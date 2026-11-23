Recent media reports have claimed that Rui Pinto, the Manchester City whistleblower and founder of the Football Leaks website, is in talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

These talks are said to concern a possible cooperation agreement to help expose potential serious financial and sporting crime in the UK relating to Manchester City. According to online reporting, the SFO approached Mr Pinto after it emerged that he would be willing to cooperate in exchange for protection. In line with its usual procedure the SFO has refused to comment but Mr Pinto’s counsel has confirmed that “the process is under way”.

The timing of these discussions fits neatly with the UK Government's ongoing whistleblowing consultation, which closes on 8 January 2027. This consultation seeks views on a proposed SFO scheme to pay financial rewards to those who report economic crime. The proposed scheme could potentially extend to informants who are not employees making protected disclosures under the Employment Rights Act 1996. It could also reward those who have obtained information through dishonest means (although under the proposals, this would be a relevant consideration for eligibility). These proposals seek to align the UK with whistleblowing regimes in other jurisdictions, most obviously the US, and follow on from Part Two of the Independent Review of Disclosure and Fraud Offences (the Review). The Review recommended financial incentivisation of economic crime whistleblowers, which it suggested would increase the quantity and quality of reports of corporate misconduct.

With Mr Pinto’s witness protection status in Portugal seemingly uncertain, the potential reforms in this area could make discussions with the SFO an attractive option. The consultation also seeks views on a proposed new criminal offence of harassing or intimidating whistleblowers who report information under the SFO’s scheme. An offence of this nature would directly address Mr Pinto’s main concern about his personal protection, which is likely a concern shared with other whistleblowers reporting economic crime. For the SFO, this is a high-profile test case of how far the UK is prepared to go to protect and, if the current proposals in the consultation are adopted, reward whistleblowers.

More generally, the current whistleblowing consultation is collecting views on a number of potential reforms, including a new statutory duty on employers to have appropriate and effective procedures for handling whistleblowing, as well as an extension to the scope of protection under the whistleblowing framework to a wider range of individuals.

This case highlights the increasingly high-profile intersection of sport and financial crime risk. We will continue to watch with interest both in relation to any wider implications this case may have for financial crime enforcement in sport, as well as in relation to the ongoing consultation process and whistleblowing reform on the horizon.

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