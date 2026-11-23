The SFO is seeking to encourage more corporates to self-report suspected fraud, bribery and corruption by offering, as a carrot, an easier path to deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs).

In April 2025, the SFO updated its guidance on corporate cooperation and self-reporting to include: “If a corporate self-reports promptly to the SFO and co-operates fully, we will invite it to negotiate a DPA rather than prosecute unless exceptional circumstances apply.” 1

In October 2026, the SFO’s Director of Legal Services, Matthew Wagstaff, announced an additional incentive: “We believe a swifter, clearer path to enter negotiations for a deferred prosecution agreement is in the best interests of everyone... That’s why, as of today, we are strengthening our guidance so that a corporate’s legal representatives can, if they wish, communicate directly with me before they formally submit a self-report.” 2

It is unclear what comfort Mr Wagstaff expects to be able to provide during such a call. The promise of a lengthy and expensive investigation? If a DPA is agreed (and approved by the court), the likelihood of enormous financial penalties and reputational harm comparable to a criminal conviction? Potentially more onerous requirements than a convicted company in terms of full disclosure declarations and ongoing monitoring?

As colleagues have noted,3 since the introduction of DPAs in 2014, the SFO has concluded thirteen DPAs, with twelve of those taking place before July 2021. A succession of corporates, for whatever reasons, chose the certainty of a DPA – only to suffer enormous financial penalties and reputational harm, while the allegedly guilty individuals were almost invariably acquitted, or never prosecuted in the first place. This context possibly explains why, between July 2021 and May 2026, no DPAs were entered into by the SFO, although it did secure guilty pleas from Petrofac and Glencore.

It is a foundational economic principle that people respond to incentives. A decision on whether to self-report (or investigate a matter which may require a self-report) requires an assessment of competing risks. Some organisations will investigate and self-report suspected wrongdoing regardless, whether because of regulatory reporting requirements, personal liability, the risk of debarment from public procurement contracts, or ethical considerations.

However, if:

a DPA produces an outcome comparable to a conviction, or at least not markedly worse; not self-reporting (or not investigating) likely leads to no adverse outcome; and a conviction (following a decision not to self-report, or investigate) produces a comparable outcome to a DPA (which with extensive cooperation may be possible in any event)

the incentives for a corporate not to self-report (or investigate) are obvious.

Proposed reforms to offer financial incentives to whistleblowers may marginally increase the risk of wrongdoing being discovered but will not change fundamentally the incentives in play, particularly if such reforms do not address SOCPA / immunity agreements (the most useful whistleblowers are likely to be implicated).

If the goal is more corporate self-reports, the incentives must change. But how? And what would justify giving (badly behaved) corporates better outcomes? Before answering the first question, let us (briefly) address the second.

Corporate Culpability

The failure to prevent (FTP) model and senior manager test radically reshaped corporate criminal liability in the UK. A corporation found guilty of an economic crime by virtue of the identification doctrine (wrongdoing by a corporate’s directing mind and will) is likely to be highly culpable.

Judging corporate culpability when liability is via an FTP offence, or even wrongdoing by a ‘senior manager’, is much more difficult. After all, this is wrongdoing by some other person whom the corporate failed to prevent, or by a senior manager whom it is assumed somehow represents the company (even though they could be as lowly as a department head, and acting against corporate policy).

Some people behave improperly or dishonestly for financial gain. There is a limit to what commercial organisations can do to prevent such wrongdoing. A key element of preventative measures is to monitor for and investigate potential ‘problems’, and put a stop to any wrongdoing when discovered. However, the FTP model combined with the DPA regime (and indeed money laundering regime) disincentivises corporates from investigating ‘problems’.

In the event of serious offending being discovered, particularly if relevant conduct has continued for more than a short period of time, it will be difficult for organisations to persuade law enforcement and ultimately the courts that their procedures were ‘reasonable’. With the benefit of hindsight, there will almost inevitably be red flags that were missed, controls that proved ineffective, measures that could have been implemented but were not.

The reason for such failures will involve interesting questions about how humans think and make decisions, about group behaviours, and about the role of leadership. The criminal justice system however is neither equipped to nor interested in answering these questions. Instead, in all but the most exceptional cases, you can expect principles of ‘strict liability’ to be applied alongside largely unexamined notions of corporate ‘culture’. 4

Hence those corporates that self-reported, cooperated fully, and in fact sometimes had, on paper, reasonable procedures designed to prevent the offending, on ‘achieving’ a DPA found themselves facing enormous financial penalties and reputational harm.

