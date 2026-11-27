The life cycle of your Cyprus company has been coming to an end and you are near initiating liquidation procedures, whether that’s initiated by the members or by the company’s creditors.

The work is being done - looks like smooth sailing from here on, right?

Unfortunately, not quite.

Plenty has been written about how to put a Cyprus company into liquidation. Far less is said about what happens when the process doesn’t run smoothly. Companies and creditors often assume they have to sit and watch the process unravel before them. They don’t.

There are some major questions we need to ask, and some key points that we must take into consideration in case something goes wrong in these final days.

Can your liquidator actually act as one?

Start with the basics. Since the Insolvency Practitioners Law of 2015 (Law 64(I)/2015), only a licensed insolvency practitioner may act as liquidator of a company in Cyprus, under the provisions of Article 8. A liquidator appointed in a voluntary liquidation under the Cyprus Companies Law must therefore:

Be a natural person – no company can act as a liquidator in any capacity; Be a licensed insolvency practitioner, having passed the examination of the Department of the Official Receiver and Insolvency Service and holding a licence from one of the authorised licensing bodies, the main ones being: the Insolvency Service, the Cyprus Bar Association or the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC). Not be in a public position, permanent or temporary, in a public service; Not have been convicted of any offence involving dishonesty or obscenity, unless they have been rehabilitated; Not have been declared bankrupt and not having been rehabilitated under the Cyprus Bankruptcy Law, Act in line with the ethical and professional codes that govern insolvency practitioners, including integrity, objectivity and independence.

Failing to meet any of these can be a ground for disciplinary action, and could delay your own procedures.

With numerous service providers in Cyprus, it is quite easy to fall into the trap of having someone out of scope undertake your liquidation - in practice, if you have any doubt, ask the practitioner to confirm their licence, which body issued it, and that their insurance is in place, and check the above with the licensing body. A liquidator who is not licensed, or whose licence has lapsed or been suspended, should not be acting at all. It is a good first question for any company or creditor.

Your rights if something goes wrong

A licensed liquidator can still do a poor job. The Cyprus Companies Law gives you several tools, and the right one depends on what has gone wrong. The three examples below are among the most common.

a) The liquidator didn’t follow proper procedure

Typical warning signs are meetings that were never held, creditors who were not told about the process, no account of how the liquidation is going, or assets sold without any explanation of the price. Cap. 113 expects the liquidator to report regularly. If the liquidation runs past a year, they must call annual meetings of the company and creditors and present an account, and at the end they must call final meetings and file a final account ( under Articles 282 and 283).

A sensible first step is to write to the liquidator and ask for the account and an explanation. If the answers are poor, you can ask the court to step in. Article 287 allows the court to remove a liquidator and appoint another “on cause shown”. You do not need to prove dishonesty. The question is whether the interests of those entitled to the assets are best served by this person continuing.

Alternatively, a creditor or member can apply for the voluntary liquidation to continue under the supervision of the court (sections 293 and 296). The court can set conditions, and can appoint an additional liquidator or remove the existing one.

b) The liquidator is conflicted

Independence is at the heart of the role of a liquidator. A liquidator who is close to a director, a major creditor or a connected company may be reluctant to ask difficult questions, investigate earlier transactions, or bring claims against people they know.

A genuine risk that they cannot act impartially can be enough for removal.

In a creditors’ voluntary liquidation, there is also a short window to act. If the members and the creditors nominate different liquidators, the creditors’ nominee generally takes the role, but under Article 277 any director, member or creditor can apply to the court within seven days of the creditors’ nomination. Creditors can also appoint a committee of inspection (Article 278), which gives them a way to keep an eye on the liquidator from the start.

c) The liquidator acts unethically

Another common example is conduct that falls below the standards expected of the profession. That can include misleading creditors or members, favouring one party over others, failing to disclose a conflict, charging fees that are not justified by the work, or using the position for personal benefit.

Several remedies can apply at once. Serious or repeated conduct of this kind is cause for removal under Article 287, or grounds for a supervision order. Because ethical standards are part of what it takes to hold a licence, it is also a matter for the licensing body. And if the conduct has caused loss, a claim for compensation is available.

A complaint to the regulator

Because liquidators are licensed under Law 64(I)/2015, their conduct is also subject to professional discipline. A complaint to the licensing body can lead to disciplinary proceedings and, in serious cases, sanctions affecting the licence. It will not normally recover your money, but it holds the practitioner to account and can run alongside a court application.

The routes at a glance

If you want... Consider... To confirm they can act at all A licence and insurance check with the issuing body An early check on the liquidator A committee of inspection (Article 278), or a challenge to the nomination within seven days (Article 277) A different liquidator Removal under Article 287, or a supervision order (Articles 293 and 296) Accountability for unethical or improper conduct A complaint to the licensing body under Law 64(I)/2015

These routes are not mutually exclusive. Timing matters too. Some rights expire quickly, and emails, notices and accounts are easier to gather early. It is far better to act when concerns first arise than when the liquidation is nearly over and the assets have been distributed.

Early legal intervention can help members and creditors assess the remedies available to them and protect their interests before irreversible decisions are made.

The above provides an overview of some of the key considerations on this topic and does not constitute legal advice.