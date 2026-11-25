Registering a Cyprus company is a legal formation process followed by tax, accounting, beneficial-ownership and operational setup. Registry acceptance does not guarantee a bank account, licence, tax residence, treaty access or a fixed completion date.

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A Cyprus private limited company is registered after name approval, signed incorporation documents and KYC are completed, and the memorandum, articles and officer details are filed with the Registrar. Our target is 5–7 working days from that point to incorporation, subject to Registrar processing; it is not guaranteed. Tax and VAT registration and banking are separate steps.

Cyprus company registration has distinct stages: name approval, signed document and KYC preparation, Registrar filing and post-incorporation setup. For a complete file after name approval, our operational target is 5–7 working days to registration, subject to Registrar processing; it is not a statutory deadline or a promise that tax and banking setup is complete. Companies in Cyprus are typically used as parent companies and trading companies whether the trading occurs abroad or in Cyprus. Taking advantage of the extensive double tax treaties, Cyprus companies may provide significant tax benefits for businesses. Cyprus corporate tax is 15%, there is no capital gains tax for the sale of shares (unless the company owns land in Cyprus) and there is no dividends tax on non-domiciled individuals. If you would prefer our lawyers to handle the whole process for you, see our Cyprus company incorporation service.

Cyprus legislation permits only lawyers to register companies. It is important to hire lawyers who are licensed by the Cyprus Bar Association for legal tasks such as preparing and submitting the necessary documents.

A complete, step-by-step walkthrough of registering and running a company in Cyprus, from why founders choose it through post-incorporation compliance and real costs.

Cyprus company registration is a streamlined and efficient process, making it an appealing choice for businesses seeking to establish a presence in the European Union. The country's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa, combined with its favorable business environment, attracts international businesses from around the world.

The process of company registration in Cyprus is overseen by the Registrar of Companies, ensuring that all legal requirements are met. Importantly, only lawyers who are licensed by the Cyprus Bar Association are authorized to prepare and sign the necessary documents for registering a company in Cyprus. This legal safeguard ensures that every company in Cyprus is established in full compliance with local laws and regulations, providing a solid foundation for future business operations.

Cyprus applies a 15% standard corporate income-tax rate from 2026 and has an extensive double-tax treaty network. Incorporation alone does not guarantee treaty access or eliminate double taxation: residence, beneficial ownership, substance, anti-abuse rules and the relevant treaty must be satisfied.

Cyprus companies are generally exempt from capital gains tax on the sale of shares, unless the company owns land in Cyprus, and non-domiciled individuals are not subject to dividends tax on income from Cyprus companies.

The country's robust intellectual property regime offers further advantages, particularly for technology and finance companies seeking to protect and monetize their innovations. With a highly educated, multilingual workforce and a business-friendly regulatory environment, Cyprus is an ideal location for companies looking to expand their international footprint and maximize operational efficiency.

Cyprus offers several business structures, each suited to different operational needs and levels of liability:

Structure Best For Key Features Limited Liability Company (LLC) Small to medium-sized businesses Protects owners from personal liability for business debts; most commonly used structure Public Limited Company Larger businesses Can list shares on a stock exchange; requires at least 2 directors Partnership (General or Limited) Professional firms, joint ventures Liability depends on partnership type; simpler administration Sole Proprietorship Single-owner businesses Simplest structure; owner has unlimited personal liability

Cyprus limited liability companies are by far the most popular choice for international entrepreneurs, offering a balance of liability protection, tax efficiency, and administrative simplicity.

The first step for registering a company is selecting and applying for a business name. The application for a business name is submitted to the official receiver, who is the authority responsible for processing business name applications and approvals. Name approval is a formal step required by the Registrar of Companies, involving a review to ensure the proposed business name is unique and complies with regulations.

Name approval is a separate Registrar step, with no fixed completion time published for each application. A name may be refused if it conflicts with an existing name or fails the applicable naming rules.

When certain names contain the words "insurance", "banking", "brokerage" and "trustees" require the consent of the Central Bank of Cyprus prior to their registration. The Registrar also prohibits the use of names containing offensive or obscene words, or names that are misleading or deceptive about the company's nature or activities.

Cyprus company names must not infringe upon existing trademarks or intellectual property rights. Conducting a comprehensive trademark search before submitting your name application helps avoid legal disputes and potential financial liabilities. It is important to select a competent legal service provider to assist with the registration process and compliance with local regulations.

Before registering a company in Cyprus, there are several important pre-registration requirements to fulfill. The process begins with selecting a unique company name, which must be approved by the Registrar of Companies to ensure it does not conflict with existing business names. Next, the Memorandum and Articles of Association must be prepared, outlining the company's objectives and internal governance structure.

Establishing a registered office address in Cyprus is also mandatory, as this will serve as the official location for statutory records and correspondence. At least one director and a company secretary must be appointed, and for public companies, a minimum of two directors is required. Businesses may also choose to appoint nominee directors or shareholders for added privacy or administrative convenience.

Once the company name has been approved, the Cyprus Companies Registrar allows the filing of the necessary forms and supporting documentation for Cyprus company registration. The Companies Registrar needs to be provided with the following information and all relevant documents to ensure compliance with legal requirements:

Memorandum and Articles of Association

Every company in Cyprus must have a Memorandum and Articles of Association which describes the powers and objects of the company and matters in relation to its administration. For certain types of companies such as financial services, trustee, insurance, brokerage companies there are specific requirements for the contents of the memorandum and articles of association.

In order to prepare the memorandum and articles of association of a company in Cyprus the following information is required:

The objects and intended activities of the company.

The amount and currency of the proposed Authorised and Issued share Capital of the Company (in most cases that is €1000).

The number of shares held by each shareholder.

Directors and Secretary

A company in Cyprus with a single shareholder can have one person to be the director and secretary of the company. Where there are two or more shareholders, then the secretary and director of a company must be different persons. Public companies must have at least 2 directors.

For taxation reasons companies in Cyprus have Cypriot directors and secretaries (either natural persons or companies) as a company is considered as domiciled where its effective management and control are exercised.

Shareholders and Share Capital

A company in Cyprus must have at least one shareholder and a private company (a company whose shares are not traded publicly, i.e. in the stock exchange) cannot have more than 50 shareholders. There are no restrictions on the nationality of the shareholders or the currency of the share capital of the company.

Registered Address / Office

The Company must have a registered office address in Cyprus. The statutory records of the Company must be maintained there. The company's registered office address must be documented using Form HE2, which is mandatory for Cyprus companies.

Required Documents for Submission

When registering a company, the following documents must be submitted to the Registrar of Companies:

Memorandum and Articles of Association

Forms HE1, HE2, and HE3

Statutory declaration (Form HE1), which is a formal legal statement prepared by a lawyer confirming compliance with Cyprus company law requirements

All other relevant documents as required for regulatory compliance

Certificates Issued Upon Registration

Upon successful registration, the following certificates are issued by the Registrar of Companies: certificate of incorporation, certificate of directors, certificate of shareholders, certificate of registered office, and secretary certificate.

Our target is 5–7 working days from approved name and receipt of the complete signed incorporation and KYC file to the Certificate of Incorporation. This is an operational estimate, not a guaranteed Registrar deadline. Name approval and document gathering occur before that period; tax registration, licensing and bank onboarding are separate afterwards. If speed matters, we can discuss:

A suitable pre-approved name, which can avoid a fresh name application but does not guarantee same-day incorporation.

The Registrar's accelerated examination of the incorporation filing, subject to an additional official fee of €100. The Registrar does not publish a guaranteed number of days for that route.

An existing company, only after separate due diligence on its history, ownership, liabilities and transfer documents; acquiring one is not the same as incorporating a new company.

Once your company in Cyprus has been registered, there are several post-registration requirements to ensure ongoing compliance:

Tax Identification Code (TIC): Register with the Tax Department to obtain a tax identification number for all tax-related matters. VAT Registration: If your company's annual turnover exceeds the determined threshold, VAT registration is obligatory. Social Insurance Registration: Register with the Social Insurance Services to fulfill obligations regarding employee contributions. Shareholders Certificate: Obtain a shareholders certificate and keep a certified copy of the Memorandum and Articles of Association at the registered office. File Director and Officer Details: Within 60 days of incorporation, the company's directors, secretary, and shareholders must file their details with the Registrar.

Staying tax-compliant is both a legal obligation and a means to enhance your company's reputation.

Opening a bank account is a crucial step in the Cyprus company registration process, enabling your business to manage its finances and conduct day-to-day operations. A bank account can be established with a local Cypriot bank or an international institution, depending on your business needs.

