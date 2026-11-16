On 29 October 2026, Ofcom published its rapid assessment setting out what it considers “highly effective age assurance” could look like when determining whether a user is aged 16 or over. The stated purpose is to inform Parliamentary debate on the UK Government’s proposed new age restrictions for online services, including a proposed social media ban for under-16s and other age-related restrictions (with Government to set out detailed rules before the end of 2026).

Ofcom emphasised that the assessment is based on the criteria and principles used in its existing “highly effective age assurance” approach for 18+ (developed for the Online Safety Act 2023’s existing age assurance framework), assessing methods against technical accuracy, robustness, reliability and fairness, and considering principles including accessibility and interoperability.

The rapid assessment identifies four age assurance methods that it considers are currently capable of being “highly effective” for determining whether a user is 16+:

Photo ID matching Digital identity services Banking-based checks Facial age estimation

Ofcom also notes (as context) that there is less choice of “highly effective” methods for age assurance at 16 than at 18, because some options are only available to those aged 18+.

A practical point highlighted by Ofcom is that, for 16 to 17-year-olds, photo ID may be required either as part of certain methods or as a “backstop” (e.g., where a method needs a secondary step). It is therefore anticipated that some 16 to 17-year-olds without photo ID may need to take steps to obtain suitable identification in order to access age restricted services. Ofcom references options such as passports, provisional driving licences and PASS-accredited ID cards (including some free PASS cards for 16 to 17-year-olds).

Privacy and data protection: Ofcom/ICO alignment

Ofcom states that age checks at 16 necessarily involve processing personal data, but its assessment concludes that available methods can be deployed in ways that protect users’ privacy and comply with data protection law. Ofcom has been working closely with the Information Commissioner in considering these issues.

In parallel, the ICO issued a statement welcoming Ofcom’s rapid assessment and reiterating that age assurance must be implemented in a way that keeps personal information safe and enables users to exercise information rights.

Circumvention and “age inference”

Ofcom recognises that no age assurance method is completely resistant to circumvention, and that service providers will need practical steps to identify and address attempts to bypass age checks.

The rapid assessment also distinguishes age inference (behaviour-based estimation) from age-gating: it states that current age inference methods cannot act as an age gate because they operate after the user has already accessed or used the service for long enough to infer age. However, Ofcom indicates age inference may still play a supporting role as part of a wider system (e.g., detecting under 16 users who have bypassed checks) and also points to other mitigations such as enabling users to report suspected underage accounts.

Ofcom also indicates it will monitor circumvention and publish research within 12 months of the proposed ban coming into effect, to inform future Government action.

In light of Ofcom’s rapid assessment (and anticipated 2027 restrictions), clients should consider the following near-term actions in readiness for what's next:

Gap assess existing age assurance methods in place against Ofcom’s “highly effective” criteria (and document the evidence), including whether the current approach is capable of supporting a 16+ threshold if required.

existing age assurance methods in place against Ofcom’s “highly effective” criteria (and document the evidence), including whether the current approach is capable of supporting a 16+ threshold if required. Map circumvention risks and implement layered mitigations (technical and operational), with monitoring metrics and a governance owner.

and implement layered mitigations (technical and operational), with monitoring metrics and a governance owner. Review accessibility and inclusion impacts , including the likely reliance on photo ID for some cohorts, and ensure customer journeys and fallback routes are usable for a broad set of users.

, including the likely reliance on photo ID for some cohorts, and ensure customer journeys and fallback routes are usable for a broad set of users. Align privacy and security controls (data minimisation, vendor due diligence, retention, user transparency) with the expectation that age assurance must remain data-protection compliant.

(data minimisation, vendor due diligence, retention, user transparency) with the expectation that age assurance must remain data-protection compliant. Continue OSA compliance: the under 16 regime is additional and prospective; existing duties continue to apply now.

Ultimately, the success of any age restriction for online services for children under 16 will be dependent on highly effective age assurance and it is clear that there is more than one way to implement this. Which method of highly effective age assurance companies decide to use will be in their control and it will be important to select a method that is most appropriate for the relevant service. Given the UK’s somewhat outlier position with the use of highly effective age assurance, for example, in comparison to Australia’s “reasonable steps”, deciding on a particular method may be more nuanced when operating at a multijurisdictional/global level.

What comes next?

Now, we wait for the UK Government’s proposals, which should land by the end of the year, after which Ofcom expects to consult on draft guidance on highly effective age assurance at 16, ahead of the proposed ban to be introduced in Spring 2027.