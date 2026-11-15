SIT 2024: Summary Information Table Deadline Extended To 28 February 2027

The Cyprus Tax Department has extended the deadline for the SIT 2024, the Summary Information Table of controlled transactions, to 28 February 2027. The SIT is submitted together with the 2024 company income tax return, which carries the same extended deadline.

Every Cyprus tax resident company that had transactions with related parties in 2024 must submit a SIT, whatever the value of those transactions. Below we set out who must file, what must be reported and what can be left out, so that companies can check their position now rather than in February.

What is the SIT?

The SIT is the annual transfer pricing disclosure of a company’s transactions with related parties, known as controlled transactions. It is submitted electronically through the Tax For All (TFA) portal and has been required for every tax year from 2022 onwards. Our guide to the Summary Information Table covers the rules in full.

For each category of controlled transactions, the company reports the name and tax residence of the related party, its tax identification number where it is Cyprus tax resident, the type and value of the transactions, and the transfer pricing method applied and documentation kept.

Who must submit the SIT 2024?

Every Cyprus tax resident company, and every Cyprus permanent establishment, with at least one controlled transaction in 2024 must submit, regardless of the amount involved.

A related party is generally a person holding, directly or indirectly, 25% or more of the voting rights, capital or income of the company, or a company under such common control. This includes individual shareholders and their relatives. Where both parties to a transaction are Cyprus tax resident, each reports it in its own SIT.

What must be included in the SIT 2024

Transaction How it is reported Loans to and from related parties At the highest balance during the year, principal plus interest charged but not paid, not the year-end balance Long-outstanding receivables that are in substance financing Also at the highest balance in the year Management fees, service charges, recharges and pass-through costs Under “Services” Rental income from related parties Under “Other” Sales and purchases of goods, royalties and licence fees Under their own categories Cash pooling arrangements Under “Financial Transactions”

The highest-balance rule is the one most often missed. A loan that was repaid before the year end still has to be reported at its peak balance during 2024.

What can be left out

Item Position Ordinary trade receivables and payables on normal commercial terms Not reported Interest-free amounts the company owes to related parties Excluded for tax years 2022 to 2026, reported from 2027 Loans and withdrawals the company gives to its individual shareholders, directors or their relatives Not reported, unless lending is the company’s business Sales of shares and other securities Not reported Directors’ fees May be left out for tax years 2022 to 2024

Even where a company’s related party transactions are not reportable, it must still answer “yes” to the related party question in its income tax return.

When a Local File is also required

For 2024, a Cyprus transfer pricing Local File is required for any category of controlled transactions whose total exceeds €1 million, or €5 million for financing. Where a Local File is required, its signed quality assurance confirmation must be uploaded with the SIT.

Below these thresholds, the company must still keep minimum documentation: a short functional analysis, its characterisation, the reasons for the method chosen and the arm’s length price. The SIT asks whether this documentation is kept, so it needs to exist before the form is submitted.

From tax year 2026, the thresholds rise to €5 million for goods, €2.5 million for services, royalties and other categories, and €10 million for financing.

Penalties

Failure to submit the SIT carries an administrative fine of €500. Failure to make the transfer pricing documentation available within 60 days of a Tax Department request carries fines of €5,000, €10,000 or €20,000, depending on the length of the delay. A SIT that has already been submitted can be amended through TFA if errors are found.

What to do before 28 February 2027

Review your 2024 related party transactions and balances against the two tables above, and identify the highest balance of every related party loan during the year, not only the year-end figure.

Next, total each category and check whether any exceeds the Local File thresholds. Where none does, confirm that the minimum documentation is in place, since the SIT asks about it directly.

Finally, prepare the SIT together with the 2024 income tax return, so the related party figures in both agree. The deadline for both is 28 February 2027, and our Cyprus company compliance guide sets out the rest of the filing calendar.

Frequently asked questions on the SIT 2024

What is the deadline for the SIT 2024?

The SIT for tax year 2024 must be submitted by 28 February 2027, together with the 2024 company income tax return, which carries the same extended deadline.

Does a company with small related party transactions need to submit a SIT?

Yes. Every Cyprus tax resident company and Cyprus permanent establishment with at least one controlled transaction in the year must submit a SIT, whatever the value of the transactions.

Who counts as a related party for the SIT?

Generally, a person holding directly or indirectly 25% or more of the voting rights, capital or income of the company, or a company under such common control. Individual shareholders and their relatives are included.

How are related party loans reported in the SIT?

At the highest balance during the year, being the principal plus any interest charged but not paid, not at the year-end balance. Long-outstanding receivables that are in substance financing are reported the same way.

Do loans to shareholders or directors need to be reported?

No. Loans and withdrawals a company gives to its individual shareholders, directors or their relatives can be left out of the SIT, unless lending is the company’s business.

When is a Local File required for 2024?

When the total of any category of controlled transactions exceeds €1 million, or €5 million for financing. Below these thresholds, minimum transfer pricing documentation must still be kept.

What is the penalty for not submitting the SIT?

An administrative fine of €500. Separately, failing to make transfer pricing documentation available within 60 days of a Tax Department request carries fines of €5,000, €10,000 or €20,000, depending on the delay.

Can a submitted SIT be corrected?

Yes. A SIT that has already been submitted can be amended through the Tax For All portal if errors are found.