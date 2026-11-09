The Royal Tax Break: Why Six Years Abroad Could Matter For Harry And Meghan

The UK’s inheritance tax (IHT) system has also recently undergone fundamental changes. The UK’s IHT rules changed dramatically on 6 April, 2025. The long-established concept of domicile was largely replaced for IHT purposes by the concept of long-term residence (LTR). A person’s exposure to IHT now depends on whether they are a ‘long-term resident’ and on the ‘situs’ of their assets.

Under the new rules, an individual is generally LTR if they have been UK resident for at least ten of the previous twenty UK tax years immediately preceding the tax year in which the relevant chargeable event occurs; otherwise, they are non-LTR. If they are non-LTR, their non-UK assets will generally be outside the scope of UK IHT, although their UK assets will remain within scope. If they become LTR, their UK IHT exposure can expand significantly because their worldwide assets may come within the scope of UK inheritance tax. In practice, this means that internationally mobile US citizens may need to monitor carefully the number of years for which they have been UK resident if they wish to avoid becoming subject to UK IHT on their worldwide estates.

Harry may already satisfy the conditions for LTR status, although that would depend on his precise residence history. Based on publicly available information, Meghan may not yet have accumulated sufficient UK residence to be considered LTR.

This may create another potential issue. Normally, when a spouse dies leaving their estate to the surviving spouse, there is no IHT in the UK because of the spouse exemption. However, the spouse exemption can be restricted where the transferring spouse is LTR and the recipient spouse is not LTR. On that assumption, if Harry were to die leaving everything to Meghan while she remained non-LTR, the available spouse exemption could be limited to £325,000, potentially giving rise to a significant IHT liability. An election in a will may be available for Meghan to be treated as long-term resident (LTR) for IHT purposes, which could secure the full spouse exemption. However, this would also bring her worldwide estate within the scope of UK IHT.

Even if they were later to leave the UK and reside abroad, they would also need to be mindful of the LTR ‘tail’. An individual may continue to be treated as LTR, and therefore remain within the worldwide scope of UK IHT, for a number of tax years after ceasing UK residence. The length of the IHT tail depends on how long the LTR was UK resident in the previous twenty tax years. If they were UK resident for twenty years or more, the IHT tail is a maximum of ten tax years. The tail will be shorter for those who, before leaving the UK, were resident for fewer than twenty tax years.

For example, an individual who is UK resident for between ten and thirteen tax years will continue to be LTR for three tax years after ceasing UK residence. For each additional year of residence, up to the maximum ten-year period, the IHT tail increases by one tax year.

The practical impact of this IHT tail is that US citizens returning to the US, or leaving the UK to live elsewhere, may continue to be exposed to IHT in respect of non-UK assets during their tail period, both on death and in respect of certain lifetime transfers.

For Harry and Meghan, that means the longer they decide to remain living in Britain, the more relevant these rules may become to their future estate planning.