self

Europe's first sunrise in Famagusta, Cyprus, filmed at dawn on the Protaras seafront near Fig Tree Bay.

Watch if you are thinking about relocating to Cyprus and want to see the lifestyle, not just the tax side.

Kyriakos Tramountanellis films the sun coming up over the Famagusta coast in July 2026, while the beach is still empty. He shows the long seafront stretch, about 30 kilometres, where people run early in the morning past bars and restaurants. He stops at Fig Tree Bay, which he calls the cleanest beach and where the family goes for a swim. His point: Cyprus is not only about low taxes or business, it is about enjoying the good life as well. CYAUSE assists people who want to relocate to the island, purchase exclusive property, or relocate their business and set up structures to enjoy the low corporate tax.

00:00 Europe's first sunrise in Famagusta

00:48 The 30 km seafront where people run

01:08 Why we are here: relocation, property and business

01:37 Fig Tree Bay 02:03 Cyprus is not only about low taxes

02:52 How to get in touch

Website: https://www.cyprusaccountants.com.cy/

Related video: Why People Relocate to Protaras - Low Tax and This Scenery - Why People Relocate to Protaras - Low Tax ...