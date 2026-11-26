ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Podcast Episode 19: Cyprus Accelerated Citizenship for Skilled Professionals
Explore more from AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Contributor
AGPLAW | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
Established in 2006, AGPLAW is a full-service, award-winning and committed to excellence law firm...View firm profile
Cyprus has introduced an accelerated process to citizenship for certain highly skilled foreign employees working for qualifying companies in the Republic.
CyprusImmigration
Alternatively, you may read the full articles here:
Cyprus Accelerated Citizenship for Skilled Professionals
FAQs on Cyprus Immigration & Citizenship Law for IT Professionals
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.