Cyprus Cuts Defence Contribution On Dividends And Abolishes It On Rents

Cyprus has reduced the general Special Defence Contribution (SDC) rate on dividends received by tax resident and domiciled individuals from 17% to 5%, and abolished SDC on rental income from 1 January 2026. The reform retains a specific transitional rule for distributions of older profits by Cyprus tax resident companies. GHS contributions must be considered separately.

Law 245(I)/2025 amended the Special Contribution for the Defence Law, 117(I)/2002. For Cyprus-company dividends, the source of the profits and the date of receipt can determine whether the transitional 17% rate applies. Foreign-company dividends received from 2026 are subject to the general 5% rate for individuals within the SDC charge. The former rental SDC, calculated at 3% on 75% of gross rent, has ended; that does not remove income tax or other applicable charges.

Who gains, and who does not

The dividend reduction benefits individuals who are both tax resident and domiciled in Cyprus for SDC purposes. The general SDC rate on their interest income remains 17%, subject to specific reduced rates and exemptions.

Non-domiciled residents remain exempt from SDC on dividends and interest. For a person without a Cyprus domicile of origin, the deemed-domicile rule becomes relevant after Cyprus tax residence in at least 17 of the 20 years preceding the tax year. The statutory definition of domicile and any available election must be considered separately from immigration status.

The General Healthcare System (GHS) contribution is separate from SDC. The standard contribution on dividends, interest and rent within its scope is 2.65%, with an annual contribution base capped at €180,000 across the relevant income categories. Non-dom status does not itself exempt a person from GHS, but the applicable personal, income and social-security coordination exemptions must be checked.

How the contribution is collected

Where SDC is due on a dividend from a Cyprus company, the payer withholds it and pays it to the Tax Commissioner by the end of the following month. Late payment can attract interest and other statutory consequences. Payers of Cyprus-source dividends or interest must separately assess GHS withholding: the 2.65% contribution is withheld where the recipient and income fall within its scope, taking account of applicable exemptions.

Foreign dividends and interest have no Cyprus payer to withhold, so a resident, domiciled individual pays the SDC personally. The reform replaced the previous two instalments with a single payment, due by the income tax return deadline for the year, and credit for foreign tax paid on the same income is given under the Income Tax Law rules.

Interest

For domiciled residents, the 17% rate on interest has exceptions. A 3% rate applies to interest on savings certificates and development stocks of the Cyprus government or of another EU member state government, and on listed corporate bonds and listed bonds of local authorities or public bodies in Cyprus or another EU member state. An individual whose total annual income, including interest, does not exceed €12,000 can reclaim SDC withheld on interest above 3%.

The income tax side has also changed. Up to 2025, only passive interest received by individuals was exempt from income tax. From 2026, the Income Tax Law exempts the whole of an individual's interest income, so for domiciled residents interest is charged to SDC rather than income tax.

Deemed and disguised distributions

Deemed dividend distribution is abolished for profits generated from 2026. Transitional rules remain for profits of 2024 and 2025: a Cyprus tax resident company is generally treated as distributing 70% of the relevant adjusted profits, after the applicable tax deductions, two years after the tax year, reduced by qualifying actual distributions. SDC at 17% applies to the portion attributable to Cyprus tax resident and domiciled individuals, subject to the statutory ownership and other rules. Payment is due by 31 January of the third year following the profit year. The separate GHS position also requires review.

The reform introduces SDC at 10% on specified disguised dividend distributions by Cyprus tax resident companies to Cyprus tax resident and domiciled shareholders, including qualifying indirect holdings. The rules address private use of company assets and transfers below market value, subject to the prescribed calculations and exclusions. Benefits taxed as employment income and distributions in a capital reduction, dissolution or liquidation fall outside this particular charge; they may have their own tax treatment.

Domicile, gained and lost

Domicile of origin is determined under the Wills and Succession Law. A person with a Cyprus domicile of origin may nevertheless qualify as non-domiciled under the exceptions in the SDC Law, including the applicable domicile-of-choice and prolonged non-residence conditions. Conversely, deemed domicile under the 17-out-of-20-years rule applies irrespective of domicile of origin and, once acquired, continues until the required 20 consecutive years of non-residence have been completed. A brief departure does not reset the test.

The SDC Law also contains an anti-avoidance rule for transfers within families. Where a domiciled individual transfers assets to a non-domiciled spouse or relative up to the third degree, and the Tax Commissioner considers that avoiding SDC was a main purpose, the income from those assets remains subject to SDC and can be collected from either person.

The Article 3D election

Article 3D provides an alternative method of paying SDC for an eligible individual who has no Cyprus domicile of origin but is deemed domiciled under the 17-out-of-20-years rule. The statutory amount is €50,000 per year for five consecutive tax years, paid as a single €250,000 instalment by the end of the month following acceptance of the application. An application must be submitted by 30 June of the first year of the relevant five-year period and accepted by the Commissioner. The election is irrevocable, the payment is non-refundable, and the law permits up to two periods. Eligibility and the period available must be checked against the applicable conditions; the 2026 statutory application deadline has already passed.

Failure to pay the lump sum within the prescribed time prevents the election from applying for any year of the period, leaving SDC to be calculated under the ordinary rules. The lump sum settles the SDC covered by Article 3D for that period; it is not an exemption from income tax, GHS or other taxes. The law restricts set-off and does not grant foreign-tax relief against the lump sum.

The transitional question

The transitional 17% rule applies to dividends received from a Cyprus tax resident company by 31 December 2031 out of profits of tax years up to and including 2025. It is not a rule that all dividends anywhere in the world retain the rate applicable when the underlying profits arose. Companies distributing pre-2026 reserves should record the profit year, consider any prior deemed distribution and issue the required dividend certificate showing the amount, SDC and source year.

What landlords should check on 2026 returns

For individuals, taxable rental income remains subject to the 2026 income-tax bands, from 0% on the first €22,000 of total taxable income to 35% above €72,000. Rental income from buildings benefits from the statutory 20% deduction. Qualifying capital allowances and acquisition-loan interest may also be deductible, subject to the relevant conditions. The result depends on the landlord's overall taxable income and allowable deductions.

The personal tax advisers in Cyprus at Philippou Law emphasise that abolishing rental SDC did not abolish GHS. Where rental income falls within GHS, the 2.65% contribution remains relevant. The €180,000 annual cap applies across the prescribed income categories in their statutory order, so contributions on other income can reduce the remaining base available for rent.

From tax year 2026, Cyprus tax residents who have reached 25 but not 71 by 31 December fall within the age-based return-filing requirement irrespective of income, subject to applicable exemptions. People outside that age range may still have to file because of their income or another statutory requirement. A 2025 return guide should therefore not be reused without checking the new rules.

Company landlords see a different shift. Companies no longer pay SDC on rent, rental profit is taxed at the new 15% corporate rate, and the 2.65% GHS charge on income applies only to individuals. The company return for tax year 2026 is due by 31 January 2028.

The changes in Law 245(I)/2025 require separate checks of domicile, the paying company, the profit year and the date of receipt. The general dividend rate is 5%, the qualifying transitional rate is 17%, and rental SDC has ended. Those conclusions do not replace the separate assessment of income tax and GHS.