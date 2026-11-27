Dubai or Cyprus for your company? Dubai now charges 9% corporation tax, so it is no longer tax-free. Watch this before you relocate.

Filmed on a November morning in Cyprus, with people still swimming and enjoying their coffee by the sea, I walk through the key issues to weigh before relocating to Dubai or the UAE.

Dubai, like the whole UAE, has introduced a 9% corporation tax, so it is no longer a tax-free jurisdiction. On top of that, service providers there can charge a fortune. So is it really worth it, or does a more traditional EU jurisdiction such as Cyprus make more sense for your company?

If Dubai is genuinely right for you, we will help you there too. The point is to choose with the facts in front of you.