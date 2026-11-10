Employment Rights Act 2025: Sexual Harassment And Third-party Harassment Reforms Explained

The legal landscape surrounding workplace sexual harassment is changing rapidly. In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on employers' responsibilities to create safe working environments and take proactive steps to prevent inappropriate conduct.

The Employment Rights Act 2025 builds on existing reforms and signals a clear shift away from a reactive approach towards one focused on prevention. For employers, this means greater scrutiny of workplace culture, policies and procedures, as well as an increased expectation that risks will be identified and addressed before issues arise.

Understanding these developments will be essential for organisations seeking to reduce legal risk, protect their workforce and demonstrate compliance with evolving employment law obligations.

In this article, associate Isabella Lumsden discusses the Government's proposed reforms to workplace sexual harassment protections, including employers' preventative duties, third-party harassment and the steps individuals and organisations should be taking now.