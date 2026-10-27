Child Support Departure Orders – What Are They?

In Australia, Services Australia’s Child Support Agency calculates child support using a formula to determine the amount one parent pays to the other after separation to assist a parent financially to raise the children of the parties.

While the formula aims to be fair, it may not account for every family’s circumstances. In those cases, a Departure Order may provide a more appropriate outcome providing you with certainty.

How Do You Qualify For A Departure Order?

A Departure Order may be made either by consent or, following an application to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (‘the Court’) while satisfying the provisions of s117 of the Child Support Assessment Act 1989 (Cth)(“the Act”). Ultimately, such an order should be just and proper for the Court to grant.

Before making a Departure Order, in relation to a child in the special circumstances of the case, the Court must satisfy itself of three (3) things;

that one or more grounds for departure set out in subsection (2) exists or exist; and that it would be just and equitable as regards the child, the party entitled to child support, and the liable parent or payer; and it is otherwise proper to make such and order under this Division of the Act.

The Court has a discretion when finding if a proposed order is “just and equitable” and whether it would be “otherwise proper” to grant it.

As an applicant for a Departure Order is it vital to demonstrate to the Court why the formula assessment in your case leads to an unjust or inappropriate result.

Grounds For Departure Orders

One must satisfy certain grounds which include, but are not limited to:

“S117 (2) (a) that, in the special circumstances of the case, the capacity of either parent to provide financial support for the child is significantly reduced because of: