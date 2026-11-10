Beyond The Pitch: Manchester City's Case, Sanctions And The Wider Fallout

The preamble to the Commission’s Decision goes some way to explaining the length of time that elapsed between the hearing (which concluded in December 2024) and the publication of the outcome, with more than a hint of dry humour in the reference to the 750-page hearing bundle index. Nonetheless, the Core Decision itself, a redacted copy of which has been released by the Premier League, is careful, concise and remarkably brief, with much of the Commission’s reasoning seemingly contained within a multiplicity of appendices.

The core finding is that City engaged in a ‘Disguised Funding Scheme’ involving sham commercial transactions, the purpose of which was to disguise funding provided by its ownership as sponsorship income or other commercial revenue.

In total, the Commission found that of £949.94 million of ‘commercial income’ in the 2009/10 to 2017/18 seasons, £830.69 million was in fact payable (and paid) by the Club’s owners and should thus have been recorded as equity contributions. Only a fraction - £119.25 million - represented sponsorship fees for which the Club’s Abu Dhabi sponsors were liable and in fact paid – i.e., the ‘true’ commercial revenue.

City’s case was that the Premier League had misunderstood the arrangement, contending that the sums characterised as equity contributions were in fact attributable to government assistance applied for by and granted to the Abu Dhabi sponsors. The Commission rejected this explanation as having been “concocted well after the event in an attempt to obscure and conceal the realities of the Disguised Funding Scheme.”

The Commission also found that the Club had entered into a closed-circle arrangement (known as the ‘Fordham Arrangement’) involving the licensing of players’ image rights, which functioned essentially as a further vehicle by which the Club’s ownership could inject funds into the Club in a manner that could be disguised as operating income. It also served as one of a number of ways in which the owner’s funds were used to meet what were in reality Club liabilities in such a way as to artificially reduce the Club’s operating expenses (another of which was the use of consultancy arrangements).

The result was that City’s financial statements, which dramatically overstated the Club’s income and understated its expenses, were not accurate and did not reflect the true financial position of the Club.

Quite apart from the substance of the findings themselves, the judgment is striking for the picture that it paints of City’s response to its finances being put under the spotlight. The Club is said to have made ‘concerted efforts to stop and frustrate the PL investigation’, and a number of the Club’s factual witnesses were found by the Commission to have been dishonest in the evidence that they gave at the hearing.