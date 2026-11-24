A customer may have left your business, but their details are still in your database. Does that mean you can keep sending them offers? The Australian Communications and Media Authority’s (ACMA) action against SpinTel puts a familiar marketing practice in focus: sending offers to former customers.

On 4 November 2026, the ACMA announced that SpinTel had paid a $653,400 penalty for marketing emails sent to former customers, some of whom had left up to 13 years earlier. ACMA has also accepted a 3-year court enforceable undertaking that commits SpinTel to improve its compliance with spam laws.

The key message is straightforward: having someone’s details in a customer database is not, by itself, permission to send them marketing. Businesses need to consider what basis they can rely on when a message is sent.

SpinTel: What happened?

The ACMA examined messages sent between 1 July and 30 September 2025. It found at least 32,394 breaches of section 16(1) of the Spam Act 2003, most of these sent without effective consent, and a small number sent more than five business days after recipients had withdrawn consent.

SpinTel argued that it had inferred consent within the meaning of the Act because the recipients had previously been customers. It also relied on contract wording that allowed correspondence and marketing during a “continuing business relationship”, unless the customer unsubscribed. The ACMA disagreed on the basis that the relevant clause was premised on an ongoing service relationship, and did not sufficiently support continued marketing after that relationship had ceased. SpinTel did not claim that the contract wording amounted to express consent, and the ACMA also chose to indicate its own view that the wording would not have been sufficient for express consent in the circumstances.

The ACMA regarded customers’ decisions to end their service contracts as a clear sign that they no longer wanted to maintain the relationship or expected further marketing. It considered whether consent could reasonably be inferred when each message was sent. That meant looking at the relationship, what recipients would reasonably expect and how relevant the messages were. The ACMA did not, however, specify whether inferred consent ceases when a customer gives notice of cancellation, when cancellation takes effect, or at some later date.

This case does not mean businesses can never market to former customers. It also does not set a fixed expiry date for every consent. However it does provide a warning against treating past custom, generic contractual language and the absence of an unsubscribe request as a substitute for a defensible consent assessment (whether express or inferred). The ACMA encourages express consent, with clear terms agreed in advance, including how long that consent will remain valid. But the Act does also allow for inferred consent which ACMA guidance indicates can arise “where there is a clear, current or ongoing relationship with the individual and the goods or services being marketed are directly related to that relationship”. One-off transactions that are not part of an ongoing relationship are unlikely to support a basis for inferred consent.

The penalty was imposed on SpinTel following the ACMA's investigation and infringement notice. SpinTel’s enforceable undertaking also requires an independent review of its oversight, policies, procedures and systems. It includes board-approved improvement plans, quarterly checks, ongoing reporting, training and record-keeping.

How privacy act reforms could have additional impacts

Currently, Australian Privacy Principle (APP) 7.8 in the Privacy Act switches off the direct marketing rules to the extent the Spam Act applies.

Under the proposed privacy reforms, the new Australian Privacy Principles would draw a clearer line between sending a message and using personal information to decide who receives it. If introduced on the proposed basis, using personal information to target individuals would not escape privacy scrutiny merely because the Spam Act covers the message. Collecting, using and sharing personal information for that targeting would need to be “fair and reasonable in the circumstances”.

Consent would not be the whole answer, either. The proposed “fair-and-reasonable” test would look beyond any purported consent to consider the information practices themselves.

Viewed through that proposed framework, a campaign to bring former customers back would raise two questions.

First, is there a sound basis to send each person the message? For messages like email and SMS that will be a question for the Spam Act, as in the SpinTel investigation, as the Spam Act regulates “commercial electronic messages”. For telemarketing the Do Not Call Register Act would need to be considered, and for other direct marketing such as targeted advertising, APP 7 may apply where targeting is based on personal information.

Second, is the use of their information to target the message fair and reasonable? That would be a wider assessment than the consent issue in the SpinTel decision, and would also be looked at by the Office of the Australian Information (OAIC) rather than the ACMA.

What business can do to reduce risk

The SpinTel outcome is a useful prompt to review how marketing permissions are handled when customers join, leave or unsubscribe. Here are five practical steps:

Implement contact rules for former customers . Where a campaign relies on inferred consent, record why that assumption remains reasonable after cancellation of a service or relationship, noting that the ACMA did not consider the assumption reasonable in the SpinTel case. In the case of express consent, the scope, duration and reliability of the consent should be assessed. A plan to contact people for a defined period after cancellation is not, by itself, a legal basis to send marketing. Former customers may need to be deactivated or removed from marketing lists, or moved to a different list with appropriate settings, depending on the outcome of the consent assessment.

. Where a campaign relies on inferred consent, record why that assumption remains reasonable after cancellation of a service or relationship, noting that the ACMA did not consider the assumption reasonable in the SpinTel case. In the case of express consent, the scope, duration and reliability of the consent should be assessed. A plan to contact people for a defined period after cancellation is not, by itself, a legal basis to send marketing. Former customers may need to be deactivated or removed from marketing lists, or moved to a different list with appropriate settings, depending on the outcome of the consent assessment. Keep clear consent records. Record when and how a person agreed to marketing, what they agreed to and any time limits. Note whether the consent covers marketing after they leave. Silence should not be assumed to be indefinite consent.

Record when and how a person agreed to marketing, what they agreed to and any time limits. Note whether the consent covers marketing after they leave. Silence should not be assumed to be indefinite consent. Test your unsubscribe process. Check that requests reach every relevant customer system and marketing platform, including campaigns waiting to be sent. This may require co-ordination with marketing service providers. Test what actually happens, rather than relying only on written procedures.

Check that requests reach every relevant customer system and marketing platform, including campaigns waiting to be sent. This may require co-ordination with marketing service providers. Test what actually happens, rather than relying only on written procedures. Check how you choose recipients . List the information used to group customers, predict their interests and select offers. Ask whether old account details, assumptions about preferences or information from other businesses (such as purchased marketing lists) are appropriate for a campaign.

. List the information used to group customers, predict their interests and select offers. Ask whether old account details, assumptions about preferences or information from other businesses (such as purchased marketing lists) are appropriate for a campaign. Consider building a fairness assessment into campaign approval. To prepare for the proposed Privacy Act changes, consider recording why you are targeting people, how it could affect them and what they would reasonably expect. Consider whether you could achieve the same aim using less personal information.

SpinTel is a reminder to check what marketing permission remains when a customer relationship ends. The proposed privacy changes raise a separate question: not just whether you may send the message, but whether you can justify how you used personal information to choose its recipient.

A good place to start is well before you press send.