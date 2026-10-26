Employment Rights Act Update: Government Confirms January 2027 Start Date For New Trade Union Information Duty

The Government has confirmed that the new duty requiring employers to inform workers of their right to join a trade union will now come into force in January 2027, rather than on 30 October 2026 as previously anticipated. The revised implementation accompanies the publication of the Government’s response to its consultation on how the new duty will operate in practice.

The duty forms part of the wider package of trade union reforms introduced by the Employment Rights Act 2025 and will require employers to provide workers with a written statement informing them of their right to join a trade union. While the additional implementation period will be welcomed by many employers, the Government’s response also provides greater clarity on the practical steps companies will need to take ahead of January 2027.

What will employers need to do?

Perhaps the most significant point to emerge from the consultation response is that employers will be required to use a standardised statement prescribed by the Government. Employers will not be permitted to amend the wording, other than to include certain workplace-specific information.

The statement will contain:

a brief explanation of the role and functions of trade unions;

information about any recognised trade unions and/ or statutory access agreements, where applicable;

a summary of workers’ statutory rights relating to trade union membership; and

either a link to the Certification Officer’s list of trade unions or a copy of that list.

The Government has emphasised that the information provided should be clear, neutral and factual.