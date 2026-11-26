The judgment of the Supreme Court in Application No. 1/2026 constitutes the first decision of the Supreme Court regarding the interpretation and application of Section 9(3)(d) of Law 33/1964. The judgment is of particular significance, as it establishes the framework within which this exceptional jurisdiction of the Court for the retrial of criminal proceedings may be activated on the basis of "new evidence or facts."

The application was filed by the Applicant, who had been convicted by the Paphos Criminal Court in 2012 for the offences of the murder of the victim« and the manslaughter of her minor daughter, as well as for offences concerning the possession of a firearm, ammunition, and explosive materials. His conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2015. The Applicant argued that subsequently emerging evidence and in particular, statements and testimonies casting doubt on the credibility of key prosecution witnesses, rendered his conviction "unsafe, unjust, and liable to be overturned."

The central issue before the Supreme Court was whether the retraction of testimony given during the trial before the Criminal Court by the witnesses themselves or through third parties, constitutes "new evidence or fact" within the meaning of Section 9(3)(d). The Court emphasised that this specific provision establishes an exceptional procedure, which is not intended to re-examine the correctness of a final judgment nor to conduct a second evaluation of the same evidence.

Interpreting the provision in light of Article 4(2) of Protocol No. 7 to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the relevant case law of the European Court of Human Rights[1], the Supreme Court stressed that the meaning of “new evidence or facts” includes “circumstances, conditions, or means of proof (such as documents, scientific data, or other information) that either pre-existed at the time of the first instancetrial and were not disclosed to the Court, but became known or came to light subsequently, or arose for the first time after the conclusion of the proceedings and are related to the case”. According to the Supreme Court, such facts or evidence may include “the confession of the actual perpetrator, the appearance of a critical eyewitness, or the discovery of genetic material (DNA) connected to the case”. Furthermore, new means of evidence may include new scientific methods or technology through which it becomes possible to examine or re-examine existing evidentiary material in a manner that was not available at the time of the first instance trial, such as, for example, modern DNA analysis methods.

Consequently, the Supreme Court, dismissing the Applicant's Application, concluded that the subsequent retraction of previous testimony cannot in any way be considered to constitute “new evidence or fact” for the purposes of Section 9(3)(d). A different approach, according to the Supreme Court, would transform the exceptional procedure into a mechanism for re-evaluating the evidence and the evidentiary findings of the first instance court, thereby undermining legal certainty and the principle of finality of the judgment.

The decision thus arrives at a clear boundary: Section 9(3)(d) does not constitute a second Court of Appeal and cannot be used to revive issues already adjudicated on the basis of the evidentiary material assessed during the first instance hearing. The new evidence or new facts must be of an independent character and of such a nature as to be capable of potentially overturning, in whole or in part, the previous judicial finding.

The judgment therefore constitutes an important point of reference for the future application of Section 9(3)(d) of Law 33/1964, as it clarifies the Supreme Court's exceptional jurisdiction between, on the one hand, the need to remedy a potential miscarriage of justice in light of genuinely new evidence and, on the other, the fundamental principle of the finality of judicial decisions.