Selectivity has been the key theme in the global PE market in 2026, and the results as of the of Q3’26 reflect this; after three quarters, global PE investment stood at $1.5 trillion — on pace to be the third best year of PE investment on record after 2021 and 2025, while deal volume was on pace for the slowest year since 2020 at 14,650 deals. The rolling-twelve month totals echoed this trend, with the rolling twelve month total holding strong at $2.2 trillion in Q3’26, despite a small dip from $2.3 trillion in Q2’26, and deal volume falling to 20,362 — the lowest rolling twelve month total seen since Q1’21.