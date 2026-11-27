Managing neurodiversity in the workplace continues to be an area of increasing focus for UK employers, with many looking for ways to create more neuroinclusive workplaces, as we explain here: Promoting positive management practices for neurodivergent employees.

In this article, we look at two recent developments on neurodiversity in the workplace and what they mean for employers in practice. We also provide guidance on creating a neuroinclusive workplace, from ensuring fair recruitment processes to supporting the individual needs of existing employees.

1. Recruitment: avoiding assumptions about neurodiverse candidates

In the recent case of Bryce v Coventry City Council [2026] EAT 153, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) considered the importance of avoiding assumptions about how neurodivergent candidates may experience or display stress during a recruitment interview.

Mr Bryce, who has Autism Spectrum Condition and dyslexia, had unsuccessfully applied for a role with Coventry City Council and brought claims of failure to make reasonable adjustments and discrimination arising from disability under the Equality Act 2010.

Reasonable adjustments

Mr Bryce requested a number of adjustments to the interview process which the Council made, including providing Mr Bryce with the questions around 20 minutes in advance and giving reminders and rephrasing questions during the interview.

Mr Bryce had also requested closed interview questions, ie questions answerable by 'yes' or 'no', which the Council declined to provide. Mr Bryce argued this refusal amounted to a failure to make reasonable adjustments. The EAT, upholding the Employment Tribunal's earlier finding, disagreed. The Tribunal had been entitled to find that the interview questions used were appropriate, and that limiting them to 'yes' or 'no' answers would have prevented an adequate assessment of his suitability for the role.

Discrimination arising from disability

Mr Bryce also claimed discrimination arising from disability, arguing that stress he experienced in new situations, including interviews, arose from his disability and contributed to the decision not to appoint him. The Tribunal rejected this claim, relying in part on the interviewer's view that Mr Bryce had not appeared stressed during the interview.

However, the EAT found that the Tribunal had erred in this view. The Tribunal had not adequately considered whether an autistic person might experience or display stress differently from a neurotypical person. In doing so, it had relied on assumptions based on neurotypical behaviour. This aspect of the claim was therefore sent back to a different Tribunal to reconsider whether Mr Bryce had experienced stress, whether that contributed to the decision not to appoint him and, if so, whether the treatment was justified.

The case highlights the importance of employers avoiding assumptions about how neurodivergent candidates may present during a recruitment process. In particular, a candidate's internal experience should not be assessed simply by reference to neurotypical expectations of how stress or other behaviours may manifest.

2. Supporting neurodivergent employees: a needs-led approach

The government has published the final report of the Independent Expert Academic Panel on Neurodiversity (the Panel), which contains recommendations for employers on improving workplace inclusion for neurodivergent people.

A key theme throughout the report is a recommended move towards a needs-led, rather than a diagnosis-led, approach. The Panel proposes that employers should focus on an individual's strengths, needs and the barriers they experience, rather than waiting for a formal diagnosis before considering support. This is especially important given the delays many people face in obtaining a diagnosis, and the difficulties they may experience obtaining one in adulthood.

A diagnosis-led approach may therefore leave individuals without support while they await a diagnosis. It can also risk becoming formulaic, with condition-specific adjustments applied as a checklist, rather than tailored to an individual's particular needs and circumstances.

The report encourages employers to work collaboratively with employees to identify appropriate adjustments, monitor their effectiveness and review them as circumstances change. It also recommends that employers consider whether recruitment tools may inadvertently create barriers or bias for neurodivergent employees.

Why does this matter for employers?

Taken together, these new developments highlight the importance of taking an individual, needs-led approach to neurodiversity, rather than assuming that there is a one-size-fits-all solution.

As discussed in our article Neurodiversity: overcoming barriers in recruitment, it is estimated that around one in seven people in the UK is neurodivergent. Depending on their circumstances, neurodivergent individuals may satisfy the definition of disability under the Equality Act 2010, giving rise to protections against discrimination and, where applicable, the duty to make reasonable adjustments.

However, while the legal risks are important, neuroinclusion should not be approached simply as a compliance exercise. The Panel's report advocates for psychologically safe workplaces and highlights the potential benefits of inclusion for neurodivergent employees and employers alike, including through enhanced productivity and staff retention.

These developments also reflect a broader move away from making assumptions based on a particular diagnosis, or viewing neurodivergence solely through the lens of difficulties or deficits. Instead, the focus is increasingly on understanding the individual, the barriers they experience and the support they may need.

Practical steps

The Panel recommends a number of practical steps for employers to consider:

Move towards a needs-led approach, avoiding assumptions: consider the actual barriers an individual experiences rather than focusing solely on whether they have a formal diagnosis. Take care to understand how neurodivergence affects the individual rather than relying on assumptions or previous experience.

consider the actual barriers an individual experiences rather than focusing solely on whether they have a formal diagnosis. Take care to understand how neurodivergence affects the individual rather than relying on assumptions or previous experience. Create a psychologically safe workplace: one in which employees feel able to discuss their needs and seek support without fear of embarrassment or negative consequences.

one in which employees feel able to discuss their needs and seek support without fear of embarrassment or negative consequences. Make adjustments collaborative: involve the individual in identifying and reviewing adjustments, recognising that changes in work, environment or personnel may affect what adjustments are required. The Panel particularly emphasises flexibility and regular review of adjustments to ensure they remain effective and relevant.

involve the individual in identifying and reviewing adjustments, recognising that changes in work, environment or personnel may affect what adjustments are required. The Panel particularly emphasises flexibility and regular review of adjustments to ensure they remain effective and relevant. Review recruitment processes: consider whether application forms, interviews, assessments and recruitment tools may inadvertently disadvantage neurodivergent candidates. Where external services or tools are used, consider whether appropriate due diligence is needed to identify potential bias or exclusionary practices.

consider whether application forms, interviews, assessments and recruitment tools may inadvertently disadvantage neurodivergent candidates. Where external services or tools are used, consider whether appropriate due diligence is needed to identify potential bias or exclusionary practices. Equip managers: give line managers appropriate training so that they can understand and identify potential barriers and respond appropriately to individuals' needs.

There is no single formula for creating a neuroinclusive workplace, which is consistent with the Panel's emphasis on a tailored and flexible approach. Employers that focus on the individual, avoid assumptions and design processes with differing needs in mind will be better placed both to manage legal risk and to enable neurodivergent employees to thrive.

Helpful resources on neurodivergence in the workplace