The Solution

We should recognise that even conscientious organisations may engage persons who commit economic crimes, against company policy; that people are social animals and it is normal to give colleagues and business partners a few ‘passes’ before suspecting that they are crooks, especially as crooks may harness normal human behaviours and use sophisticated methods to conceal wrongdoing; that the guilt of some individuals, perhaps even a number of individuals, should not necessarily mean the guilt of an organisation; that conscientious organisations include those that monitor for and investigate ‘problems’ and report suspected wrongdoing when identified, even if, with the benefit of hindsight, sometimes slower than one would wish.

The incentives should reflect this.

The US, which is generally recognised as tougher on corporate criminal liability than the UK, has had for a decade a policy known as the ‘presumption of declination’. 5 This allows corporates that self-report, fully cooperate with the DOJ, undertake appropriate remediation, and pay disgorgement or forfeiture and restitution, to avoid prosecution in many circumstances. Declinations are made public.

To be eligible, as well as full cooperation (including disclosing all relevant facts about the individuals involved) and timely and appropriate remediation, self-reports must be voluntary. That means disclosure of misconduct not already known to the DOJ and that the company is not already obliged to disclose, made before an imminent threat of disclosure or government investigation, and within a reasonably prompt time of the company becoming aware of the misconduct. A company can still qualify for declination if it reports misconduct within 120 days of receiving an internal whistleblower report, even if the whistleblower has already reported to the DOJ.

Additionally, if aggravating circumstances are present, the DOJ can still pursue a criminal case. These circumstances include:

The nature and seriousness of the offence

Egregiousness or pervasiveness of the misconduct

Severity of harm

Corporate recidivism (a criminal adjudication or resolution within the last five years, or for similar misconduct)

If aggravating features tip the balance away from declination, a company that self-reported in good faith and has fully cooperated and remediated will generally receive a non-prosecution agreement, no independent monitoring and a 50-75% reduction from the low end of the US Sentencing Guidelines range.

Even where aggravating circumstances exist, prosecutors retain discretion to decline prosecution: they must weigh the severity of those circumstances against the company’s self-disclosure, cooperation and remediation. Under the current policy, eligible companies without aggravating circumstances will receive a declination, not merely a presumption of one.

When the FCPA Pilot Program was introduced in the US in 2016, there was a 67% increase in FCPA self-reports during an 18-month period,6 and more recent compliance surveys support the regime’s sustained impact.7

There are clear differences between the US and UK criminal justice systems, not least in relation to corporate criminal liability (the US applies a form of vicarious liability) and in the freedom given to US prosecutors to resolve matters through declinations and non-prosecution agreements without judicial involvement (a UK DPA requires court approval). The presumption of declination operates within the discretionary framework of the DOJ, rather than being founded in statute. UK prosecutors can already decline to prosecute; however, they cannot attach enforceable terms or any financial penalty without a court-approved DPA. In any event, bringing about such a shift in approach would likely require legislation.

Conclusion

A framework which recognises that self-reporting could, in the right circumstances, be the route by which an organisation established its procedures reasonable, and in any event demonstrated that it was not in the public interest to prosecute, would provide fairer outcomes for corporates and significantly increase corporate self-reporting.

Companies concerned about shareholder action may also be comforted: where declination is a realistic prospect, the most damaging consequences of self-reporting – conviction, debarment and financial penalties – would be reduced or fall away altogether.

Improved deterrence, as compared to the current regime, would be considerable. Instead of occasional prosecutions or DPAs involving hapless corporates, with few individuals convicted, a well-designed regime would see more self-reporting, more prosecutions, and more convictions of those persons who actually commit wrongdoing.

Footnotes

1. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sfo-cooperation-guidance/sfo-corporate-guidance

2. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sfo-strengthens-corporate-cooperation-guidance

3. https://www.bcl.com/news/revised-corporate-cooperation-guidance-can-the-sfo-finally-move-the-needle-on-self-reporting

4. See https://www.bcl.com/news/how-to-prevent-bribery-fraud-and-other-economic-crime-corporate-culture-innit

5. The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Pilot Program began in 2016, becoming the FCPA Corporate Enforcement Policy in 2017, and then the DOJ-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, most recently issued in March 2026: https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1430731/dl