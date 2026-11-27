What is the new duty to inform workers of their trade union rights?

A new legal duty, introduced by section 58 of the Employment Rights Act 2025, will require employers to tell their workers, in writing, that they have the right to join a trade union. The duty is set out in new section 136A of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992.

The Government has published regulations, the Statement of Trade Union Rights Regulations 2026, setting out the details. They come into force on 1 January 2027. Employers must use the standard statement prescribed by the Government, which is set out in the regulations. You cannot write your own version.

This is not a brief reference to trade union rights: the statement contains detailed information about what trade unions are, how workers can join them, and the rights and protections that come with trade union membership.

Which employers and workers are affected by the new duty?

The duty applies to all employers, regardless of size.

The statement must be given to all workers, not just employees. This includes casual, zero hours and bank staff.

When must employers provide the trade union rights statement?

New starters: Anyone who starts work with you on or after 1 January 2027 must receive the statement at the same time as their written statement of employment particulars (often called the “section 1 statement”).

Existing staff: Everyone already working for you on 1 January 2027 who is still working for you on 5 April 2027, including workers who are not employees, must receive the statement on or before 5 April 2027. You can give it directly (electronically, by post or in person), or make it continuously available (for example on an intranet or in a staff handbook) and tell each worker in writing where to find it.

Every year after that: From 6 April 2027, you must give the statement again to your workers, or remind them in writing where it is available, by 5 April each year. If the details of recognised trade unions or statutory access agreements change, you must give an updated statement within one month of the change.

How can employers comply with the new trade union rights requirements?

Download the Government’s standard statement.

Complete the statement where prompted. If you recognise any trade unions, you must name each of them (even if the recognition does not cover the worker receiving the statement), summarise the worker groups and locations covered, and give contact details. You must do the same for any statutory access agreements. You must not add any other information or change the statement in any other way.

Update your onboarding process so the statement goes out with every section 1 statement from 1 January 2027.

Plan how you will give the statement to your existing workers (directly, or by making it continuously available and notifying them in writing) and complete this by 5 April 2027.

Check that your distribution list includes everyone who counts as a worker, such as casual, zero hours and bank staff, not just employees.

Keep a record of when and how each person received the statement. This is not a legal requirement, but it is good practice and will help you show compliance.

Diarise the annual cycle so that every worker receives the statement, or a written reminder of where it is available, by 5 April each year, and set up a process to issue an updated statement within one month of any change to recognition or statutory access agreement details.

What are the consequences of non-compliance?

Failing to provide the statement will be a breach of statutory duty. While there is no stand alone claim for a failure to comply with this duty, if a worker succeeds in certain other claims (such as unfair dismissal or discrimination) in an employment tribunal, a failure to give the required information could lead to an additional award of two or four weeks’ pay (subject to the statutory cap on a week’s pay).