The company's directors and shareholders will need to provide identification documents and proof of address as part of the application process. Some banks may also request a brief business plan or description of your business activities. Working with a reputable service provider or accounting firm can simplify the process, ensuring that all necessary documents are prepared and submitted correctly.

Cyprus offers one of the most tax-efficient environments in the European Union for registered companies:

Corporate Tax Rate: Cyprus corporate tax is 15%, one of the lowest in the EU.

Cyprus corporate tax is 15%, one of the lowest in the EU. General outbound-withholding rule: ordinary dividends and interest, and royalties for rights used outside Cyprus, generally carry nil withholding. Cyprus-use royalties, statutory defensive measures, treaties and recipient-country tax must be checked.

ordinary dividends and interest, and royalties for rights used outside Cyprus, generally carry nil withholding. Cyprus-use royalties, statutory defensive measures, treaties and recipient-country tax must be checked. Capital Gains Tax: Cyprus does not impose capital gains tax on the sale of shares. However, gains from selling immovable property located in Cyprus, or shares in companies that own such property, are taxed at 20%.

Cyprus does not impose capital gains tax on the sale of shares. However, gains from selling immovable property located in Cyprus, or shares in companies that own such property, are taxed at 20%. Double Tax Treaties: Cyprus has signed over 65 double taxation agreements, allowing businesses to minimize global tax liabilities.

Cyprus has signed over 65 double taxation agreements, allowing businesses to minimize global tax liabilities. 183-Day Rule: Individuals who reside in Cyprus for more than 183 days in a calendar year are deemed tax residents and can benefit from favorable personal tax rates and exemptions on certain types of employment income.

Income derived from work performed outside Cyprus for a Cyprus tax-resident employer can be exempt from personal tax under specific conditions, making Cyprus particularly attractive for internationally mobile professionals.

Every company registered in Cyprus must prepare annually Financial Statements based on International Financial Reporting Standards and have them audited by licensed independent certified Auditor. A company in Cyprus must file its Audited Accounts and Annual Return within 18 months from its incorporation date to the Registrar of Companies. Thereafter they must be filed annually.

The Annual Return (form HE32), together with the financial statements, must be filed with the Registrar of Companies within 28 days of its made-up date (the date to which the return is completed). The made-up date falls once a year, no later than the anniversary of the previous return.

Incorporation of a Company in Cyprus

The costs of registering a company in Cyprus are comprised of professional fees and disbursements (fees paid to the Registrar of Companies). The disbursements typically vary from approximately €650-€1000.

Maintenance

The costs of maintaining a company in Cyprus also include professional fees and disbursements paid. The professional fees paid include those for nominee services, bookkeeping and auditing of accounts.

Cyprus is a pro-business jurisdiction, but certain industries require additional regulatory clearances before or after incorporation:

Financial Services: Entities dealing in financial products may require authorization from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Entities dealing in financial products may require authorization from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Tourism: Tourism-based businesses may need licenses from the Cyprus Tourism Organisation.

Tourism-based businesses may need licenses from the Cyprus Tourism Organisation. Manufacturing: Manufacturing entities could require environmental clearances from the relevant authorities.

Engaging experienced legal advisors ensures that industry-specific licensing requirements are identified and addressed early in the registration process.

Do not add the individual stages together as if each had a fixed official deadline. A realistic plan separates the formation target from later operational work:

Phase What happens Duration Structuring and document prep Choose company type, appoint directors, prepare M&A, gather signed KYC documents Case-dependent; before filing Name approval Registrar examines the proposed name, unless an approved name is available Case-dependent; before the registration target Incorporation File complete documents and obtain the Certificate of Incorporation Our target: 5–7 working days after name approval and receipt of complete signed incorporation documents and KYC; Registrar-dependent, not guaranteed Tax and VAT registration Obtain a Tax Identification Code and register for VAT where required Separate Tax Department process Bank or payment account Apply, complete the institution's KYC and await its decision Separate provider-controlled process; approval is not guaranteed

Bank onboarding often takes longer than legal incorporation, but no single timeframe applies to every provider. Cyprus banks generally request corporate documents and identity, business-activity and source-of-funds evidence; the exact list and decision remain provider-specific. See our corporate bank account guide for what to prepare.

Some founders apply to a licensed payment or electronic-money institution in parallel with a bank. These are different products with separate safeguarding, deposit-protection and onboarding rules. An application does not guarantee an account or a particular opening date.

