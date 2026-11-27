The proposed regime will require qualifying businesses to assess human rights and labour exploitation risks in their operations and supply chains

The UK Government has announced that it will create a mandatory human rights due diligence regime, which will require in-scope businesses to identify, assess and address risks of human rights abuses and labour exploitation within their operations and supply chains.

The regime will apply to UK-incorporated businesses with a global turnover exceeding £350 million, as well as non-UK incorporated businesses which generate UK-based turnover in excess of £350 million.

The new regime will operate alongside the current Modern Slavery Act regime (see our blog post here for details of the changes being made to that regime).

The ministerial statement says these measures will be implemented as soon as parliamentary time permits.