An application for Cypriot citizenship can remain unanswered for years, leaving applicants and their families uncertain about their future. For someone applying through a Cypriot parent or on the basis of Cypriot origin, the frustration is particularly understandable: the family connection exists, the documents have been submitted, yet no decision arrives.

Cypriot case law demonstrates that prolonged administrative silence can be challenged. Depending on the circumstances, an applicant may bring proceedings before the Administrative Court concerning the authorities’ failure to examine and decide the application.

Having a Cypriot relative does not, by itself, establish eligibility. The applicable route depends on the precise family relationship and the statutory requirements. Applications based on descent or registration must also be distinguished from naturalisation applications, as different procedures apply.

A citizenship application cannot simply remain pending indefinitely

A particularly relevant example is K. T. E., through his mother and natural guardian M. T. v. Republic of Cyprus, Case No. 1520/2019, decided on 13 March 2024.

The case concerned a citizenship request submitted in December 2014 for a minor child whose mother was Cypriot. When proceedings were brought in 2019, the application remained unresolved. It was still pending when judgment was delivered in 2024.

The authorities had indicated that the application would be placed on a list to be submitted to the Council of Ministers when the Minister of Interior instructed accordingly. The Court nevertheless upheld the challenge and declared the omission to answer unlawful.

The judgment illustrates a practical point: being told that an application remains pending, or awaits a further administrative step, does not necessarily justify years without a decision. Whether the delay is unreasonable depends on the circumstances of the individual case.

What can court proceedings achieve?

Article 146 of the Constitution provides the framework for challenging unlawful administrative decisions, acts and omissions. An applicant affected by an unlawful failure to act may seek judicial review before the Administrative Court.

Under Article 146(4)(c), the Court may declare an omission unlawful and declare that the omitted action ought to have been performed. Article 146(5) requires the relevant authorities to comply actively with the judgment.

A successful challenge therefore carries legal consequences: the authorities must comply with the Court’s ruling and address the omission identified. It is more than another request for an update.

However, success in proceedings concerning delay does not itself confer citizenship. The substantive application remains for determination by the competent authority. The purpose of the proceedings is to secure lawful consideration and a decision, rather than to guarantee a favourable outcome.

Preparing to challenge a prolonged delay

The starting point is a careful review of the application and its history. Applicants should gather:

A copy of the application and proof of submission.

The application reference number and any official receipts.

Documents supporting the claimed citizenship entitlement.

Correspondence with the authorities, including reminders and replies.

Any requests for additional documents and evidence of when these were supplied.

This review helps establish what has been submitted, whether anything remains outstanding, and how the authorities have handled the application.

A formal written request for a decision may be an appropriate next step. Where the circumstances justify court proceedings, the challenge must identify the relevant omission and explain why the delay is unlawful.

Timing also requires attention. Applicants should obtain advice on the applicable procedural requirements, particularly if they have received a refusal or another substantive decision. Article 146 generally provides a 75-day period for bringing a recourse, subject to the applicable legal rules.

How our firm can assist

At Christos Paraskevas LLC, we can review your pending citizenship application, assess the reasons and duration of the delay, and advise whether there are grounds for challenging the authorities’ failure to act.

Our assistance can include formal representations to the competent authorities and, where appropriate, proceedings before the Administrative Court.

If your application has remained unanswered for years, contact our firm with your application reference, submission date and any correspondence received. We can assess the available steps to pursue a decision and bring clarity to a process that has remained unresolved.