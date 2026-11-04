Cross Examining Cyber EP29: Cross Examining Andrew Penn And Vikram Sharma (Podcast)

Cross Examining Andrew Penn and Vikram Sharma

Welcome to Cross Examining Cyber, a podcast brought to you by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer. In this series, we speak with leading cyber practitioners, business leaders and policymakers about the issues shaping today's cyber landscape, from emerging threats and regulatory developments to governance, resilience, and security strategy.

In this episode, we cross-examine Andrew Penn and Vikram Sharma, two leading voices at the intersection of cyber security and emerging technology. Andrew, the former CEO of Telstra, current Non-Executive Director at Coles and Chairman at Sharon AI, has played a significant role in shaping Australia's approach to cyber security, including chairing the expert advisory boards for Australia's 2020 and 2023 national cyber security strategies, and continues to advise the Federal Government on cyber security, national intelligence and technology. Vikram is the founder of QuintessenceLabs, Australia's first quantum company, which emerged from cutting-edge research at the Australian National University and applies quantum technology to real-world cyber security challenges. Vikram also won the 2025 Prime Minister's Prize for Innovation in Australia, one of Australia’s highest honours for scientific achievement.

In this conversation, Andrew and Vikram share their perspectives on the opportunities and risks presented by quantum computing, and why organisations need to start preparing for its impact today. Drawing on their extensive experience across business, government and technology, they explain how quantum computing could transform fields from optimisation to drug and materials development, while also posing a fundamental challenge to encryption technologies that organisations currently rely upon to secure their data. They also explore the convergence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and what the rapid development of AI can teach boards about preparing early for the next wave of technological change.

Andrew and Vikram also reflect on what quantum resilience means in practice. From understanding what data and digital assets an organisation holds to identifying its encryption keys, algorithms and access controls, they explain why organisations need to build crypto-agility and develop a roadmap for transitioning towards a quantum-resilient environment. They also discuss the important role of boards, regulation and greater cyber literacy in driving action, and why cyber and technology risk cannot simply be delegated to a single technical expert.

This episode provides a fascinating perspective on the opportunities and risks presented by quantum computing, the growing convergence between quantum technology, AI and cyber security, and why boards and business leaders should be thinking about quantum resilience today rather than waiting for the technology to arrive.

Thanks again for listening. This is Cross Examining Andrew Penn and Vikram Sharma. Here we go...

Listen to episode 29

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Cross Examining Cyber EP29: Cross Examining Andrew Penn and Vikram Sharma