Case study summary

Our client had a large debt after turning to drugs as a way to cope with his mental health. He began selling cannabis to pay this debt. Our client received a suspended sentence and avoided prison.

Case study

Our client was arrested for possession with intent to supply a cannabis. He admitted to the offences and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Our client accrued a large debt due to not being able to fund his personal drug use. He began selling cannabis to pay this debt. He explained that he had suffered some traumatic events in his life and was suffering with his mental health. Our client turned to drugs and alcohol to help minimise the affects of his mental health.

We engaged in lengthy discussions with our client and took detailed instructions. We prepared our client for the possibibility of receiving a custodial sentence. We prepared mitigation on our clients behalf and instructed expert Counsel to act in the Crown Court.

We supported our client through the Court process and explained every step in detail.

Our client rehabilitated whilst in prison and is commited to no longer using drugs. It was clear that a custodial sentence would have impacted his mental health negatively and we did our best to avoid this outcome for him.

Our client received a nine month suspended prison sentence. He is relieved with the outcome and happy to be at home with his family.