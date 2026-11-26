Cyprus has spent more than a decade attracting internationally mobile individuals on the strength of one promise: live here, keep your tax residency here, and dividends and interest arrive without the Special Defence Contribution. The promise is real, but it was never permanent. It runs for seventeen years, and the cohort that arrived when the regime was introduced is now at the edge of that period. What is new in 2026 is that the edge is no longer a cliff. There is now a priced alternative, and whether it is worth taking depends almost entirely on the composition of your income.

What non-dom status actually exempts — and what it never did

The exemption is narrower than its reputation. Non-domiciled status removes liability to the Special Defence Contribution (SDC) on dividends and on interest. It does not touch Cyprus income tax, it does not touch contributions to the General Healthcare System, and it does not change the tax treatment of employment income, rents or trading profits. For a shareholder drawing dividends from a Cyprus company, or an individual holding an interest-bearing portfolio or intra-group loan book, that narrow exemption happens to be the one that matters most — which is precisely why its expiry is worth planning for well in advance.

The seventeen-out-of-twenty rule, and the year it bites

Under the Special Defence Contribution legislation, an individual who has been a Cyprus tax resident for at least seventeen of the twenty consecutive years preceding a given tax year is deemed to have acquired Cyprus domicile for SDC purposes, irrespective of domicile of origin. The arithmetic is unforgiving and easy to get wrong by a year. An individual who became Cyprus tax resident in 2010 and has remained resident without interruption completes seventeen years of residence during 2026, which means deemed domicile applies from the 2027 tax year onwards.

Once deemed domicile has been acquired it is sticky. It is retained until the individual has completed twenty years without Cyprus tax residence. In practice that makes it a one-way door for anyone who intends to stay: leaving for a few years does not reset the clock.

What year eighteen costs

The 2026 reform cut the SDC rate on dividends from 17% to 5%, but it tied the reduced rate to the year in which the distributed profits were earned. Dividends paid out of profits earned from 1 January 2026 onwards carry 5%; dividends paid out of profits earned before that date still carry 17%. Interest was left alone at 17%. The result is that the real cost of losing non-dom status depends less on how much you draw than on where it comes from.

Income item Non-domiciled individual Deemed domiciled individual Dividend out of profits earned before 1 January 2026 Exempt from SDC 17% SDC Dividend out of profits earned from 1 January 2026 Exempt from SDC 5% SDC Interest income Exempt from SDC 17% SDC

Rates per the Special Defence Contribution legislation as amended by the 2026 tax reform. Sources: KPMG Cyprus, The Cyprus Tax Reform (February 2026); BDO Global, Cyprus — Tax Reform Includes Corporate Tax Rate Increase.

The new election: €250,000 for five years

The reform introduced an alternative basis of taxation for individuals whose initial seventeen-year period has run out. On expiry, an individual may apply irrevocably to the Tax Commissioner to pay a fixed special contribution of €250,000 covering five consecutive tax years — the equivalent of €50,000 per year — regardless of the amount of dividend and interest income received in that period. The election may be made for up to two consecutive five-year periods, giving a maximum of ten further years of cover.

The mechanics are strict, and they reward early planning rather than late reaction:

The application must be filed by 30 June of the first tax year of the five-year period.

The election is irrevocable for the whole period — there is no partial application and no mid-period exit.

The amount is payable as a single sum shortly after the application is accepted, not spread across the five years.

It is non-refundable, cannot be set off against other taxes, and does not generate a foreign tax credit.

Late payment voids the acceptance, in which case the ordinary rules apply for the whole period.

When the arithmetic works

Because the contribution is fixed, the decision is a simple break-even calculation against the SDC that would otherwise fall due. The thresholds are strikingly far apart depending on the income item, and this is where most assumptions go wrong.

Income item SDC rate Annual income at which €50,000 is break-even Interest income 17% approx. €294,000 Dividends out of pre-2026 profits 17% approx. €294,000 Dividends out of 2026 and later profits 5% €1,000,000

Break-even figures are arithmetical illustrations derived from the statutory rates above (€50,000 divided by the applicable rate). They ignore timing, currency and any treaty relief, and are not a projection of any individual’s liability.

In other words, an individual whose income is predominantly interest, or dividends out of substantial pre-2026 retained earnings, can reach break-even at a level of income that a good number of Cyprus-resident investors already exceed. An individual whose income is almost entirely dividends out of newly earned profits needs to be distributing around a million euros a year before the election stops being an expensive way to buy certainty.

What the election does not solve

Three limitations deserve emphasis. First, the contribution replaces SDC only; income tax, healthcare contributions and every other Cyprus obligation continue as normal. Second, the cover is finite: two five-year periods and no more, so it defers the question by at most a decade rather than answering it. Third, because the payment is irrevocable and non-refundable, a change of circumstances — a sale of the business, a move abroad, a year without distributions — cannot be unwound. For some families the honest conclusion will be that the right answer is a change of residence rather than a payment, and that decision is far easier to execute with two or three years of notice than with two or three months.

Who should be looking at this now

The practical trigger is the date you first became Cyprus tax resident. If that was between 2009 and 2012, the seventeen-year count is either complete or close to it, and the first decision point is a 30 June filing deadline in the first year of the period you want covered. The second trigger is the shape of your balance sheet: large accumulated pre-2026 reserves sitting in a Cyprus company, or a meaningful interest-bearing portfolio, both push the calculation towards the election. The third is simply whether anyone has checked the count at all. Deemed domicile is not notified to you; it arises by operation of law, and the first sign of it for many people will be an SDC liability they did not budget for.

How we can help

We can establish precisely which tax year your seventeen-year period ends in, model the SDC you would face under both the ordinary rules and the fixed contribution using your actual distribution profile and the vintage of your company’s reserves, and advise on whether the election, a restructuring of distributions, or a change of tax residence is the better answer. Where the election is the right outcome we prepare and file the application and handle the subsequent compliance; where it is not, we set out the alternatives in writing before the deadline forecloses them.