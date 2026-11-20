Cyprus IP Box tax ruling: how to get IP Box status and why it is not automatic.

Watch to learn why even a technology company must apply and obtain a written ruling from the Cyprus Income Tax Office.

IP Box status in Cyprus is not a given. You have to apply for it, and you need a tax ruling, even if you are a technology company. A tax ruling is a written application by your company to the Cyprus Income Tax Office, tailored to your company's facts. Kyriakos explains why it should be prepared with a regulated professional firm: if the facts are wrong or incomplete, the Tax Office can refuse to accept the ruling and the company is taxed normally at 15%. The IP Box can bring the rate on qualifying profits down to about 3%, which is why the application matters so much.