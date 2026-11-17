Your investment account showed profits. Your adviser encouraged you to deposit more. Yet when you requested a withdrawal, the explanations changed.

You were told to pay a tax, an account activation charge or another deposit before your money could be released.

For someone facing this situation, the urgent question is straightforward: what can you do to pursue your money?

An international investigation with a Cyprus connection

On 3 November 2026, authorities supported by Europol and Eurojust carried out an international operation resulting in seven arrests and the seizure of more than 100 servers. Eurojust reported that investigators had identified a company based in Cyprus and Israel allegedly supplying fraudulent websites to criminal groups.

The investigation began after a German couple complained that they could not withdraw money invested through an online platform. The allegations remain subject to the criminal process; arrests do not establish guilt.

For potential victims, the operation highlights the importance of identifying the people, companies and payment arrangements behind an investment website.

Does a blocked withdrawal prove investment fraud?

Not necessarily. A trading loss, contractual dispute or delayed payment does not, by itself, establish fraud.

The assessment must examine what you were told, which entity received your money, whether the stated investment activity occurred and why withdrawals have been refused.

Requests for further payments to release existing funds deserve immediate scrutiny.

Take these steps promptly

Stop making additional payments. Contact your bank or payment provider immediately and ask what measures are available for the particular transaction. Depending on the payment method and circumstances, these may include a transfer recall request or a card payment dispute. Neither guarantees recovery.

Report the suspected fraud to the appropriate law enforcement authorities. If you shared passwords or allowed remote access to your device, take steps to secure your accounts using a trusted device.

Preserve a complete evidence file, including:

Bank statements, payment confirmations and beneficiary details.

The platform’s website address and stated company name.

Agreements, emails and messaging conversations.

Account screenshots and withdrawal requests.

Cryptocurrency wallet addresses and transaction hashes, where relevant.

Prepare a short chronology showing when contact began, what was promised, how much you paid and what happened when you requested repayment.

A police report and a recovery strategy serve different purposes

A criminal complaint is important, but an investigation or arrest should not be treated as a promise of reimbursement.

Victims should also obtain advice on civil recovery options, relevant deadlines and whether urgent protective measures are justified. Do not assume that every available civil step must await the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

What legal measures may be available in Cyprus?

The appropriate approach depends on the evidence, the proposed defendants and the jurisdiction of the courts.

Obtaining information

In suitable cases, disclosure orders, including Norwich Pharmacal relief, may assist in obtaining information from parties involved in relevant wrongdoing, potentially enabling the identification of wrongdoers and the preparation of a claim. These orders require a proper legal and evidential basis.

Protecting assets

Where the applicable requirements are met, interim injunctions may be sought to protect assets pending determination of a claim. The court must be satisfied that the legal conditions for relief are established and that the order is just and appropriate. An allegation of fraud alone is insufficient.

Pursuing a civil claim

A recovery assessment should identify the correct defendants, the basis of their potential liability and whether there are assets against which a judgment could realistically be enforced.

A Cyprus company appearing in correspondence or payment records does not automatically make it liable. Its actual role must be investigated, and jurisdiction must be established.

Be cautious about guaranteed recovery offers

Victims may be approached again by people claiming they can recover the lost funds for an advance fee. Independently verify the identity and credentials of anyone offering assistance. A promise of guaranteed recovery is a reason for caution.

How our firm can assist

Christos Paraskevas LLC can assess suspected investment fraud involving a Cyprus connection and advise on disclosure, asset protection and civil recovery options.

Our firm has previously obtained a Norwich Pharmacal disclosure order from a Cyprus court in support of foreign proceedings, securing information and documents for use in litigation abroad.

To request an assessment, provide the platform’s name, the amounts and dates of payments, recipient details and relevant correspondence. We can then evaluate the available steps, likely costs and practical recovery prospects.

Prompt action matters, but it must be guided by evidence and a realistic legal strategy.