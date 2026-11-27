Written by: Gareth Amdor, Nick Hipwell, Alice Parsons and Hugo Twigg

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Chancellor delivered the UK Autumn Budget 2026, announcing a number of changes to the UK’s employment landscape.

The key points are as follows:

No change to employment income tax rates

NLW and NMW will each increase by 3.9% from 1 April 2027

Changes to CSOP and EMI schemes

From April 2029, eligible self-employed fathers, partners and adopters will be able to access parental pay for the first time

No extension of the loans to participator rules to offshore close companies

Consultation to introduce a new CGT Founders’ Relief to provide a lower rate of CGT for qualifying disposals of shares on or after 6 April 2027 for founders and early investors

CGT BADR relief lifetime limit to be reduced to GBP500,000 for qualifying disposals on or after 6 April 2027

Changes to CSOP and EMI from 6 April 2027

The CSOP exercise period will extend to 15 years, the individual option limit will rise to GBP120,000, and eligible employees will now be able to receive the full amount of options under both a CSOP and an EMI scheme. CSOP will now be referred to as EMI2.

The EMI exercise window for individuals following a disqualifying event will increase to 180 days, companies transitioning to EOT structures will retain access to EMI, and shares and options set aside for employees will be able to be held for 15 years without triggering the disguised remuneration rules. The separate notification requirement for grant of options will be removed and grants on or after 6 April 2027 will instead be reported through existing EMI end-of-year returns.

One to watch: gender pay and promotion transparency

The Chancellor announced that the government will act soon to make sure women are paid and promoted fairly. No further details are forthcoming yet – watch this space!

Reminder: phased transition to payrolling of benefits

Currently, most employers report benefits-in-kind for a tax year to HMRC on form P11D, after the end of the relevant tax year. Mandatory payrolling of benefits will start to come into effect under a phased approach:

Payrolled from 6 April 2027: company car, van, fuel, and medical benefits

Payrolled from 6 April 2028: all other benefits, excluding loans, and accommodation

For payrolled benefits, both income tax and NICs will be collected via RTI. Loans and accommodation continue to be reported via form P11D.

While this change doesn’t affect the overall amount of income tax and NICs due, it will mean that the tax is paid earlier. For employees this will mean that during the transition period they may end up paying tax on the prior year and current year benefits in the same tax year. For employers, they will need to fund employer NICs in real time, rather than in arrears, and will need to update their systems and process to transition to payrolling benefits.

Additional updates

Internationally mobile employee arrangements continue to be an area of scrutiny for HMRC. The OECD guidance on the Model Treaty was updated recently to include further tests around when home-working might create a permanent establishment for the employer. The test remains fact-specific but any companies with employees working cross-border or on secondment should review the arrangements in light of the new guidance to check that their employee isn’t accidentally creating a tax presence for PAYE or corporation tax purposes in another jurisdiction.