprus tax resident and domiciled, including qualifying indirect shareholders. The rules address specified private use of company assets and transfers below market value, with statutory valuation, adjustment and exclusion rules. They do not apply where the relevant benefit is taxed as employment income or to distributions in a capital reduction, dissolution or liquidation. Private use should therefore be reviewed under the correct charging provision rather than automatically treated as a 10% dividend.

SDC on rental income was abolished from 1 January 2026. Income tax remains relevant, as do GHS contributions for individuals where due and any applicable VAT rules. Stamp duty was also abolished from that date, but documents signed by at least one party by 31 December 2025 remain subject to the previous regime where chargeable.

First steps for a new company

A newly incorporated company must apply for taxpayer registration and obtain a tax number within 60 days of incorporation. VAT registration requires a separate assessment of the nature, place and value of supplies and acquisitions, including any cross-border or reverse-charge obligations. Social Insurance registration depends on the company's employment arrangements. These obligations should not be reduced to a single turnover test.

The beneficial ownership window

Entities subject to beneficial ownership reporting, taking account of the applicable exemptions, must complete their annual confirmation between 1 October and 31 December 2026. A new company whose 90-day initial filing deadline falls within that period must complete the initial filing and then the confirmation by 31 December. Failure to confirm attracts the announced €100 initial charge plus €50 for each further day, up to €5,000.

A company formed in 2026 may therefore have both provisional-tax and beneficial-ownership obligations before year-end. Whether its December tax payment is a second instalment or arises under the special first-income timing rule depends on the facts. Cyprus company formation lawyers at Philippou Law advise owners to establish the relevant timetable at incorporation and review the taxable-profit estimate before the applicable payment deadline.

The rate change itself is made by Law 244(I)/2025, which replaced 12.5% with 15% in the Income Tax Law.