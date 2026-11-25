Case study summary

Our client was charged with Possession of Class A after being found to have a small packet of cocaine in his wallet whilst attending a football match. We mitigated for him and convinced the Magistrates to impose a sentence that was outside of the normal sentencing guidelines.

Case study

Our client travelled from Scotland to attend a football match at the Etihad Stadium, having been offered last minute tickets the night before. Upon arriving at the stadium, he caught the attention of the sniffer dogs and realised that he still had a small packet of cocaine on his person.

Our client explained to police that he did not realise he had this and repeated the same in his interview. The client then instructed our firm to deal with his court appearance. We obtained a significant amount of mitigation that we were then able to use in court to explain that this was a mistake on our client's part.

At court our client pleaded guilty to Possession of a Class A drug. The starting point for sentencing is a Band C fine with an offence range of a Band A fine up to 51 weeks in custody. I advanced our client's significant mitigation and lack of recent previous convictions and asked the court to impose a conditional discharge rather than a penalty.

The police made an application for a Football Banning Order upon conviction, meaning that if imposed our client would be banned from attending any football matches and would have to notify a police station of his personal details for a minimum period of three years. The ban would also have required him to surrender his passport as and when required.

The banning order application was made in court and we opposed this entirely. We advised the court that this offence was not football related and therefore an order should not be made. We explained that our client was not the violent hooligan that the police and prosecution were implying, and that that an order was not needed in this case as there was no risk of violence or disorder.

The bench considered our submissions and returned stating that they were content to move outside of the guidelines and impose a conditional discharge. They also refused the application for a Football Banning Order, agreeing with us that the offence was not football related.