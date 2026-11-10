Government Announces Rollout Of Specialist RASSO Courts Across England And Wales: What Do The Reforms Mean For The Criminal Justice System?

These proposals are undeniably a step in the right direction when it comes to improving complainants’ experience of the criminal justice system. While many of the measures appear to formalise and standardise existing arrangements, rather than establishing entirely new practices, the creation of specialist courtrooms to hear RASSO cases and the removal of such cases from floating lists does represent a substantive change to the current system. The reforms should provide greater certainty for complainants and help ensure that support measures are delivered more consistently across England and Wales.

What is less clear is how these measures will improve the delays currently besetting the criminal justice system. With the court estate already stretched to capacity, ringfencing courtrooms for RASSO cases could lead to delays for other types of offences. This was a concern raised by the Law Commission in its 2025 report on sexual offences, a report on which the Government appears to have drawn heavily in formulating these proposals. The Commission and its consultees raised the same concern, namely: the strain placed on the wider criminal justice system by limited resources, practitioner shortages and court delays. Ultimately, without addressing the systemic issues affecting the criminal justice system, complainants in all kinds of offences will continue to face lengthy waits for their cases to be heard.

Furthermore, whilst improving the experience of complainants is undoubtedly important, care must be taken to ensure reforms do not undermine the fairness that must lie at the heart of the criminal justice system, or the public’s perception of it. An actual or perceived loss of impartiality was flagged as a concern by the Law Commission when it recommended the creation of specialist courts within the existing court estate, rather than a wholly separate court structure. There is a risk that a defendant appearing before a designated ‘specialist’ court may perceive, and may experience, an additional layer of stigma and consequently greater difficulty in defending what will by definition be very serious allegations. As ever, a balance must be struck between supporting complainants, upholding the presumption of innocence and protecting the defendant’s right to a fair trial.