The incorporation itself costs €1,200-€2,000 (for a breakdown of government fees vs legal fees, see our cost FAQ). But the real question is: what does it cost to run the company each year?

Annual cost item Range Notes Annual company levy €0 (abolished) Abolished from 2024 onwards; was €350 per year Accounting and bookkeeping €1,500-€4,000 Depends on transaction volume and complexity Audit or statutory review Case-dependent Full audit is the default; an eligible private company may use the section 152A review regime where both the turnover and asset tests and all statutory conditions are met Company secretary €300-€600 Required by law Registered office €300-€800 Virtual office; physical offices cost more Nominee director (if used) €2,000-€4,000 Only if you appoint a professional nominee Total annual (without nominee) €3,100-€8,400 Total annual (with nominee) €5,100-€12,400

These numbers are realistic for a small to medium-sized company with standard trading activity. Companies with high transaction volumes, multiple subsidiaries, or regulated activities will pay more for accounting and audit.

Stamp duty on the Memorandum and Articles of Association was abolished in January 2026, saving €200-€500 on the initial incorporation.

1. Incorporating without a tax residency plan. This is the most common and most expensive mistake. A company registered in Cyprus but managed from abroad may not qualify as Cyprus tax-resident. The result: you pay tax in your home country at the higher rate, and you have the additional cost of maintaining a Cyprus company for no benefit. Decide on your directorship and substance structure before you incorporate.

2. Treating substance as optional. "Substance" means real economic activity in Cyprus, a local director who makes decisions, an office, staff, or at minimum a genuine presence. Tax authorities in the UK, Germany, France, and elsewhere are actively auditing companies that claim to be based in Cyprus but operate entirely from the owner's home country. The OECD's BEPS framework has made this a global enforcement priority.

3. Choosing the cheapest nominee provider. Not all nominee services are equal. A nominee director who rubber-stamps documents without understanding your business does not create genuine management and control. If a tax authority investigates, they will look at whether the nominee actually made decisions, not just whether the name appears on the register.

If your nominee director cannot explain the company's business activities, recent board decisions, or financial position, a tax authority may conclude that management and control is exercised elsewhere. Choose a nominee who is genuinely involved in governance.

4. Delaying the bank account. Provider due diligence can extend beyond incorporation and is not covered by the 5–7-working-day registration target. Plan the application early, but do not promise an account or a date before the provider accepts the file.

5. Ignoring annual compliance from day one. Every Cyprus company must file its applicable Registrar and tax returns and prepare the required financial statements. A full statutory audit is the default, while a qualifying private company may instead use the limited-assurance review regime under section 152A where both size tests and all exclusions are satisfied. Provisional tax is generally paid in two instalments. Set up accounting and a company-specific compliance calendar from day one.

6. Not considering the exit. Closing a Cyprus company (voluntary liquidation) takes 12-18 months and costs €3,000-€5,000 in legal and accounting fees. If you think the company may only be needed for a short-term project, factor this into your decision. A branch structure may be simpler to wind down.

7. Overlooking the beneficial ownership register. Since 2021, every Cyprus company must file its beneficial ownership details within 90 days of incorporation. Failure to register is a criminal offence under the Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Activities Law. This is not a formality, it requires disclosure of anyone holding more than 25% of shares or voting rights.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the tax benefits of forming a company in Cyprus?

Cyprus offers a standard 15% corporate tax rate at 15%, no capital gains tax on the sale of shares (unless the company owns land in Cyprus), and no dividends tax on non-domiciled individuals.

How long does it take to register a company in Cyprus?

Our target is 5–7 working days from name approval and receipt of the complete signed incorporation and KYC file to registration, subject to Registrar processing. Name approval and later tax or bank setup are separate. Accelerated examination costs an extra €100 but has no guaranteed deadline.

What documents are required for Cyprus company registration?

Documents required include the Memorandum and Articles of Association, Forms HE1, HE2, HE3, and a statutory declaration prepared by a lawyer.

Can I register a company in Cyprus without being a resident?

Yes, there are no restrictions on the nationality of shareholders or directors, and non-residents can register a company in Cyprus.

What are the post-registration requirements for a Cyprus company?

Post-registration requirements include registering with the Tax Department, obtaining a VAT number if applicable, and maintaining accurate accounting records.

Is it necessary to have a registered office in Cyprus?

Yes, having a registered office address in Cyprus is mandatory for maintaining statutory records and receiving official correspondence.

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